(6ABC Philadelphia)   AirTags are great for tracking your car, dog, and luggage. They can also track those plastic bags you recycle going to landfills   (6abc.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Plastic bag, Recycling, Plastic recycling, United States, Delaware Valley, Packaging and labeling, Landfill, Incineration  
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Plastic recycling isn't a real thing.  https://www.npr.org/transcripts/912150085

It's a PR move by the plastics industry.  Most plastic feedstock is produced by petroleum companies and they are literally in the business of making new plastic.  They have no interest in recycling it.
 
BigChad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So not only isn't the $.10 per bag going to help the environment (it's just profit for the grocery store), the plastic bags aren't even being recycled... Who would've thunk?
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But do you feel better when you put the bag there?
 
Ironman273
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Reusable bags are the way to go.  Paper bags suck for the environment also.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well; there's your problem!  You assumed that plastic was being recycled!  Chex Mix enviro-nazi's!

PS:  how much do those airtags cost per unit?  Now all the landfills are going to ban idiot phones on their premises, so the little asshole trackers don't have a way to get tracked!!!

Did Apple ask anyones permission if they wanted their phone to be a pinging relay between a Tag and the owner of said Tag?!?!  I don't think so!

Wasn't this done in Goldfinger?
 
Surpheon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As long as the farking things aren't blowing down my road and tangling in the bushes to make trash-drifts, I'm OK with this. Bags are a negligible volume of oil resource consumption but can be a huge litter problem.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My grocery store doesn't provide plastic bags anymore. I'd been using them for incidental trash. Now I not only have to pay the paper bag fee (cloth bags are not an option when you get groceries delivered), but also purchase small plastic trash bags to replace the free ones I used to get.

I also stopped caring about recycling several years ago. Once I send the recyclables to the curb or leave them at whatever drop-off point, what happens after that is Not My Problem.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Plastic bags don't get recycled. Period. They aren't easy to do so. Very few plastics do. You want real recycling? Glass, aluminum, steel. Those get recycled with no appreciable loss.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I recycle my own plastic bags. I use them in all the bathroom trashcan, I use them to take lunch to work (and even bring them back if they are still in good shape). I bring things to gatherings. I keep some in the car for trash.  I always find a use for them.  And because of plastic grocery bags, I've never bought little plastic trashbags.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah the industry just outsourced some initial sorting duties to us.

Reusing the plastic is the only way to make it more efficient. I do my best to not buy so much but the grocery store doesn't make it easy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: Plastic recycling isn't a real thing.  https://www.npr.org/transcripts/912150085

It's a PR move by the plastics industry.  Most plastic feedstock is produced by petroleum companies and they are literally in the business of making new plastic.  They have no interest in recycling it.


Yep. I used to think I was being so diligent and helpful by recycling all our plastic, but I've come across one article after another where experts say that it's nearly impossible to actually recycle plastic. So, I just cut out the middlemen and toss it in the trash now.
 
