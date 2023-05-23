 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Hooters, Split Enz, and an In Memoriam for Andy Rourke. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #469. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
74
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HA!!!!

I have discovered all of KUCI's Online Secrets!!!!

KUCI Training

What I have not discovered is Where be this?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


(Howdy Howdy Howdy)
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bastids...

https://kucitraining.tumblr.com/
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

perigee: HA!!!!

I have discovered all of KUCI's Online Secrets!!!!

...

What I have not discovered is Where be this?


sooooo....what you're actually saying is that you have not discovered all of KUCI's Online Secrets. else you'd know where be that.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"goatee guy" Kevin turned into a Mennonite at some point, I see...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Now he's set to do Santa gigs.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
socalnewwaver:

sooooo....what you're actually saying is that you have not discovered all of KUCI's Online Secrets. else you'd know where be that.

Shh. I'm in the ceiling above Kevin's office, in the venting. Gonna hook my suspenders to a bungee cord and grab that KNOC list now...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I spent this week falling in love with this lot a bit
Baby Shakes "I'll Be Alright" Official Music Video
Youtube oRdniLrEzLc
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

this was running about my head all day. Now I'm home, and I'll let it run around yours.

Mr. Pleasant
Youtube _NfWG8nrZ4U
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, sorry to hear about the rain which came at the least opportune moment :(
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: Buenas tardes, denizens!

this was running about my head all day. Now I'm home, and I'll let it run around yours.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_NfWG8nrZ4U]


that is such a great version. really truly seriously.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: Also, sorry to hear about the rain which came at the least opportune moment :(


you kidding? came at the perfect time. the festival redid everything the next day with extended sets for the affected artists.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Uranus: Also, sorry to hear about the rain which came at the least opportune moment :(

you kidding? came at the perfect time. the festival redid everything the next day with extended sets for the affected artists.


missed that bit...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot to ask. How was The Damned?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: socalnewwaver: Uranus: Also, sorry to hear about the rain which came at the least opportune moment :(

you kidding? came at the perfect time. the festival redid everything the next day with extended sets for the affected artists.

missed that bit...


"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...it was the season of darkness"

There's a bit of a story behind all that... maybe you kids will get to hear a first hand account all about it today. Still trying to sober up.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: Also, sorry to hear about the rain which came at the least opportune moment :(


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: I forgot to ask. How was The Damned?


they didn't go because they went to the festival redux.

i didn't go because i traded going to the damned for going to the cure. but i'll let you know thursday (after wednesday's damned show).
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: I forgot to ask. How was The Damned?

they didn't go because they went to the festival redux.

i didn't go because i traded going to the damned for going to the cure. but i'll let you know thursday (after wednesday's damned show).


I didn't know you traded for The Cure.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having seen set list for Cure Tour, you choose wisely.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


gifdb.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working today so this is a bookmark of sorts to find and read the thread later... Hope the Sunday bonus show was a fine make-up for the rain delay for those that were there... later gaters
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooooow Deeee!
In honor of the woman whom Thor himself could only delay but not stop -
In honor of where I HOPE somebody here was Saturday and Sunday nights -
In honor of the tidbits, scoops, reviews, dish, tea, insights we hope to receive this day -

I hereby declare today Siouxsday!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nesher: I hereby declare today Siouxsday!


I am so stealing that!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hehe, I made it. Got the "Bubblegum Pink" edition of TomTom Club on RSD this year, and it plays clean.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOSH!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
RIP Andy :(

static.stereogum.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!

Straight from the work computer to the private computer. Real holidays.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pc_gator: RIP Andy :(

[static.stereogum.com image 641x424]


He played on a few songs from Sinead O'Connor's second album
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Uranus: socalnewwaver: Uranus: Also, sorry to hear about the rain which came at the least opportune moment :(

you kidding? came at the perfect time. the festival redid everything the next day with extended sets for the affected artists.

missed that bit...

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...it was the season of darkness"

There's a bit of a story behind all that... maybe you kids will get to hear a first hand account all about it today. Still trying to sober up.


I knew there was a purpose in all that rain mess.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Speaking of the rain incident, some yahoo of a Taylor Swift fan is trying to flog "merch" rain water captured at her concert this weekend
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm late but I'm here now. What an awesome but emotionally exhausting weekend
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm here earlier than I usually am on Tuesday! You may either rejoice or lament, as you choose.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: Speaking of the rain incident, some yahoo of a Taylor Swift fan is trying to flog "merch" rain water captured at her concert this weekend
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


someone will buy. 1,000%
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: Speaking of the rain incident, some yahoo of a Taylor Swift fan is trying to flog "merch" rain water captured at her concert this weekend
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


If there had been any ACTUAL rain at Cruel World Saturday, I would have totes bottled it and sold it too.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
hey what are All You Zombies up to
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So this happened 30 mins before Siouxsie was supposed to go on. We were depressed and pissed. Closed down a bar, and then drank until 4:30 am at NeoMoxies house in sorrow. Around 5 am I got the news of the reschedule Sunday night. Sorrow turned to glee in 2.6 seconds. I woke NeoMoxie up and we said FARK the Damned, we still get to see Siouxsie!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: hey what are All You Zombies up to?


6' 0".
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MurphyManifesto: I'm here earlier than I usually am on Tuesday! You may either rejoice or lament, as you choose.


Rejoice, lament...just do it quietly. We got some not-20-anymores recovering from the weekend in here.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And the next day we got this plus bonus Gary Numan set!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

djslowdive: [Fark user image image 425x566]

So this happened 30 mins before Siouxsie was supposed to go on. We were depressed and pissed. Closed down a bar, and then drank until 4:30 am at NeoMoxies house in sorrow. Around 5 am I got the news of the reschedule Sunday night. Sorrow turned to glee in 2.6 seconds. I woke NeoMoxie up and we said FARK the Damned, we still get to see Siouxsie!


2.6 seconds? slacker.
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/one hell of a good flick
//also possibly the bleakest Bogart movie I've seen yet.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Suzanne Vega and Pat DiNizio. Lovely.
In A Lonely Place - The Smithereens w/ Suzanne Vega LIVE
Youtube eLWgsWJx4-I
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: [Fark user image image 425x566]

So this happened 30 mins before Siouxsie was supposed to go on. We were depressed and pissed. Closed down a bar, and then drank until 4:30 am at NeoMoxies house in sorrow. Around 5 am I got the news of the reschedule Sunday night. Sorrow turned to glee in 2.6 seconds. I woke NeoMoxie up and we said FARK the Damned, we still get to see Siouxsie!

2.6 seconds? slacker.


drunken delay.
 
