(The Weather Channel)   Guam at risk of capsizing
26
    Guam, Mariana Islands, Typhoon, Rain, Philippines, Northern Mariana Islands, Storm surge, Taiwan  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chewing Guam can be a bad habit.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) approves of this headline.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Chewing Guam can be a bad habit.


I trust you brought enough Guam for everyone in class?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Chewing Guam can be a bad habit.


Pica is nothing to laugh at. It can be a manifestation of a serious psychiatric disorder, or an indication of malnutrition.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole island is basically flat... Yikes. Good luck guys!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hollywood got you covered.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guam's in a better situation than neighboring Saipan was a few years back when Super Typhoon Soudelor bent the island over the woodshed.  They're still recovering from it in various ways and it's been ~8 years.  Hopefully, they can protect the water supply, because that's been the biggest long term impact of Soudelor on Saipan.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a good time to lose Guam.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) approves of this headline.


Holey buckets, there's a greatest hits compilation.

Congressional Hits and Misses: Best of Hank Johnson
Youtube QRmYlCJ70z8
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to maintain the ballast and boyancy on your islands.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Madman drummers bummers: Chewing Guam can be a bad habit.

I trust you brought enough Guam for everyone in class?


And we're all out of bubble guam
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guam...Guam...Guam with the wind.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL Guam is one of the Mariana islands, so why is it politically separated from the other 14?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They should just move the island to a different location to avoid the storm.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nytmare: TIL Guam is one of the Mariana islands, so why is it politically separated from the other 14?


I think it goes back to the Spanish-American War. Spain ceded Guam to the US and sold the rest to Germany. We picked up the rest after WWI. Not sure why they were never reunited.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Satellite view:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CSB:  Here is my only Guam story.  I was at at bar when I was in my 20's.  I was talking up this Asian girl and I thought I was doing pretty well.  Then she asked me what I thought her nationality was.  I hadn't thought much of it so I said, "I haven't thought much of it.  I don't know... Guam?"  Then she slapped me.  Is being a Guamite some sort of pejorative in Asian circles?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No, this can't happen. This throws off my master plan for the USA. I want to toss Florida, Ohio, and Texas, and add Guam, Puerto Rico, and American Somoa.
 
wxboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Muta: CSB:  Here is my only Guam story.  I was at at bar when I was in my 20's.  I was talking up this Asian girl and I thought I was doing pretty well.  Then she asked me what I thought her nationality was.  I hadn't thought much of it so I said, "I haven't thought much of it.  I don't know... Guam?"  Then she slapped me.  Is being a Guamite some sort of pejorative in Asian circles?


Well, it's not in Asia.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) approves of this headline.


Capsizing islands is right up there with hoping the Mars rover can wheel over and get some pictures of our astronaut's footprints from their earlier visits. I can't be bothered to Google which bonehead said that, but few stupid things have ever caught my attention like that one did.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Muta: CSB:  Here is my only Guam story.  I was at at bar when I was in my 20's.  I was talking up this Asian girl and I thought I was doing pretty well.  Then she asked me what I thought her nationality was.  I hadn't thought much of it so I said, "I haven't thought much of it.  I don't know... Guam?"  Then she slapped me.  Is being a Guamite some sort of pejorative in Asian circles?


Apparently she was from the Slap-a-joe nation.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Catsaregreen: U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) approves of this headline.

Holey buckets, there's a greatest hits compilation.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QRmYlCJ70z8]


He is currently my representative after the last redistricting, and yes, he's that stupid. Mind bogglingly, head scratchingly stupid.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Muta: CSB:  Here is my only Guam story.  I was at at bar when I was in my 20's.  I was talking up this Asian girl and I thought I was doing pretty well.  Then she asked me what I thought her nationality was.  I hadn't thought much of it so I said, "I haven't thought much of it.  I don't know... Guam?"  Then she slapped me.  Is being a Guamite some sort of pejorative in Asian circles?


No matter what you guessed, you had a 99.5% chance of being wrong.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Muta: CSB:  Here is my only Guam story.  I was at at bar when I was in my 20's.  I was talking up this Asian girl and I thought I was doing pretty well.  Then she asked me what I thought her nationality was.  I hadn't thought much of it so I said, "I haven't thought much of it.  I don't know... Guam?"  Then she slapped me.  Is being a Guamite some sort of pejorative in Asian circles?



go on.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: nytmare: TIL Guam is one of the Mariana islands, so why is it politically separated from the other 14?

I think it goes back to the Spanish-American War. Spain ceded Guam to the US and sold the rest to Germany. We picked up the rest after WWI. Not sure why they were never reunited.


They actually voted against reuniting post-WWII over resentments between them over how they were treated/used by the Japanese.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sorry, Guam. Stay safe.
 
