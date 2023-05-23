 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Man crashes U-Haul truck into security barriers near White House. Duct tape, Nazi flag found inside truck. The aristocrats?   (fox5dc.com) divider line
74
693 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 May 2023 at 7:34 AM



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Super_pope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Crashed into the barrier huh?  I guess he did nazi that one coming.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A Nazi flag?  Well at least we do know one thing about him, he votes Republican.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/s
 
senor frank
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In before claims of false flag to throw attention off of the debt ceiling.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you: The Master Race.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who do you think he voted for in the past?

Hey, I'm just "asking questions."
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Antifa, obviously...
 
Muta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why are there never Antifa or Anarchy flags found near scenes of these type of attacks?  It is always Nazi or MAGA flags.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He wasn't shot?!
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
THIS IS JUST A FALSE FLAG TO DEFLECT ATTENTION FROM THE -- DAMN IT!

/Never mind...
 
Alphax
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder what if anything he wanted to accomplish.

'Look, Nazis hate Biden, and you should, too!'
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was surprised he didn't get ventilated.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Muta: Why are there never Antifa or Anarchy flags found near scenes of these type of attacks?  It is always Nazi or MAGA flags.


They're literally false flags!  Study it out!!!
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Law enforcement recovered a red, white, and black Nazi flag from the vehicle

I like their pink, teal and yellow version better.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is this the deluxe tour package?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least the Uhaul wasn't filled with Patriot front assholes this time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

blatz514: He wasn't shot?!


Competent law enforcement knows it's easier to ask questions of the living.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Holy crap I swear to God I rented that very truck not a month ago. I recognise the artwork on the side and the scrape on the top left-rear corner of the box.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure Marjorie Failure Greene will say that he's being mischaracterized by the media, and like the Jan 6 group he was peacefully protesting.
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I was surprised he didn't get ventilated.


It was a Nazi flag, not a BLM flag.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Given how it played out vs how he imagined it would play out definitely shows a lack of foresight of events that were coming.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gitmo, full enhanced treatment.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The driver was arrested by United States Park Police and faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

well shiat,  who knew you could charge people for this?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alphax: blatz514: He wasn't shot?!

Competent law enforcement knows it's easier to ask questions of the living.


I get that, but the SS doesn't take kindly when it comes to White House security.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shoulda made that left turn at Albuquerque.
 
dracos31
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Has anyone seen Paul Gosar lately?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
heavymetal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Muta: Why are there never Antifa or Anarchy flags found near scenes of these type of attacks?  It is always Nazi or MAGA flags.


Because Antifa is too smart for that. They fly the Nazi and MAGA flags so people will blame the political right. Yes, that was sarcasm and not meant to be taken seriously. Sadly though, it is probably the narrative on FOX Nation right now.
 
tnpir
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nazi flag and duct tape? What's his 4chan handle?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, look. It's another "lone wolf" who has no connection to any political movement in the U.S. Who just happens to be a freaking Nazi.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

clkeagle: Another Government Employee: I was surprised he didn't get ventilated.

It was a Nazi flag, not a BLM flag.


The Park Police have a reputation for shooting first and then asking questions.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Muta: Why are there never Antifa or Anarchy flags found near scenes of these type of attacks?  It is always Nazi or MAGA flags.


Anarchists do not leave such obvious clues, because they are so well organized, disciplined, and think/act in lockstep

Study it out
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blatz514: He wasn't shot?!


Cops love and assist these people.  They even go as far as protecting them
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny queso: The driver was arrested by United States Park Police and faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

well shiat,  who knew you could charge people for this?


It worked out so well for the Nazis trying to kidnap the Governor of Michigan they thought they would try it with the President. Enjoy life behind bars dumbass.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x239]


He. Had. Their. Flag.

Hopefully he is halfway to Camp X-Ray by now.
 
sozelle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The old hits keep coming back:
"Monument Is Hostage 10 Hours"
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny queso: The driver was arrested by United States Park Police and faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

well shiat,  who knew you could charge people for this?


That was my first thought, too: "That's illegal now?"
 
henryhill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
localadventurer.comView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hlehmann: A Nazi flag?  Well at least we do know one thing about him, he votes Republican.


We know one thing, which is who can say if he is a Nazi?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your_Midnight_Man
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny queso: The driver was arrested by United States Park Police and faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

well shiat,  who knew you could charge people for this?


When can we start charging people with being Nazis, and work our way up? Both my grandfathers didn't fight fascism for an entire political party here to openly embrace it.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 448x393]


Glad that I left Twitter.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x239]

He. Had. Their. Flag.

Hopefully he is halfway to Camp X-Ray by now.


i want you to look at that photo again, but real carefully this time
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blatz514: He wasn't shot?!


Well he's probably white, they tend to get taken alive.  Sometimes they'll even stop off for some sausage biscuits on the way to the pokey if they ask.
 
dracos31
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 448x393]


MElon is a fascist - he always has been. Anyone surprised by the hard right into nutsville never paid attention to who MElon was telling you he was.
You should have believed him the first time.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Our democracy barely escaped intact again.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The Park Police have a reputation for shooting first and then asking questions.


That's a reputation that, like so many others these past few years, appears to have been made up out of whole cloth.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Your_Midnight_Man: johnny queso: The driver was arrested by United States Park Police and faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

well shiat,  who knew you could charge people for this?

When can we start charging people with being Nazis, and work our way up? Both my grandfathers didn't fight fascism for an entire political party here to openly embrace it.


The problem is, a lot of the people your grandfathers worked for had no issue with them.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Your_Midnight_Man: johnny queso: The driver was arrested by United States Park Police and faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

well shiat,  who knew you could charge people for this?

When can we start charging people with being Nazis, and work our way up? Both my grandfathers didn't fight fascism for an entire political party here to openly embrace it.


Same.  Well, they stayed behind and built ships to go blow things up.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: bluorangefyre: Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x239]

He. Had. Their. Flag.

Hopefully he is halfway to Camp X-Ray by now.

i want you to look at that photo again, but real carefully this time


Still missing it, since the coffee hasn't kicked in.  And I don't watch a lot of WWII movies.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


