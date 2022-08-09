 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kyiv Post)   Day 454 of WW3: Wow, just had a really great long weekend away from pretty much all war news, did anything really interesting happen while I was gone? This is your OMG Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (kyivpost.com) divider line
83
    More: News, Russia, Russians, Vladimir Putin, Attack helicopter, Tank, Territory, Russian military intervention in Ukraine (2014-present), Kiev  
•       •       •

806 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 May 2023 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



83 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Morning all. Belgorod whar land defence? Geeze Russia can you really be surprised by this, really? OK I'll be spending most of today catching up, so let's get on with the overnight war news update from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent newspapers.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, May 23
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Experts Discuss Ukraine Demining at Ukrainian-American Forum
Demining experts know what needs to be done, to clear Ukraine's landmine contamination, but acknowledge the magnitude of the resources required is mind-boggling.

F-16 jets: Biden Approves Training Ukrainians - Eurotopics, May 22
A selection from what European papers are saying.

EXPLAINED: What We Know About the Attack on Russia's Belgorod
A cross-border incursion by anti-Putin forces yesterday is continuing on Tuesday morning, with reports Russia is even evacuating nuclear missiles from the region.

May 23: Ukraine Celebrates Marine Corps Day and Heroes' Day
As the struggle for Ukraine's survival continues, Ukrainians take time to remember all those heroes who resisted Russia's invasion and the Marines who continue the fight today.


'It Will Get Worse' - Ukraine's Military Intel Chief Tells Russians
In the midst of a media frenzy over a foray by anti-Putin Russians into Russian Federation territory, Kyrylo Budanov calls on Russian soldiers to surrender.

static.kyivpost.comView Full Size


Cross-Border Raid into Russian Territory, Kremlin Mobilizes Troops, Attack Helicopters Deployed
A probably small-scale Ukrainian cross-border raid shot up at least a border checkpoint and parts of a village, with firefights in progress. The Russians say it was mostly to create internet content.

Czech President Petr Pavel Urges Continued Efforts to Defeat Russia
While mentioning Europe's economic problems due to the war, President Pavel stressed the importance of unity and historical awareness to avoid repeating mistakes of the past.

Cannes Protester in Ukrainian Colors Covers Herself with Fake Blood on Red Carpet
A young woman evaded security at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival to stage a dramatic protest on the red carpet on Sunday.

Kyiv's Residents Advised not to Relax on City's Beaches Because of Safety Concerns
Non-Kyivites might not be aware of the city's beach scene, but the Dnipro River offers much summer fun. This year, however, that might not be the case.

'We Wiped Them All Out' - Russian Soldier Confesses to Massacre in Intercepted Phone Call With Grandmother
During the conversation, the Russian soldier describes 'mowing down people' including men, women and children in a massacre that lasted 'from night to morning.'

OPINION: Russia's Global Genocide
Putin is destroying one of the planet's most valuable growing regions, a factor which has finally led African leaders to join forces to try and stop Russia's war, Diane Francis writes in her op-ed.

G7 Summit: a Show of Unity - Eurotopics, 22 May
A selection from what European papers are saying.

Borrell: Several countries start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets.
Several countries, including Poland, have already started training Ukrainian pilots to use U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets, the European Union's chief diplomat Josep Borrell said on May 23.

SBU detains suspected Russian spy collecting data on air defenses in Cherkasy.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a suspected agent of the Russian military intelligence service - Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GRU) - in Cherkasy Oblast for collecting data on Ukraine's military movement and air defense systems.

Zelensky visits troops at front line (PHOTOS).
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visited naval infantry troops at the front line to mark the Day of the Ukrainian Marines.

Russian governor claims drones shot down in Belgorod Oblast.
On May 23, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast claimed that drones were shot down by air defenses over Belgorod city and the rest of the oblast. Earlier today, the governor reported that two civilians were injured in the settlements taken by Russian partisans.

Russia's sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just days after Zelensky.
The sanctioned Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokotsev visited Saudi Arabia on May 23. Kolokoltsev's trip to Riyadh comes just days after Ukraine's President Zelensky's visit to the Saudi city of Jeddah.

UK Defense Ministry: 'Russia faces increasingly serious threat at its borders.'
Russian security forces clashed with partisans between May 19 and 22 in at least three locations within Russia's Belgorod Oblast, with the heaviest fighting near the town of Grayvoran, U.K. Defense Intelligence reported on May 23.

ISW: Russian information space incoherent after reports of fighting in Belgorod Oblast.
The Russian information space experienced "panic, factionalism, and incoherency" after reports of fighting in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report.

(Compiler's Note: I'm sure they've moved onto the third barrel of Maker's Mark by now)

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1 person.
Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Novoslobidske, and Velyka Pysarivka, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on May 22.

Russian state media: 'Majority' of residents flee Belgorod Oblast villages along border.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on May 22 that the "majority" of residents in the border villages of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, including the town of Grayvoron, have fled.

Borrell: 'No one wishes for peace more than Ukraine'.
The European Union's chief diplomat Josep Borrell said during a press conference on May 22 that expediting the delivery of weapons to Ukraine was crucial to achieving victory, as only Russia wants the war to continue.

Media: Mistress of top Kremlin propagandist gave birth in US
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov's mistress owns a villa next to members of the Russian military elite in the Black Sea resort of Sochi and gave birth to her children in the U.S., Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's team reported on May 22.

US State Department: Giving Ukraine F-16 jets remains 'priority'
Training Ukrainian pilots to use F-16s and working with allies to provide Ukraine with advanced fighter jets remains a "priority" for the U.S. in the coming months, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a press briefing on May 22.

General Staff: Bakhmut remains 'epicenter' of fighting.
There were 25 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces along the front line on May 22, including Bakhmut, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its evening update.

And that's your lot. Excuse me all, I've got some stuff to catch up on. Cheers all!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whoa! whoa! whoa! FORTY artillery taken out yesterday?

What in the nine tail races of hell is going on?

This has gotta involve drones....

And I think we are very close to the long-awaited UKR offensive.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from



Zelenskiy / Official




Prepared for actions on land, from the sea and from the air, Ukrainian marines successfully perform complex tasks. Motivated, strong, brave. The enemy strongly feels the power of our soldiers. Thank you for defending our homeland!



We will always remember the heroes who gave their lives for the future of our country.



Glory to the marines of Ukraine!



Glory to Ukraine!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍Kherson Oblast
Russian occupiers shelled peaceful settlements of Kherson Oblast 61 times. 373 shells were fired from artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, drones and aviation. Yesterday, one person was killed and three others were injured due to Russian aggression.

📍Zaporizhzhia
The enemy made 94 strikes on 20 settlements in the region. Fortunately, the population was not affected. So far, 18 civilian destroyed objects have been recorded.

📍Sumyshchyna
In the morning, the Russians carried out 6 shelling of the border. 29 explosions were recorded. The Velikopysariv and Shalygin communities were shelled.

📍Donetsk
On May 22, the Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk - in New York. Another 5 people in the region were injured.

📍Kharkiv Oblast
As a result of shelling of Kupyansk from anti-aircraft missiles, at least 14 private residential buildings and commercial buildings were damaged, and fires broke out. 2 women - 76 and 53 years old and a civilian 35-year-old man - were injured. All the victims were hospitalized.

In the area of the village of Vyazove, the enemy struck with 2 S-300 missiles. Both were hit in an open area in the field. There were no damages or injuries.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The activity of offensive actions of the Russian Federation in the direction of Bakhmut has decreased, - Hanna Malyar,

the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, reported that Ukrainian troops now control the southwestern outskirts of the city in the "Litak" area.

"Fighting continues in the suburbs, the enemy is trying to take profitable positions, but he is not succeeding. In certain areas, the enemy is on the defensive. He is suffering heavy losses," she said.

Hanna Malyar noted that we have a slight advance on the flanks to the north and south of Bakhmut.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Military exercises will be held in the capital and the region,

the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

"Military exercises will be held in Kyiv and the region from May 23 to 25, 2023, with the participation of units of the Kyiv Defense Forces and Means Group. During the training, practical actions involving personnel, regular military equipment and weapons will take place," the message says .

It is noted that personnel and heavy equipment will be relocated in the region.
It is forbidden to report on social networks about the movement of equipment and personnel .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The SBU exposed a Volyn company that sold components for the production of submarines in the Russian Federation

. These products are used for the production of heavy equipment, including submarines. It was these rare products that the defendants sold to the aggressor country.

As the available data showed, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the plots illegally "exported" almost 200,000 units of critical products.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for May 13 through May 19 (Days 444 to 450) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.

Moving most of my things to the new place tonight. Should only take about 2 hours. Still not looking forward to it. This week and last have been brutal, but as long as I can make it through Thursday (DC board retreat for my NP) I'm home free. We have Friday off as a mental health day.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Military exercises will be held in the capital and the region,

the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

"Military exercises will be held in Kyiv and the region from May 23 to 25, 2023, with the participation of units of the Kyiv Defense Forces and Means Group. During the training, practical actions involving personnel, regular military equipment and weapons will take place," the message says .

It is noted that personnel and heavy equipment will be relocated in the region.
It is forbidden to report on social networks about the movement of equipment and personnel .


This sounds ominous. Jumpoff to the counteroffensive?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrzaliznytsia is launching a "women's compartment"

"The safety of Ukrainians - regardless of gender - is our fundamental priority, especially during a full-scale war. We believe that a complex of measures, where emergency buttons and alarms in the compartment, video surveillance, increased patrolling and inevitable punishment for any proven manifestation of harassment will play a key role in eradicating this phenomenon. Therefore, the current decision of the railway is to help women feel more comfortable and safer with the help of a set of measures, one of which will be a "pilot" with women's compartments," said Yevhen Lyashchenko, chairman of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

"Women's coupe" will be tested for several months. And scaling decisions will be made depending on real demand and feedback.

At the first stage, the service of buying tickets for women's compartments can be implemented only through the UZ mobile application.

Note: the decision to introduce a women-only compartment was made after a petition about separate carriages.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOW many artillery?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off, Orban

The European Union provides Ukraine with the next tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of €1.5 billion,

Deputy Chairman of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis announced this.

"This regular EU support helps Ukraine meet its financial needs, such as paying salaries, pensions, and repairing critical infrastructure ," he wrote.

This year, the EU has already transferred €7.5 billion to Ukraine from the €18 billion macro-financial assistance package.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Not much news from me today.
//Work can't be put off any longer.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The occupiers hiat a residential building in Avdiyivka: people were buried under the rubble,

the head of the Avdiyivka city military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said.

According to him, there are two people under the rubble, but there may be up to five people. Two people were injured, one woman is in serious condition.
The authorities call on all civilians to evacuate.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobSeace: /Not much news from me today.
//Work can't be put off any longer.


Hornwrecker seems to see to it that we have some boomage in Traci's absence. I'll try to scoure the net for some of your type stuff.

How Biden got to yes on F-16s and Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzian Army runs from Belgorod region | False flag operation?
Youtube 67a7OqWvb4Q

Yesterdays Denys
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: HOW many artillery?


Yes.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
22 May: TABLES TURNED. Ukrainians CONDUCT A SPECIAL OPERATION. 10 km in 1 Day!!! | War in Ukraine
Youtube KV9nsvCgZe8

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian freedom legion occupied Russian territory in Belgorod | Wagner leaves the war
Youtube 4NvLr0kF3VI

Yesterdays Artur
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians keep amazing. Footage from our drones, that were operating in Bakhmut. Wagner forces stole a car from a private house and tried to return to their initial position. The road they used was prepared for vehicle movement which was not even hidden. I don't know what this... pic.twitter.com/j1mVHKVAyl
- NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 23, 2023

boom
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
111 pieces of hardware? We've seen 100+ how many times? Maybe this is the fourth time?
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other instance of Orban being a waste of space



Sweden's application has been held up by Turkey and Hungary, with Budapest citing grievances over Swedish criticism of Viktor Orban's record on democracy and the rule of law.https://t.co/clqZxrH4on
- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) May 23, 2023
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne:

Russians keep amazing. Footage from our drones, that were operating in Bakhmut. Wagner forces stole a car from a private house and tried to return to their initial position. The road they used was prepared for vehicle movement which was not even hidden. I don't know what this... pic.twitter.com/j1mVHKVAyl
- NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 23, 2023

boom


That is not gonna buff out:)
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Special interest news



⚡ "Ukrzaliznytsia" [Ukrainian Railway] will introduce the service of special women's corridor coach, the head of the "Ukrzaliznytsia" Yevhen Liashchenko says.

"We will test them for a few months and together with the society and experts decide on scaling." pic.twitter.com/w7PstzT68g
- FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) May 23, 2023
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been having trouble submitting this am. I'm kind of over trying to do fancy formatting when it won't even go through, and doesn't format properly half the time.

Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official

Our defenders. Frontline. Today I am here to congratulate our warriors on the Day of the Ukrainian Marines. Glory to everyone who defends Ukraine!🇺🇦

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: Tracianne: Russians keep amazing. Footage from our drones, that were operating in Bakhmut. Wagner forces stole a car from a private house and tried to return to their initial position. The road they used was prepared for vehicle movement which was not even hidden. I don't know what this... pic.twitter.com/j1mVHKVAyl
- NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 23, 2023

boom

That is not gonna buff out:)


Nothing a little Bondo can't fix.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The training of Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jets has begun in Poland, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on 23 May, after the US gave its green light, France 24 reports.https://t.co/uq4fFELYoj
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 23, 2023
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Fark off, Orban

The European Union provides Ukraine with the next tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of €1.5 billion,

Deputy Chairman of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis announced this.

"This regular EU support helps Ukraine meet its financial needs, such as paying salaries, pensions, and repairing critical infrastructure ," he wrote.

This year, the EU has already transferred €7.5 billion to Ukraine from the €18 billion macro-financial assistance package.


Orban really sucks. I don't really have anything useful to add. Just wanted to say that
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia-Ukraine live: Belgorod attackers pushed back - Moscow
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: fasahd: Military exercises will be held in the capital and the region,

This sounds ominous. Jumpoff to the counteroffensive?


At the very least, it could draw Russian eyes away from the frontline, potentially creating vulnerabilities.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ексклюзив від 72 бригади Чорних Запорожців.

На Вугледарському напрямку здох черговий росіянин. Його товаріщь вирішив не забирати тіло, а забрати його годинник. І втік🏃 pic.twitter.com/pI7xfZNbfr
- Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) May 23, 2023

Translation: Exclusive from the 72nd Brigade of the Black Zaporozhets.
Another Russian died in the Vugledarsky direction. His friend decided not to take the body, but to take his watch. And ran away 🏃
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to
Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!
Boris and Natasha board a bus to Belgorod in today's exciting episode:
"The Invasion Is Coming From Inside The House," or "The Enema Within!"
Have a great day!
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun, there are daily mini mobile Starskies now apparently


Ukraine Daily Update | Day 454
Youtube P6D3IAEQU84
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need more sleep, camo is messing with my brain.

This pic looked like zelenskyy shaking hands with someone's stomach

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.  (If you're using a brokerage firm, ask them how to do it)

...

Military aid (or mixed with an offensive component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Raffle for an embroidered shirt to help rebuild a school (ends June 1st): https://donorbox.org/vyshyvankas

Sunflower Project (logistics; putting up with Medic Zero): https://www.bluestarsunflower.org/donate/

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced people with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrewhttps://k9rescue.international/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: HOW many artillery?


Still not enough!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anton Gerashchenko

@Gerashchenko_en
James Hetfield, leader of
@Metallica
, visits Ukrainian Warriors in a US hospital where they are receiving treatment through Limbs for Liberty organization. Thankful to all who helps our Defenders return to life!  Kelli Rohrig/Facebook
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

2:52 AM · May 23, 2023
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Russians keep amazing. Footage from our drones, that were operating in Bakhmut. Wagner forces stole a car from a private house and tried to return to their initial position. The road they used was prepared for vehicle movement which was not even hidden. I don't know what this... pic.twitter.com/j1mVHKVAyl
- NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 23, 2023

boom


Also known as a pot shot!
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)


(Humanitarian aid organizations, continued):

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

Resources for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua (in Ukrainian, click 'EN' in top right for English)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning about booby traps for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_herculeshttps://m.youtube.com/@lubafromukraine

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://dontfundwar.com/directory/ .(There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (fathers day gifts?):

"Kookum" scarves and shawls: https://indigenousfacemasks.ca/collections/
Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I and some tips for nightmares: https://m.youtube.com/watch/lv38dzpcxfA
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA

@nexta_tv
Near #Volgograd, a 11th grade graduate attacked a classmate with a knife right at the last call. The girl was stitched, she survived.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

0:17
6:18 AM · May 23, 2023

left side of the billboard where the red bow is.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Russians keep amazing. Footage from our drones, that were operating in Bakhmut. Wagner forces stole a car from a private house and tried to return to their initial position. The road they used was prepared for vehicle movement which was not even hidden. I don't know what this... pic.twitter.com/j1mVHKVAyl
- NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 23, 2023

boom


The fact of that drone surveillance is, in and of itself, terrifying.

One simply cannot hide, anymore. Any movement can be seen by long range video lenses on drones flying so high they are inaudible and invisible.

Hell, I can envision this as a military app for AI: imagine a blanket of drones, say 100,000 of them, at a mile up. They are light weight and have ten foot wing spans, so they can "ride the winds" for hours if not days. Maybe they have solar power cells on their wings to help with power.

They all have cameras that look at one spot, for any change, any movement.
 
ptr2void
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne:

Russians keep amazing. Footage from our drones, that were operating in Bakhmut. Wagner forces stole a car from a private house and tried to return to their initial position. The road they used was prepared for vehicle movement which was not even hidden. I don't know what this... pic.twitter.com/j1mVHKVAyl
- NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) May 23, 2023

boom


Teach them to go with the aftermarket sunroof installation.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wagner was jealous of this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Ukrainian drone from the 110th Mechanized Brigade drops a pair of 40mm HEDP grenades on a Russian BMP-1, destroying it. pic.twitter.com/YchPQzdEJi
- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 23, 2023

burns merrily and then boom
 
loki021376
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Whoa! whoa! whoa! FORTY artillery taken out yesterday?

What in the nine tail races of hell is going on?

This has gotta involve drones....

And I think we are very close to the long-awaited UKR offensive.

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x747]
[Fark user image 775x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]
[Fark user image 850x522]


40 pieces of artillery?!
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Geriatric Goodman Brown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's as many as four tens and that's... wonderful?
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: One simply cannot hide, anymore. Any movement can be seen by long range video lenses on drones flying so high they are inaudible and invisible.


If I were front lines. I don't think I'd want to be riding in any vehicle.  Even going on foot in a large group would draw attention.  I am guessing the safest way to get around on a battlefield would be on foot in small groups that aren't worth attacking with artillery.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Special Kherson Cat
@bayraktar_1love
Dmitry Rogozin a former Russian head of Roscosmos. (Gained worldwide fame after the incident when his ass caught shrapnel from a shell fired from the French Caesar howitzer). Posted photos from an allegedly downed "Ukrainian UAV", which is actually a Russian Orlan-10.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

7:06 AM · May 23, 2023


/shower time - doc appt today
//pretty sure as soon as they hear me breathe they will tell me to go to hospital
///won't go today though bcuz things to do first
 
Displayed 50 of 83 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.