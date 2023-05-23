 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Child rushed to hospital after parents put on drag show   (fox5dc.com) divider line
21
The Angry Mick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We'll played, subby.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
RuPaul sees what you did there subby.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
+1 for headline
 
Milk D
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
well done.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Guessing it was a problem with their trans mission.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The family that races together visits the hospital together.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: RuPaul sees what you did there subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdanc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Great headline
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least they weren't shooting at each other, too. This was day before yesterday, about 15 minutes from my house.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Built for Destruction shall be my Who cover band name.

Yyyyeeeeeeeaaaaaaaaah!
 
Moose out front
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: At least they weren't shooting at each other, too. This was day before yesterday, about 15 minutes from my house.


That was one of the most 'Merican reports I've read in some time.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: +1 for headline


and that's about it.

Parents need a proper ass-kicking for that bullshiat.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I blame the intersection itself"

sigh..............
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The real public health crisis is an epidemic of stupid.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Street racers are scum.

/Killed a friend of mine back in 2021.
//Saw her a few hours before it happened. :-(
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good jerb on the headline, subby, but there's no way this story is true. No one has ever even got into second gear on that stretch of road at that time.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great headline subby!

Also, wouldn't it be hilarious if the NHRA & AHRA quit having drag races in Florida?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Totally fell for that, good one.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moose out front: FormlessOne: At least they weren't shooting at each other, too. This was day before yesterday, about 15 minutes from my house.

That was one of the most 'Merican reports I've read in some time.


We see them all too frequently here. This area's lovely for street racing, especially International Boulevard and East Valley Highway, with long straight stretches and mixed zoning, so they come out once it gets warmer...
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But they want to invade our bathrooms!!!
It's a real threat to America!!
 
