(Guardian)   Cancer finds cure for Rolf Harris   (theguardian.com) divider line
EBN-OZN
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did they tan his hide when he's dead, Fred?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did they tan his hide when he died, Clyde?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"sex offender and entertainer"? Phrasing
 
groverpm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He in hell being tied down by kangaroos and sodomised by chlamydia-ridding koalas.
 
buntz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did they tan his hide when he sexually assaulted those kids......
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yew mean he finally died?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Enjoy your eternity in hell, Sport!
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thumbs up for the original headline implying "convicted entertainer"
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not soon enough
 
shabu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I had not heard this before, and WTF?
Stairway To Heaven
Youtube AxvdGFLBkhg
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cancer finally took someone who truly deserved to die a horrible death. Too bad it took so long
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

loser0: Thumbs up for the original headline implying "convicted entertainer"


#notallentertainers
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Never heard of the guy, but good riddance.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"died peacefully surrounded by family and friends"

F*ck y'all too.
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm confused, I thought there was a different person in the British children's entertainment industry who was discovered as a sex offender.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you need evidence that there's no God, he got to live to 93, while people like David Bowie and Prince don't get to make it to 70...
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He was sexually offending in an entertaining way? just say former entertainer and convicted sex offender.
I bet Cosby's article will be 'Convicted Rapist and America's Dad died'.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nakmuay: "died peacefully surrounded by family and friends"

F*ck y'all too.


You make me think of a novel I read where a woman finds out her abusive ex husband has died. Her friend says
"They say his bad heart killed him."
She says "It did not! His bad heart kept him alive all these years!"
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: He was sexually offending in an entertaining way? just say former entertainer and convicted sex offender.
I bet Cosby's article will be 'Convicted Rapist and America's Dad died'.


I'd accept that Cosby headline if it was, y'know, published soon.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nytmare: I'm confused, I thought there was a different person in the British children's entertainment industry who was discovered as a sex offender.


You're probably thinking of Jimmy Saville.

Rolf Harris was Austrian, not British.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: If you need evidence that there's no God, he got to live to 93, while people like David Bowie and Prince don't get to make it to 70...


Maybe they should have touched more children. They only have themselves to blame.
It's also how we know Michael Jackson was truly innocent.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: nytmare: I'm confused, I thought there was a different person in the British children's entertainment industry who was discovered as a sex offender.

You're probably thinking of Jimmy Saville.

Rolf Harris was Austrian, not British.


You know who else was Austrian?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: WhippingBoi: nytmare: I'm confused, I thought there was a different person in the British children's entertainment industry who was discovered as a sex offender.

You're probably thinking of Jimmy Saville.

Rolf Harris was Austrian, not British.

You know who else was Austrian?


flickeringmyth.comView Full Size
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: WhippingBoi: nytmare: I'm confused, I thought there was a different person in the British children's entertainment industry who was discovered as a sex offender.

You're probably thinking of Jimmy Saville.

Rolf Harris was Austrian, not British.

You know who else was Austrian?


https://youtu.be/53Q1y5EAN4E
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
URL:
Fark user image


Headline:
Fark user imageView Full Size



At some point after the article was originally posted, some editor somewhere realized the headline maybe should emphasize the 'sex offender' part over the 'entertainer'.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nytmare: I'm confused, I thought there was a different person in the British children's entertainment industry who was discovered as a sex offender.


British entertainers got away with horrible abuses for quite some time.  There are entire seasons of Top Of The Pops that have been deemed unairable because the hosts and the acts were later shown to be so repugnant that they aren't fit for audience.

Comedian Gary Delaney has a short monologue on it, from when he was a kid and wrote to Jimmy Savile.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: WhippingBoi: nytmare: I'm confused, I thought there was a different person in the British children's entertainment industry who was discovered as a sex offender.

You're probably thinking of Jimmy Saville.

Rolf Harris was Austrian, not British.

You know who else was Austrian?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Tarl3k: If you need evidence that there's no God, he got to live to 93, while people like David Bowie and Prince don't get to make it to 70...

Maybe they should have touched more children. They only have themselves to blame.
It's also how we know Michael Jackson was truly innocent.


Then Gary Glitter will live to 110.
 
rick42
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: WhippingBoi: nytmare: I'm confused, I thought there was a different person in the British children's entertainment industry who was discovered as a sex offender.

You're probably thinking of Jimmy Saville.

Rolf Harris was Austrian, not British.

You know who else was Austrian?


Helen Reddy. Ich bin eine Frau, hör mich brüllen
 
Cormee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Will be have a wooden hearse?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Boojum2k: WhippingBoi: nytmare: I'm confused, I thought there was a different person in the British children's entertainment industry who was discovered as a sex offender.

You're probably thinking of Jimmy Saville.

Rolf Harris was Austrian, not British.

You know who else was Austrian?

[Fark user image 265x400]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Yew mean he finally died?


Jimmy Saville, Rolf Harris and Gary Glitter were on holidays together to Ireland and walked into a pub. The publican threw his hands up. "I won't be having yew tree in here!"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now who will tie his kangaroo down, sport?
 
