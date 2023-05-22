 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   What's the world coming to when you can't play an innocent game of ring toss with a stripper holding a bottle in her anus?   (nltimes.nl) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You're always gonna get caught... strippers equals glitter and glitter is a dead give away....

"Don't be late for your 4pm soci-OH my God! Is that glitter?"

Oh yeah, that's, um. 'study glitter'

(you didn't fall for it, did you?)
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TTIUWOP
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Figured a stripper and a game of "ring toss" would have had the sexes reversed.

/ maybe that's just me
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess one could add anal ring toss up there along with naked Twister with Crisco up on the list of adult themed games.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was everyone involved of legal age & consenting?

Yes?  How is this a problem?

/I mean... Giggity!  But also... so what?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tourists.
 
funzyr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's a reasonable question, subby
 
Pew
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Which direction was the bottle inserted? Makes a difference competitively.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess the university objects to their facilities being used for O-Ring Toss, but if everyone's a consenting adult, who caWHAT THE FARK IS THAT LAST PARAGRAPH:

This is not the first incident at a Dutch student association this year. In March, Vindicat in Groningen made headlines with students mistreating geese.

// geese are assholes (har), but humans have 100+ lbs on them (plus opposable thumbs and tool-making and -using skills; it's just not a fair fight)
 
