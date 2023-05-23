 Skip to content
(Slate)   Slate writer critiques novelist for writing novel that doesn't sound like his Tweets, wonders why she's still writing Slate articles   (slate.com) divider line
"The early-evening sky is the color of crushed lilacs," goes one line in Filthy Animals. Why crushed? Is the color of crushed lilacs recognizably distinct from the uncrushed kind, and if so, does anyone (outside a tiny minority of clumsy florists) know that? But the extra word sounds good-self-consciously artful.

No, darling, the "extra word" has the effect of adding a quality of texture to the description of the early evening sky's color. It's not just about it being the color of lilac, it's the color of lilac spread across a surface that's uneven, perhaps crumbly in the way that a tight scatter of clouds might cause when they're huddled high and tight on the horizon.

You're the person nobody wants in a writing workshop. So sure of your critique, and so often completely wrong.
 
How DARE a writer not give the same canned patter and desire to tell stories different than quips he threw to the wind?

It's like people can be more than just their public facade.
 
The only thing I took away from that is this:

Billy Porter set to play James Baldwin in an upcoming biopic about the legendary novelist and activist.

Billy Porter to Star in James Baldwin Biopic for Byron Allen - The Hollywood Reporter

I hope they do this justice. It could be awesome.
 
"The sky was the color of a TV tuned to a dead channel."

Slate writer: "You mean it was blue?"
 
Eh, I'll just watch I Am Not Your Negro again.
 
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Absolutely nothing is going to touch the original... I'd just like for the younger generation to get introduced to the man.
 
Maybe step away from twitter for awhile?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It's the 'Cinema Sins' approach to critiques. Focus on something small and insignificant and totally normal, but make it seem like it's a huge problem.

<obnoxious voiceover> "Why did Spider-Man talk to that guy right there? He asks him a question, the guy delivers a key piece of information, and then he's literally never seen again! Who is he? How did he know that? Why put that character in there at all? I mean, seems like a pretty inefficient method of storytelling if you have to make up two-line characters with no backstory to move the plot along."

F*ck all the way off, forever.
 
But as for the sucker who will write the review
If his mind is prehensile
He'll put down his pencil
And have himself a squat on the Cosmic Utensil (Cosmic Utensil)
Go give it all you got on the Cosmic Utensil (Cosmic Utensil)
Sit and spin until you rot on the Cosmic Utensil (Cosmic Utensil)
He really needs to squat on the Cosmic Utensil(Cosmic Utensil, Cosmic Utensil
 
