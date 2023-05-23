 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN goes full WSJ with tips for a government default such as "make sure you have extra money"   (cnn.com)
93
93 Comments
koder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absent: increasing fiber intake in order to maximize the huge dump you need to take on the nearest doorstep of a Republican Congressman as a show of thanks.
 
NewportBarGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I HAVE NO EXTRA MONEY BECAUSE OBAMA'S TAX HIKES TOOK ALL MY MONEY!

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I asked our financial advisor if there was anything I should do regarding this whole debt ceiling deal and he said, nah.. they always figure it out before the deadline. No need to worry.

Good times.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stick with high-quality investments

Hmm.  Smart.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Absent: increasing fiber intake in order to maximize the huge dump you need to take on the nearest doorstep of a Republican Congressman as a show of thanks.


I should google where Kay Granger lives.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: I asked our financial advisor if there was anything I should do regarding this whole debt ceiling deal and he said, nah.. they always figure it out before the deadline. No need to worry.

Good times.


It's 100% political posturing because it gives one party leverage to make demands. So they might get a few concessions but at the end of the day, it'll get done. The very worst possible scenario is a few days of a government shutdown.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Absent: increasing fiber intake in order to maximize the huge dump you need to take on the nearest doorstep of a Republican Congressman as a show of thanks.


I mean, I'm up for that, but who can afford even fiber these days?
 
mofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be advisable at this time to have five years of net income in  savings. Please plan accordingly.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither liberals nor conservatives ever want to talk about the other option. They both want to be open to forcing the disabled and elderly as labor to the U.S. Chamber for the reward of their prescriptions and food.

Grandma has 26 pills a day so she needs to show up at the recycling plant.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The problem with money is that you always want more. Sort of like bacon. What's better than bacon? More bacon. It's the same with money."

--Emma Rutland
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"affecting millions of Americans from investors to Social Security beneficiaries"

But isn't that what most of the Right wants anyway, it's what their former fuhrer leader Hitler Trump wanted, that and deporting/jailing all the coloreds and killing off the elderly poors' only lifeline?

/Make America White Great Again
 
ColSanders
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we still linking to CNN?
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: It's 100% political posturing because it gives one party leverage to make demands. So they might get a few concessions but at the end of the day, it'll get done. The very worst possible scenario is a few days of a government shutdown.


The problem is that things are setup such that default is a possibility. Now, everybody is all "They wouldn't be that stupid", but as a reminder, people were going "There's no way Trump would win".
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no such thing as extra money.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SS isn't a budgetary item. It is always funded.  Congress has nothing to do with it no matter how much the Republicans would like you to believe otherwise. The only reasons payments would stop is to make people suffer and stiginit. The payment process is automated. Being a government operation they might have someone stuffing and licking envelopes. That guy gets laid off we are hosed.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have plenty. My conservative relatives have been hoarding gold. I just need to go and pick it up.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have extra cash handy to buy stocks when they bottom out. It's called "trying to time the market" and it almost always backfires. Good luck!
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there's always money in the Strategic Banana Stand Reserve.
 
Bf+
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not wrong.
Putin's stooges want a default.  They want chaos.  They simply don't care how damaging it is to the Republican party.  The Republican party doesn't issue them their paychecks.  They just don't care.
So shout from the rooftops that military folks are going to starve.  Tell everybody that this stupid standoff is going to hurt workers, families, and farmers.  Warn them that their unemployment will be put on hiatus, that they won't have access to government services.  All because stupid Republicans simply refuse to pay their own bills with the money they already have on hand.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You clowns aren't sitting on millions of Doge coin? I almost feel bad for you.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyFark: "affecting millions of Americans from investors to Social Security beneficiaries"

But isn't that what most of the Right wants anyway, it's what their former fuhrer leader Hitler Trump wanted, that and deporting/jailing all the coloreds and killing off the elderly poors' only lifeline?

/Make America White Great Again


p.s. foreshadowing of said Fuhrer's cunning plan:
Sideshow Bob court speech
Youtube fXU2vZTTeMU
/he got a few done, just couldn't kill off the elderly's "socialist" benefits... maybe if he's given a second chace to drive the final stake in America's dying carcass...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't people just buy more money?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: It would be advisable at this time to have five years of net income in  savings. Please plan accordingly.


Why?

US defaults, the US dollar craters in value, and you can't afford anything with fifty years of net income.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColSanders: Why are we still linking to CNN?


Good question
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Absent: increasing fiber intake in order to maximize the huge dump you need to take on the nearest doorstep of a Republican Congressman as a show of thanks.


The Democrats sitting there with folded arms saying, "We don't care if you have a bill passed and are prepared to negotiate, just give us everything we want or the country gets it" are in no way responsible. Right.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have my Igor keeping a weather eye on the glooper.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: I asked our financial advisor if there was anything I should do regarding this whole debt ceiling deal and he said, nah.. they always figure it out before the deadline. No need to worry.

Good times.


I'm really hoping the GOP don't blow up our economy.

It would end badly for everyone.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bf+: They're not wrong.
Putin's stooges want a default.  They want chaos.  They simply don't care how damaging it is to the Republican party.  The Republican party doesn't issue them their paychecks.  They just don't care.
So shout from the rooftops that military folks are going to starve.  Tell everybody that this stupid standoff is going to hurt workers, families, and farmers.  Warn them that their unemployment will be put on hiatus, that they won't have access to government services.  All because stupid Republicans simply refuse to pay their own bills with the money they already have on hand.


What do you mean 'wanted'??
Fark user imageView Full Size


STIGINIT, YEAH
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My portfolio is diversified. I have Trump $2 bills AND Trump coins. Default away.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jjorsett: koder: Absent: increasing fiber intake in order to maximize the huge dump you need to take on the nearest doorstep of a Republican Congressman as a show of thanks.

The Democrats sitting there with folded arms saying, "We don't care if you have a bill passed and are prepared to negotiate, just give us everything we want or the country gets it" are in no way responsible. Right.


They want to negotiate things that were already voted on and passed. "What we want" is to cover the cost of what was already voted on and passed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jjorsett: koder: Absent: increasing fiber intake in order to maximize the huge dump you need to take on the nearest doorstep of a Republican Congressman as a show of thanks.

The Democrats sitting there with folded arms saying, "We don't care if you have a bill passed and are prepared to negotiate, just give us everything we want or the country gets it" are in no way responsible. Right.


The question before the House is "Are we going to pay the bill for the charges we already made?"  It is not "Please approve of my wish list."
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ColSanders: Why are we still linking to CNN?


Why are we still linking to Fox News?

/I remember when we were linking to Brietbart back in 2016, good times, good times.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: My portfolio is diversified. I have Trump $2 bills AND Trump coins. Default away.
[Fark user image 425x178][Fark user image 425x397]


This is my high quality investment.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Available EXCLUSIVELY at the Sharper Image!
 
adj_m
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One extra money, please

Hell, on second thought let's go for two extra moneys with a side of precious metals
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: ColSanders: Why are we still linking to CNN?

Why are we still linking to Fox News?

/I remember when we were linking to Brietbart back in 2016, good times, good times.


Or Zero Hedge who correctly predicted 197 of 0 stock market crashes that year.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If people lived within their means, they wouldn't have to worry about money.

/Cue, the people complaining about the price of medication and healthcare.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jjorsett: koder: Absent: increasing fiber intake in order to maximize the huge dump you need to take on the nearest doorstep of a Republican Congressman as a show of thanks.

The Democrats sitting there with folded arms saying, "We don't care if you have a bill passed and are prepared to negotiate, just give us everything we want or the country gets it" are in no way responsible. Right.


Repeating made up shiat thread after thread doesn't make it reality. Are you a slow child?
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ColSanders: Why are we still linking to CNN?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Everyone involved in this story ect
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can't believe I invested $50k on metaverse real estate. I was assured it was the bold new investment paradigm.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting on any sort of official instruction on how to proceed as a government contractor under default. Few admins are eager to talk about it and the ones that are seem to think it's a shutdown with the essential/non-essential worker designation meaning anything when it probably won't.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: My portfolio is diversified. I have Trump $2 bills AND Trump coins. Default away.
[Fark user image 425x178][Fark user image 425x397]


Jesus Christ.  I honestly cannot believe the man let that profile pic go out.  It's completely accurate, of course, but wouldn't you expect him to want them to MAYBE photoshop it and make it a weeeee bit less fat?
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: Absent: increasing fiber intake in order to maximize the huge dump you need to take on the nearest doorstep of a Republican Congressman as a show of thanks.


Might as well go the extra doorstep and upper decker all of their toilets.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: You clowns aren't sitting on millions of Doge coin? I almost feel bad for you.


I have 1.5 million Shiba Innu coin, but I might sell them and treat myself to a nice lunch.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Extra money is available for purchase at all the fine credit card purveyors across Pottersville.
 
SpectroBoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
1) Be rich
2) Don't be poor
 
Xenolith0
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I HAVE NO EXTRA MONEY BECAUSE OBAMA'S TAX HIKES TOOK ALL MY MONEY!

[th.bing.com image 850x560]


I think the modified version is more appropriate:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jjorsett: koder: Absent: increasing fiber intake in order to maximize the huge dump you need to take on the nearest doorstep of a Republican Congressman as a show of thanks.

The Democrats sitting there with folded arms saying, "We don't care if you have a bill passed and are prepared to negotiate, just give us everything we want or the country gets it" are in no way responsible. Right.


your shiatty bill isn't going to make it through the Senate, Marge.
 
SpectroBoy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I asked our financial advisor if there was anything I should do regarding this whole debt ceiling deal and he said, nah.. they always figure it out before the deadline. No need to worry.

Good times.



There is no right answer.

If I KNEW we would default then it is clear what I would be doing now. But if I do those things and they don't default I get hosed.

No matter which scenario you plan for you are hosed if the other scenario happens.

Historically they do work it out so that seems SLIGHTLY more likely to be the outcome.

On the other hand never under estimate how much damage the GQP is willing to do the the country for their own (perceived) gain.
 
