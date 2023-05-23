 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   OUTRAGE MOUNTS: 75% of rainy NYC days last 3 months have been Saturdays   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Same in the DC area.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well then, let's file a complaint with the proper authorities who control this sort of thing...
 
bittermang
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a study somewhere that shows this happens in the city, and it's due to traffic patterns and pollution.

https://www.nature.com/articles/news.2008.1017#B1

But, you know, man made climate change is a hoax and whatnot.
 
mark625
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why is this "Giggity"? I watched the whole thing and the weather-talking lady never even disrobed once.
 
alitaki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It has been quite annoying to be honest. Been wanting to break out the smoker and get a brisket or a pork shoulder going and haven't been able to. Very annoying.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bittermang: There's a study somewhere that shows this happens in the city, and it's due to traffic patterns and pollution.

https://www.nature.com/articles/news.2008.1017#B1

But, you know, man made climate change is a hoax and whatnot.


Why doesn't California just take a month off to fix their drought?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These are my outrage mounts, as neither have them have dropped for me in all these years.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This happened years ago in Florida too. Freaking hurricane every weekend, all summer.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can create rain storms by simply leaving my sunroof open.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rainy days and Mondays, am I right?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know he's not Mayor anymore, but I still feel like this is Bill de Blasio's fault somehow.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wondered where Pennsylvania's typical weather patterns had gone. They can keep them. It's usually so bad it feels actively malicious down here.
 
mononymous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets.

The streets are extended gutters and the gutters are full of blood and when the drains finally scab over, all the vermin will drown. The accumulated filth of all their sex and murder will foam up about their waists and all the whores and politicians will look up and shout 'SAVE US!'...and I'll look down and whisper 'Eat At Arby's."
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Q) What do you call a beautiful sunny day after 2 miserable days of rain?
A) Monday
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I want to blame the government for the weather but the sad truth is that they can't even fill a pothole after 18 months of committee meetings, three independent studies conducted by their cousins, development of snazzy graphics for social media campaigns, evaluation of the inclusiveness of potholes, environmental impact statements, three strikes, two documentaries, eight community round tables, development of a new slogan to replace the old slogan, budgeting for the repair of the truck fleet, outsourcing the repair of the truck fleet to their cousins, trial and acquittal of their cousins on embezzlement charges, new budgeting for repair of the truck fleet, oops we gave the contract to a bakery (owned by our cousins) and they botched the repair but we got good cake, isn't that a good thing?, finally putting air in the truck tires (that's a form of repair), budgeting for pothole repair supplies, theft of the supplies, new budgeting, oops the truck tires are flat again, need new environmental impact study, what if we just pass a law to make potholes illegal? That would work right?, allocation of personnel from the Department of Transportation, retirement parties for the DOT personnel, re-allocation, more parties, allocation of budget for missing shovels, buying our own missing shovels back at an open air market, studying shovel security, allocation of budget for new smart shovels, oops new administration has a comprehensive new plan to for recreational pothole shops, hey can we get more of that cake? ok finally let's do this, get the mayor down here with his golden shovel, sorry the speeches lasted longer than we thought now the DOT guys are on overtime.

Agenda Item 2: control the weather.
 
