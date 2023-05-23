 Skip to content
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just because he saw it in a movie and has far too much money stuck to his shoe.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.


But don't you dare suggest that they should pay some of their obscene fortune back to society as taxes.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

giantmeteor: Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.

But don't you dare suggest that they should pay some of their obscene fortune back to society as taxes.


The math is too much for me. How many school lunches is this worth?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You never know when you will need to escape in dramatic fashion.

hips.hearstapps.com
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because it's cheaper to do that with it than to run it?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lately it occurs to me that there is a market for resin replicas of exotic cars to just leave lying around.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you have any idea how expensive parking is there?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Do you have any idea how expensive parking is there?


39 million a space
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I sense a Ben Stiller movie about this coming to theaters soon.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.


Or, and I'm spitballing here, that he's far less likely to get killed with that thing, parked somewhere he OBVIOUSLY can't drive it, so he won't be tempted to do something to wrap himself around a tree.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrows news: Australian millionaire accidentally drives his $3m McLaren through the window of his $39m highrise penthouse showing off to his rich d-bag dudebro friends pancaking on the pavement below. There were no survivors.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.

Or, and I'm spitballing here, that he's far less likely to get killed with that thing, parked somewhere he OBVIOUSLY can't drive it, so he won't be tempted to do something to wrap himself around a tree.


If he drives it through a window he might be entombed in sidewalk.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: hubiestubert: Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.

Or, and I'm spitballing here, that he's far less likely to get killed with that thing, parked somewhere he OBVIOUSLY can't drive it, so he won't be tempted to do something to wrap himself around a tree.

If he drives it through a window he might be entombed in sidewalk.


I doubt that his insurance will let him keep it gassed up in the living room. Or anyone with a modicum of sense. In order to be a showpiece, it likely has be free of pretty much all fuel, oil, brake fluid, or even a working battery.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.com
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Lambskincoat: hubiestubert: Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.

Or, and I'm spitballing here, that he's far less likely to get killed with that thing, parked somewhere he OBVIOUSLY can't drive it, so he won't be tempted to do something to wrap himself around a tree.

If he drives it through a window he might be entombed in sidewalk.

I doubt that his insurance will let him keep it gassed up in the living room. Or anyone with a modicum of sense. In order to be a showpiece, it likely has be free of pretty much all fuel, oil, brake fluid, or even a working battery.


And who, exactly, is going to make regular inspections of that?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably safer than driving it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: hubiestubert: Lambskincoat: hubiestubert: Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.

Or, and I'm spitballing here, that he's far less likely to get killed with that thing, parked somewhere he OBVIOUSLY can't drive it, so he won't be tempted to do something to wrap himself around a tree.

If he drives it through a window he might be entombed in sidewalk.

I doubt that his insurance will let him keep it gassed up in the living room. Or anyone with a modicum of sense. In order to be a showpiece, it likely has be free of pretty much all fuel, oil, brake fluid, or even a working battery.

And who, exactly, is going to make regular inspections of that?


Anyone with a working sense of keeping toxic fluids leaking out into a marble floor? Smelling gasoline oxidize and spoil is something that most folks want to avoid. Same with brake fluid. Even motor oil has a shelf life. Only Hollywood or events that show vehicles off, and then drive them out of the space leave them gassed up and ready to go. A car battery isn't going to last long just sitting either. Not to mention the tire pressure is going to need topping off for display purposes.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In fairness, I'd be way too anxious to ever drive a 3 million dollar car.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Job creator creating jobs. You pleebs wouldn't understand. STFU & GBTW.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Only a farking 8 year old wants to have a race car in their room.

Fark user image
 
kobrakai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: [s.yimg.com image 640x360]


A far, far better car than that McLaren
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

VanillaEnvelope: In fairness, I'd be way too anxious to ever drive a 3 million dollar car.


I'd probably kill myself before I even got it off the lot
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it so that Vin Diesel can drive it out the window and into the next door building?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, I had a roommate in college that wheeled his motorcycle into the kitchen so he could work on it and not get rained on.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What else are you going to bend a $10,000 a night call girl over? A coffee table?  That's for plebes.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.

Or, and I'm spitballing here, that he's far less likely to get killed with that thing, parked somewhere he OBVIOUSLY can't drive it, so he won't be tempted to do something to wrap himself around a tree.


And there's the real downside
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: I sense a Ben Stiller movie about this coming to theaters soon.


macleans.caView Full Size

/understood that reference
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Parking must be expensive in Oz.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bout a brand name 2-pack of pie crusts from the grocery store the other day.  It was about a dollar and a half more expensive than the generic ones and I remember thinking, man, I shouldn't be splurging on something like this.

I wonder if super rich people ever get that feeling.  Like, man, I shouldn't have gotten the 500 million dollar mega yacht with a helicopter pad, I couldn't gotten two smaller mega yachts for the same price, one for the Atlantic and one for the Pacific.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tower Heist was a terrible movie.
 
mazzz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Yeah, I had a roommate in college that wheeled his motorcycle into the kitchen so he could work on it and not get rained on.


By comparison, your roommate is a friggin genius
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Lambskincoat: hubiestubert: Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.

Or, and I'm spitballing here, that he's far less likely to get killed with that thing, parked somewhere he OBVIOUSLY can't drive it, so he won't be tempted to do something to wrap himself around a tree.

If he drives it through a window he might be entombed in sidewalk.

I doubt that his insurance will let him keep it gassed up in the living room. Or anyone with a modicum of sense. In order to be a showpiece, it likely has be free of pretty much all fuel, oil, brake fluid, or even a working battery.


News next week: "Car elevator approved by council for placement next to rich penthouse. To occupy public park next door."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
DOUCHE.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

VanillaEnvelope: In fairness, I'd be way too anxious to ever drive a 3 million dollar car.


Tim Burton, aka Schmee150, is selling his McLaren Senna and one of the reasons is the value makes him a little nervous.

But that said, he took it around Nurburgring and put 4000 miles on it because he believes cars should be driven.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You naysayers just don't know the thrill of driving a supercar down 57 flights of stairs at top speed.

I strongly suggest that anyone who can afford to do it, do it soon.


And then there'll be a lot fewer rich idiots.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Only a farking 8 year old wants to have a race car in their room.

[Fark user image 310x310]


Obligatory
Fark user image
 
Nimbull
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah.. an article from the "Has more money then most people should ever have." files.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know someone who bought a McLaren. Yes, he's an asshole.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In 15 years he'll sell the $3 million car to some other asshole with too much money for $6 million, you'll be sorry.
 
revvy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I first read the article title as, "crashed" and, for a moment, I was happy.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Benevolent Misanthrope: hubiestubert: Lambskincoat: hubiestubert: Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.

Or, and I'm spitballing here, that he's far less likely to get killed with that thing, parked somewhere he OBVIOUSLY can't drive it, so he won't be tempted to do something to wrap himself around a tree.

If he drives it through a window he might be entombed in sidewalk.

I doubt that his insurance will let him keep it gassed up in the living room. Or anyone with a modicum of sense. In order to be a showpiece, it likely has be free of pretty much all fuel, oil, brake fluid, or even a working battery.

And who, exactly, is going to make regular inspections of that?

Anyone with a working sense of keeping toxic fluids leaking out into a marble floor? Smelling gasoline oxidize and spoil is something that most folks want to avoid. Same with brake fluid. Even motor oil has a shelf life. Only Hollywood or events that show vehicles off, and then drive them out of the space leave them gassed up and ready to go. A car battery isn't going to last long just sitting either. Not to mention the tire pressure is going to need topping off for display purposes.


I know that and you know that, but how many rich idiots are there who think, "Meh, whatever, the help takes care of those things"?  Not saying he's got it gassed up in there, just saying it's not out of the realm of possibility.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
UK manufactured vehicle - keeping it stationary will save hundreds of thousands in maintenance.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.

But don't you dare suggest that they should pay some of their obscene fortune back to society as taxes.


I don't understand how rich people manage to get everyone else to carry water from them?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.


But they'll be damned if they just give it away in the dirty poors

Hey, you guys tried that $6400 scoop of ice cream yet? OMG! So worth it!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Wessoman: Only a farking 8 year old wants to have a race car in their room.

[Fark user image 310x310]

Obligatory
[Fark user image 435x972]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

snocone: giantmeteor: Psychopusher: So he can show off to his guests that not only is he rich enough to own a $39m apartment and a $3m McLaren, he's rich enough to own a $3m McLaren to use solely as a decoration.

Rich people do stupid things with money.

But don't you dare suggest that they should pay some of their obscene fortune back to society as taxes.

The math is too much for me. How many school lunches is this worth?


It is "several times around the earth" amount of school lunches
 
