(ABC7 Chicago)   Today in no drag queens were involved: Illinois Catholic Church issues massive multi-decade mea culpa   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
•       •       •

OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Them sure are some purty vestiments.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, with the additional findings from the attorney general, there are 451 Catholic clerics and religious brothers cited as bonafide youth sex abusers according to the report.

More like bonerfide.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Now, with the additional findings from the attorney general, there are 451 Catholic clerics and religious brothers cited as bonafide youth sex abusers according to the report.

More like bonerfide.


What's a non-bonafide youth sex abuser?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A common problem, especially in the 1980's and 90's according to cases cited in the report, was that some bishops and diocesan leaders would transfer and protect accused priests to other parishes, with little or no information about their wrongdoing provided to new parishioners or co-workers.

I swear, the Roman Catholic Church would be classified as a child sex trafficking ring if it weren't a church.

Priests have been raping children for so long, it's been a running punchline since forever.  I left that hierarchy in the late aughts, and even then they were covering up for child rape by reminding the children and their parents that bringing scandal on the Church is a mortal sin and would condemn the entire family to hell if they said anything about it to anyone.  Seriously - for the diocese, the problem was people "making a scandal", not the fact that the diocese was enabling priests to commit terrible crimes.  And when you get a talking to like that from the Bishop and you're a devout Catholic, you listen.  And even believe it.

But f*ck you if you take money from them.  If a priest or nun or monk or even a bishop embezzles, that's an instant reporting to the cops and disciplinary action - de-frocking and/or expulsion from community.  They don't f*ck around when it comes to the money.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size


She tried to warn us.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those sexy, sexy children just can't be stopped, I guess. Anyways, someone issue an apology to the priests for the inconvenience of relocation to a new diocese.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: But f*ck you if you take money from them.  If a priest or nun or monk or even a bishop embezzles, that's an instant reporting to the cops and disciplinary action - de-frocking and/or expulsion from community.  They don't f*ck around when it comes to the money.


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are they gonna go bankrupt???
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reason number 209391209391 why the church should be disbanded immediately.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a feature not a bug
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Werk those red shoes gurl!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn it to the ground.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kwame is the attorney general of Illinois? Interesting.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But...But.. Butt...Wadda about the protestant Churches that abuse children.

/sez some moran here.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes! Similar situation, but this is almost as bad as our government sending unaccompanied migrant minors to work as sex slaves to repay the cartels (minus 10 for the big guy). I understand we've "lost track" of about 85,000 in the past couple years.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most critical words in the report appear reserved for the Diocese of Joliet, once headed by Bishop Joseph Imesch. According to the attorney general Imesch oversaw an "off-the-books" handling of pedophile priests that derailed justice for abuse survivors. The report was sharply critical of Imesch's "concentration of power" that "became disastrous" in cases of sexually abusive priests in which he "covered up abuse by shipping off priests to unsuspecting parishes."

Imesch is quoted by state authorities for a disparaging remark about an ABC7 news report in April, 2000. "It's unfortunate, I think, that Channel 7 considers it newsworthy to report on something that happened 20 years ago."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paranand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vacation Bible School: Burn it to the ground.


Based on username, does this constitute a threat of self-harm? ;-)
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they finally let the church stop investigating themselves?!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Yikes! Similar situation, but this is almost as bad as our government sending unaccompanied migrant minors to work as sex slaves to repay the cartels (minus 10 for the big guy). I understand we've "lost track" of about 85,000 in the past couple years.


This is slightly more subtle than your usual approach, but I think you might get a couple of bites. Not your usual top-level trolling, so we'll have to wait and see.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: are they gonna go bankrupt???


Theyre gonna call those franchises with pedo priests bankrupt, open a new franchise, and lease the building to the "new" franchise.

/seriously if a church declares bankrupcy out of raping kids, require them to open the books, and bar them from having a prescence in the region until the debts (including jail time) are fully paid

//impossible to pay the debt due to a priest dying? Well then, shouldve thought about that when you were busy playing 3 card monty.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see even a 'Mea Culpa'. I see results from an investigation that aren't surprising to anyone.

Bottom line is, if you've ever given money to the Catholic Church you've funded these crimes. And if you somehow still remain a Catholic after everything that's come to light, the only reasonable conclusion is that you support child abuse.

Just admit you farked up and your God either doesn't exist or is garbage, and find some less harmful magical thinking to get you through life if you really need it, like Wicca or Buddhism or something.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think "Daily Salinas" sounds too much like the sex act that subby's's mom begs me for. I wish for her to be banned from schools immediately!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zjoik: /seriously if a church declares bankrupcy out of raping kids, require them to open the books


You could put a lean on the land, buildings, and vehicles they own.
Just like 'people'
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And once again, thousands of victims; no abusers called out by name by news organizations.

Seriously, fark the Catholic church in general, and screw everyone who lets these abusive shiatstains retain their anonymity and security.
 
RandomInternetComment [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: A common problem, especially in the 1980's and 90's according to cases cited in the report, was that some bishops and diocesan leaders would transfer and protect accused priests to other parishes, with little or no information about their wrongdoing provided to new parishioners or co-workers.

I swear, the Roman Catholic Church would be classified as a child sex trafficking ring if it weren't a church.

Priests have been raping children for so long, it's been a running punchline since forever.  I left that hierarchy in the late aughts, and even then they were covering up for child rape by reminding the children and their parents that bringing scandal on the Church is a mortal sin and would condemn the entire family to hell if they said anything about it to anyone.  Seriously - for the diocese, the problem was people "making a scandal", not the fact that the diocese was enabling priests to commit terrible crimes.  And when you get a talking to like that from the Bishop and you're a devout Catholic, you listen.  And even believe it.

But f*ck you if you take money from them.  If a priest or nun or monk or even a bishop embezzles, that's an instant reporting to the cops and disciplinary action - de-frocking and/or expulsion from community.  They don't f*ck around when it comes to the money.


Well as they see their membership and tithing money crumble as millenials and gen z refuse to join their ranks they'll know why.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the mea culpa  is attached to $0 in restitution, it's worth exactly that much.

/And it's probably not even sincere.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adj_m: I don't see even a 'Mea Culpa'. I see results from an investigation that aren't surprising to anyone.

Bottom line is, if you've ever given money to the Catholic Church you've funded these crimes. And if you somehow still remain a Catholic after everything that's come to light, the only reasonable conclusion is that you support child abuse.

Just admit you farked up and your God either doesn't exist or is garbage, and find some less harmful magical thinking to get you through life if you really need it, like Wicca or Buddhism or something.


Such persuasiveness.
 
parasol
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Yikes! Similar situation, but this is almost as bad as our government sending unaccompanied migrant minors to work as sex slaves to repay the cartels (minus 10 for the big guy). I understand we've "lost track" of about 85,000 in the past couple years.


I also still listen to AM radio
 
twat_waffle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minor quibble...

Chicago is an archdiocese not because of its size, but because it's the metropolitan see of the Ecclesiastical Province of Chicago, which includes the smaller suffragan sees around it, such as Joliet and Rockford. The Archbishop of Chicago ranks higher than the other bishops in the province, and he has limited responsibilities regarding oversight and temporarily filling episcopal vacancies in the suffragan sees. He can also celebrate Mass at any parish church in the province.

There are some archdioceses that aren't metropolises, but those are usually either titular sees or sees that were historically of greater importance. I don't believe that there are any such archepiscopal sees in the United States.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The maga want to ban drag queens, and they are and will.  Team blue must fight fire with fire.  If the churches won't protect the children, Biden and team blue MUST ban religion from Our Democracy.  Exile the priest or gitmo them.  All of them.  Make people renounce their religion or fear being marked with the scarlet P.  Time to expose the pedos and drive them from civilization.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I swear, the Roman Catholic Church would be classified as a child sex trafficking ring if it weren't a church.


It has all the hallmarks.  There's a highway sized onramp for groomers in vacation bible school, youth ministry, the list goes on.  Its like, if you strip away the religion, it's a custom-made pathway for a trafficking operation.

Fart_Machine: [townsquare.media image 850x566]

She tried to warn us.


And she was unceremoniously and unapologetically pilloried for it.  I honestly wish NBC would issue her an formal, on-air apology, but I know in my heart of hearts it'll never happen.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twat_waffle: Minor quibble...

Chicago is an archdiocese not because of its size, but because it's the metropolitan see of the Ecclesiastical Province of Chicago, which includes the smaller suffragan sees around it, such as Joliet and Rockford. The Archbishop of Chicago ranks higher than the other bishops in the province, and he has limited responsibilities regarding oversight and temporarily filling episcopal vacancies in the suffragan sees. He can also celebrate Mass at any parish church in the province.

There are some archdioceses that aren't metropolises, but those are usually either titular sees or sees that were historically of greater importance. I don't believe that there are any such archepiscopal sees in the United States.


Well then it's all ok?
 
Halfabee64 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#No Drag Queens
 
greensunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The most critical words in the report appear reserved for the Diocese of Joliet, once headed by Bishop Joseph Imesch. According to the attorney general Imesch oversaw an "off-the-books" handling of pedophile priests that derailed justice for abuse survivors. The report was sharply critical of Imesch's "concentration of power" that "became disastrous" in cases of sexually abusive priests in which he "covered up abuse by shipping off priests to unsuspecting parishes."

Imesch is quoted by state authorities for a disparaging remark about an ABC7 news report in April, 2000. "It's unfortunate, I think, that Channel 7 considers it newsworthy to report on something that happened 20 years ago."

[Fark user image 500x500] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hey Imesch - They killed Jesus 2000 years ago and the church won't let that go.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I swear, the Roman Catholic Church would be classified as a child sex trafficking ring if it weren't a church.


It's OK to classify it as such, even though (and likely because) it's a church. It's worth noting that this went all the way to the Pope - Pope Benedict, before he was elevated, was the Grand goddamned Inquisitor. He knew about this because diocese reports involving sexual abuse cases went to him. Before that, he ran the Munich archdiocese, where he knew of abusive priests even then and did nothing. After he was elevated, he worked his ass off to deflect, dodge, and deny the scope and depth of the pedophilia problem with the Church.

The Roman Catholic Church, from the Pope on down, farking knew what they were doing, and did it deliberately to protect not just the brand but its assets, both human and property. The Church obstructed investigations, moved offenders around (including out of the country), and even now there are thousands of disgraced clergy out there, potentially continuing to commit offenses.

If any other organization had said, "hey, at least five thousand of our folks likely committed abuses ranging from unwanted contact & conversations to forced sodomy and rape, but we felt that we could handle it so we didn't report it to authorities and just cut them loose - heck, we have no clue where thousands of those folks even went," that org would've been shut the fark down under a deluge of civil & criminal actions.
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there charges or even any consequences for anyone involved?  Somehow these investigations happen all over the world all the time and yet I never read about arrests or trials except for some rando priests here and there.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: You could put a lean on the land, buildings, and vehicles they own.


lien
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Comic Book Guy: Benevolent Misanthrope: I swear, the Roman Catholic Church would be classified as a child sex trafficking ring if it weren't a church.

It has all the hallmarks.  There's a highway sized onramp for groomers in vacation bible school, youth ministry, the list goes on.  Its like, if you strip away the religion, it's a custom-made pathway for a trafficking operation.

Fart_Machine: [townsquare.media image 850x566]

She tried to warn us.

And she was unceremoniously and unapologetically pilloried for it.  I honestly wish NBC would issue her an formal, on-air apology, but I know in my heart of hearts it'll never happen.


I don't think for Lorne Michaels it's about any sort of insult to the Catholic Church.  He hates moments of true spontaneity on SNL.  He wants tight control over what gets out, and she defied him.  There will be no apology as long as he runs the show, and he'll run the show until they carry him out of 30 Rock in a body bag.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Yikes! Similar situation, but this is almost as bad as our government sending unaccompanied migrant minors to work as sex slaves to repay the cartels (minus 10 for the big guy). I understand we've "lost track" of about 85,000 in the past couple years.


Yes under the Trump administration a lot of children "went missing."
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're going to arrest the pedo priests, right?
Padme_and_Anakin.png
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guinsu: Are there charges or even any consequences for anyone involved?  Somehow these investigations happen all over the world all the time and yet I never read about arrests or trials except for some rando priests here and there.


Religious people get a pass with our police and judges.  They consider magic to be the law of the land...  Which is probably why there's so many pedos in clergy/police.  You can basically do whatever you want in those positions.
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's no prosecutions for abuse or hiding said abuse then it all means nothing.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: A common problem, especially in the 1980's and 90's according to cases cited in the report, was that some bishops and diocesan leaders would transfer and protect accused priests to other parishes, with little or no information about their wrongdoing provided to new parishioners or co-workers.

I swear, the Roman Catholic Church would be classified as a child sex trafficking ring if it weren't a church.

Priests have been raping children for so long, it's been a running punchline since forever.  I left that hierarchy in the late aughts, and even then they were covering up for child rape by reminding the children and their parents that bringing scandal on the Church is a mortal sin and would condemn the entire family to hell if they said anything about it to anyone.  Seriously - for the diocese, the problem was people "making a scandal", not the fact that the diocese was enabling priests to commit terrible crimes.  And when you get a talking to like that from the Bishop and you're a devout Catholic, you listen.  And even believe it.

But f*ck you if you take money from them.  If a priest or nun or monk or even a bishop embezzles, that's an instant reporting to the cops and disciplinary action - de-frocking and/or expulsion from community.  They don't f*ck around when it comes to the money.


speaks volumes.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: This is pretty serious and indefensible but...LOOK OVER THERE!!!


FTFY
 
Basket Of Deplorables
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 2000 victims from just six dioceses.

At what point can we start calling it a child sex abuse ring pretending to be a religion?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Kangaroo_Ralph: Yikes! Similar situation, but this is almost as bad as our government sending unaccompanied migrant minors to work as sex slaves to repay the cartels (minus 10 for the big guy). I understand we've "lost track" of about 85,000 in the past couple years.

Yes under the Trump administration a lot of children "went missing."


One simply can not demonstrate the GOP's concern for the well-being of children better than when the Trump administration kidnapped thousands of children away from caregivers and parents and dumped them into foster care marked as adoptable.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guinsu: Are there charges or even any consequences for anyone involved?  Somehow these investigations happen all over the world all the time and yet I never read about arrests or trials except for some rando priests here and there.


The religions have infiltrated the government.  The infection goes all the way to the top.  Ask Biden to condem the Catholic church as a criminal pedophile sanctuary.  See what he says.  I bet he doesn't declare war on Rome.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bad apple defense goes straight to hell when the entire org and senior management conspire to protect the predators and cover it up.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fakkk you and your religion.  fakkk it sideways.  no, you don't get a pass...no, it's not a few bad apples.  your religion is corrupt and evil and disgusting and inhumane...you catholic assholes...yes, my mother in law, my dad, my friend the priest, all of you are complicit in this shiat...ALL of you...you keep dancing around the issue you evil fakkkers...it's farking disgusting...YES you can do something...YES you can. yeah, i'm raving...yeah, "reasonable" catholics will blast me...fakkk you if you can't even stand up against this systemic shiat...you ARE complicit.  and fakkk you if you DONT stand up.
 
