(ABC News)   It's just like the Shawshank Redemption if, instead of tunneling to freedom, Andy decided to tunnel one cellblock over so he could stab a fellow inmate   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So heavier on the "shank" lighter on the "Redemption" part?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta admit, hate and a will to do violence is a helluva motivator.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, he *really* hated that guy
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldRod: Wow, he *really* hated that guy


He'll be disappointed the wounds were superficial.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess that's better than being eaten by bed bugs.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean he is in prison, so impulse and control and good decisions are probably not his strong suit.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentleman,
We have a new record for Grudges...
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
that's freedom right there

the real prison is society.
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Story incomplete without a quote from the victim.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*pops out of wall*

GET BUSY DYIN', MUTHAF**KER!

*stab stab stab*
 
lefty248
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Previously charged with "theft of stolen property". So, did he steal from some other criminal who then reported the theft of the property he had stolen?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, but at least that scraping sound from the walls has gone away.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He really got tired of his neighbor's snoring and/or flatulence?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nytmare: Story incomplete without a quote from the victim.


What are you gonna do? Get through the wall and stab me?
 
tasteme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nytmare: Story incomplete without a quote from the victim.


"So i said 'Oh, yeah? What are you going to do, Poindexter? Dig a hole through the wall and stab me'?"
 
tommyl66
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You could argue he'd done it to curry favor with the guards. Or, maybe make a few friends among us cons. Me, I think he did it just to feel normal again, if only for a short while.
 
tasteme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kbronsito: nytmare: Story incomplete without a quote from the victim.

What are you gonna do? Get through the wall and stab me?


*shakes fist*
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"That reality makes it even more challenging for us to do our job providing the safest possible environment, not only for staff but for the inmates as well."


That's not your job, genius.  Your job is pack as many prisoners into the cheapest containment unit possible, while providing as little as possible to said prisoners in an effort to increase the bottom line of your corporate overlords.  Duh.
 
Death Rocket
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lol'd at your headline, great job subby.  Thanks!
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tommyl66: You could argue he'd done it to curry favor with the guards. Or, maybe make a few friends among us cons. Me, I think he did it just to feel normal again, if only for a short while.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inelegy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Punching a hole through a wall is not a tunnel, hyperbolic Subby and news media.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How do you not make a ridiculous amount of noise doing that and have the guard not hear anything?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OldRod: Wow, he *really* hated that guy


On the other hand, it shows initiative and commitment towards his goals.  A real self-starter, and one that will see a project through.  This bodes well for his six-month review.
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, at least he didn't have to crawl through 1 mile of sewer sludge!
 
