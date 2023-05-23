 Skip to content
(Slate)   Transportation officials in LA spend time, money devising a "shade and lighting pilot" for a "gender equity action plan" to address the needs of women who use busses, invent "La Sombrita." And then the mockery began   (slate.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buried Lede: it works well, is cheap, and when climate change raises the temps high enough your city will have them too, but a few trolls think it looks funny
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's well known that men don't get hot in the sun.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It's well known that men don't get hot in the sun.


Real men understand that being stuck out in the hot sun is simply another opportunity to get in some quality all-natural genital tanning.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Believe it or not, this is one of the least stupid things LA City government has done
Could I interest you in a $billion worth of used iPads?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: HotWingConspiracy: It's well known that men don't get hot in the sun.

Real men understand that being stuck out in the hot sun is simply another opportunity to get in some quality all-natural genital tanning.


And this is why you're on that list they keep at the Sheriff's Office...
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The actual shade device seems like a good thing

The way it's marketed by the city seems idiotic
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Buried Lede: it works well, is cheap, and when climate change raises the temps high enough your city will have them too, but a few trolls think it looks funny


I mean, yeah, shade does work, but while 24" of shade is better than nothing, there could be some improvements
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
For $10,000 they could have handed out 2,000 sun hats with their logo on them.
 
roostercube
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The engineers were given three basic requirements: maximize shade during the day, provide light at night, mount to existing bus sign poles. That last requirement is harsh, but reasonable, since it's expensive to install larger/stronger poles (and electrical conduit) into existing concrete. The prototype design is pretty good, overall.

The marketing is a failure. It won't create equality, nor reduce crime. It probably won't change ridership numbers in any meaningful way. It will provide some limited shade during the day, and some light at night, and it will won't over-stress the pole in high winds or when people attempt to do a pull-up. It meets the requirements (so far, but I'm not sure about the pull-up test).
 
DRTFA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Believe it or not, this is one of the least stupid things LA City government has done
Could I interest you in a $billion worth of used iPads?


Will they have these along the billion dollar high speed train? I mean, assuming they ever finish the train.
 
houginator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Buried Lede: it works well

Fark user imageView Full Size


Citation needed
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

houginator: thealgorerhythm: Buried Lede: it works well

[Fark user image 850x469]

Citation needed


y hilario ensudes
 
Snort
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have submitted late night essays I forgot were due that offered more substance.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: For $10,000 they could have handed out 2,000 sun hats with their logo on them.


For 10k you can get 20,000 Sun hats or .... Sombreros
 
