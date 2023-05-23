 Skip to content
(National Today)   It's... National Drinking with Chickens Day?   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
9
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2023 at 12:20 PM



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gives new meaning to cocktail hour.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I tried this. Made a mistake of trying to enjoy drinks with two cockerels. Ungrateful bastards spilled all the booze and tried clawing each others eyes out. I'll pass on it this year
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The only question is informal or formal

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
no comment
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let me know when it's Drinkin' with Skeletons Day.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm in.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Food should not be fraternized no fornicated with.
 
martian marvel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And we have a shipment of wine due today. Hmmm? What to do?
 
