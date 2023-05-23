 Skip to content
(NPR)   If you've been recently inspired by a TikTok video where one user finds a used couch on a New York city curb and triumphantly rushes it home to her apartment, experts would like to remind you that you may be sharing your triumph with bedbugs   (npr.org) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't care about the bedbugs.  I'm just glad I don't have to paint the thing with my own semen; it's exhausting.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only rule I have for used furniture is that I will never get items used if they weigh more than the day they were new.  Couches, Mattresses, etc.  This is especially true for college towns with lots of student apartments.  I had a friend who had to toss 3 separate couches because their roommate had a habit of getting drunk, walking around the house naked at 2am and pissing all over the cushions.  All three of those couches were gone from the curb the next day because someone saw them and thought "Awesome, FREE COUCH!".
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's definitely full of urine and semen.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't thrown out because a cat peed on it, a cat peed on it once it was outside.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both of the couches my roommates and I had in university were street finds.  One was slightly too big to get into our apartment, so we had to saw one end off.

Come to think of it, it's a miracle we never got bed bugs or like...mange or something.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If there was bed bugs, we would have seen it!" she said.

These are the words of someone who hasn't had bedbugs yet, but soon will.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bed Bugs- What You've Been Told is Totally False
Youtube 2JAOTJxYqh8

watch and learn kids
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inspired by TikTok?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theonion.com/i-had-bedbugs-but-theyre-all-cleared-up-now

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is absorbent, it isn't something you pick up.  Glass tables, wood chairs?  Groovy.  Otherwise just nope.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wasn't this in the intro to Friends on NBC?

"I'll be there for you....."

Good to see people taking old tv show introductions and incorporating them into their social media videos.

How original.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: theonion.com/i-had-bedbugs-but-theyre-all-cleared-up-now

[Fark user image 425x560]


Came here for Jim Anchower.

Hola, amigos!
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've been recently inspired by a TikTok

then you're an idiot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got an awesome used mattress totally free. It was just sitting in the dumpster outside the Bunny Ranch in Nevada.

/ Did you know mattresses glow under blacklight?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Cajnik: theonion.com/i-had-bedbugs-but-theyre-all-cleared-up-now

[Fark user image 425x560]

Came here for Jim Anchower.

Hola, amigos!


Bonus: the bedbug expert in TFA is also named Jim
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: The only rule I have for used furniture is that I will never get items used if they weigh more than the day they were new.  Couches, Mattresses, etc.  This is especially true for college towns with lots of student apartments.  I had a friend who had to toss 3 separate couches because their roommate had a habit of getting drunk, walking around the house naked at 2am and pissing all over the cushions.  All three of those couches were gone from the curb the next day because someone saw them and thought "Awesome, FREE COUCH!".


What the hell is it with some people who piss on anything when they're drunk?  We had a guy on board ship who would get drunk and then piss on the mattress of rack.  He'd then swap his mattress with one from an unoccupied rack.  There were times he'd just piss on the mattress of the rack under his.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. That couch doesn't look even remotely comfortable.

B. Ew.

iii. Seriously, ew.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S FAKE!

Also....diatomaceous earth kills bed bugs REAL dead. The silica in it dehydrates them.  It's also safe around pets and children.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, they did it as good as you could. They didn't put it right in her apartment, they went to some concrete warehouse and scrubbed it to high hell. They do make bed bug killing sprays for furniture. I'd be more concerned with mold than bed bugs.

Personally, I would never dumpster dive for anything absorbent but it's not much worse than buying it at a Salvation Army. Nice couches are expensive as hell.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The secret to killing bedbugs is to get them hot. Like, really hot. So if you insist on picking up curb furniture, use a box truck or van or something else enclosed so you can cook the furniture and kill the bugs (at least 120F for at least 90 minutes, which should be easily attainable in a vehicle left in the summer sun).

I don't mind picking up couches and stuff but i draw the line at mattresses or other bedding that can't be easily laundered. I tend to not sit on my couch in the nude nor do i eat off of it, so assuming there are no odors or visible stains the furniture's prior history doesn't bother me much. If you're that freaked out about someone's bare ass once making contact with used furniture, you may want to think about that next used car you buy. And don't even think about the things that went on in hotels or rental cars.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2JAOTJxYqh8?start=364]
watch and learn kids


As someone that has suffered from bed bug bites,
just no. Those things deserve their "kill it with fire" reputation. That was literally 1 solid week of itching.

The only reason they're not biting him is because they're full - bed bugs are significantly smaller normally.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a person whose house was infested by all kinds of blood sucking creatures: bedbugs, ticks, fleas, etc.

When their desiccated body was found, it was determined that the couch they found on the street was the cause of death.

Turns out, it was the vampires un-living under the cushions.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was feeling lonely.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Driedsponge: The only rule I have for used furniture is that I will never get items used if they weigh more than the day they were new.  Couches, Mattresses, etc.  This is especially true for college towns with lots of student apartments.  I had a friend who had to toss 3 separate couches because their roommate had a habit of getting drunk, walking around the house naked at 2am and pissing all over the cushions.  All three of those couches were gone from the curb the next day because someone saw them and thought "Awesome, FREE COUCH!".

What the hell is it with some people who piss on anything when they're drunk?  We had a guy on board ship who would get drunk and then piss on the mattress of rack.  He'd then swap his mattress with one from an unoccupied rack.  There were times he'd just piss on the mattress of the rack under his.


Amazing he was still (presumably) wearing his own teef.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TikTok cured my fomo
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2JAOTJxYqh8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=364&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
watch and learn kids


Just two minutes of that video is giving me PTSD.

koder: I don't care about the bedbugs.  I'm just glad I don't have to paint the thing with my own semen; it's exhausting.


Yeah, I'll take a semen-encrusted couch over a bed bug infestation any day of the week.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: The only rule I have for used furniture is that I will never get items used if they weigh more than the day they were new.  Couches, Mattresses, etc.  This is especially true for college towns with lots of student apartments.  I had a friend who had to toss 3 separate couches because their roommate had a habit of getting drunk, walking around the house naked at 2am and pissing all over the cushions.  All three of those couches were gone from the curb the next day because someone saw them and thought "Awesome, FREE COUCH!".


I was gonna post, anything that's been out on the curb for more than a moment has been pissed on by some animal, but in some cases, pissed on before it's on the curb.

Either way, assume anything you see on the side of the road has been pissed on. Treat it accordingly.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Heh, saw one of the best recent episodes of American Dad! the other night.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 259x194]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]


Volkswagen Da Da Da Commercial Spot
Youtube KmQvOT1Sxkg
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It might be on the curb because of bed bugs.

I had a case in an apartment building I managed. First thing I told the guy - also repeated several more times to ensure in no way would it not be understood - that he was under no circumstances to remove any furniture from the apartment until the pest control folks got there the next day to start treatment, so he didn't spread the bed bugs any further.

So naturally, a few hours later, we find that the guy has (AFTER we spoke) dragged his mattress through the carpeted hallway, into the elevator, and down to the loading dock. We had to have pest control treat a significant portion of the building to try and ensure no one else got them.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 259x194]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]


Sweet excuse to post the music used in the commercial

Trio -- Da Da Da [[ Official Video ]]
Youtube lNYcviXK4rg
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 259x194]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KmQvOT1Sxkg]


lol, I would have beaten you but I watched the entire video before clicking post on mine.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

koder: I don't care about the bedbugs.  I'm just glad I don't have to paint the thing with my own semen; it's exhausting.


Reminds me of the tshirt meant to look like a gym t-shirt on the front that says "werewolf trainer" on the front and has white splash marks on the back.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can't you heathens just set your old furniture on fire like normal folks?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Driedsponge: The only rule I have for used furniture is that I will never get items used if they weigh more than the day they were new.  Couches, Mattresses, etc.  This is especially true for college towns with lots of student apartments.  I had a friend who had to toss 3 separate couches because their roommate had a habit of getting drunk, walking around the house naked at 2am and pissing all over the cushions.  All three of those couches were gone from the curb the next day because someone saw them and thought "Awesome, FREE COUCH!".

What the hell is it with some people who piss on anything when they're drunk?  We had a guy on board ship who would get drunk and then piss on the mattress of rack.  He'd then swap his mattress with one from an unoccupied rack.  There were times he'd just piss on the mattress of the rack under his.

Amazing he was still (presumably) wearing his own teef.


Bosun mates wouldn't have tolerated that; however, this was the Data Processors and those guys (in those days) wouldn't have kicked his ass.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fisty Bum: Both of the couches my roommates and I had in university were street finds.  One was slightly too big to get into our apartment, so we had to saw one end off.

Come to think of it, it's a miracle we never got bed bugs or like...mange or something.


It depends on how long ago you were in college. Bed Bugs used to be nearly extinct through the late 1970s & 1980s. They started to come back in the 1990s and have been spiking ever since.

A curb couch in the early 1990s might've had a 10% chance of having bed bugs, depending on the locale.  Now?  Damned near 100%, almost everywhere.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd rather just charge a desired piece of furniture, or find a good deal on new, and not risk sitting in someone else's bodily juices. I know what we do on my couch; I'm not risking it with a street couch.
 
