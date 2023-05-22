 Skip to content
(NYPost)   And here come the old people freaking out about what the kids are wearing these days   (nypost.com) divider line
77
    More: Silly, Dress, Shorts, Bikini, Bra, Clothing, recent night, Want, recent years  
•       •       •

Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [i.kym-cdn.com image 141x163]


Every hot fashion becomes coopted by the obese, and the elderly.
Careful what you wish for.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Farking Clown Shoes: [i.kym-cdn.com image 141x163]

Every hot fashion becomes coopted by the obese, and the elderly.
Careful what you wish for.


It goes without saying that you need to have certain characteristics to pull this off:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I look worried.  Do I look old?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"For me, naked fashion is about owning the desire to turn heads," the 19-year-old told The Post.

Attention whoring, 101.

Move along nothing to see here...
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CAN YOU BELIEVE THOSE SHAMELESS HUSSIES SHOWING THEIR ANKLES!!!!!

blogs.loc.govView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look like 80s club kids without the heroin.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddogdelta: CAN YOU BELIEVE THOSE SHAMELESS HUSSIES SHOWING THEIR ANKLES!!!!!

[blogs.loc.gov image 850x522]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: They look like 80s club kids without the heroin.


Give them time. They have to get addicted to coke first.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're wearing minimal clothing while partying at night?  Where's the shocking change to social expectations that the headline provided?  None of those photographs were taken during working hours at workplaces.
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: FTFA:

"For me, naked fashion is about owning the desire to turn heads," the 19-year-old told The Post.

Attention whoring, 101.

Move along nothing to see here...


You can say that about any choice of fashion.  Or architecture.  Or lawn care.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although they do look like "working" women from '80s movies.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the kids are freaking out "why are you looking at me?" Because I look at titties, dummy.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, but if my ball sack happens to pop out of my jean shorts while shopping at Walmart, suddenly the police are involved and I'm on some sort of list.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so it's not just me then. Recently when I was out I did a double-take and said "I'm going to sound like my grandmother here, but I swear that girl is just wearing underwear"

The tragic part is that unlike the stylish designers in TFA, her bra did not fit well.  I wanted to take her to find something that did, it looked so uncomfortable....
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The clothes don't phase me.  The facial hardware makes you look like an idiot.  The ear gauges will look great when you're 40.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft, big deal, I've been going out in just my undies a while now. I'm not gonna go all the way upstairs to find pants just to bring an empty milk jug down to the bin at the curb on recycling day, or to get an Amazon package from the front steps, or to purchase lottery tickets at the convenience store.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's not like kids haven't been walking that line since the 60s. Absolutely celebrated in the 70s. The 80s brought us Madonna and how many Goth chicks in diaphanous tops, and rock hard nips in workout clothes? The 90s continued that trend with how many choices, including Jennifer Anniston popping those puppies into EVERYONE'S faces? This isn't just old news, it's positively recycled outrage. From people who pictures of Farrah Fawcett or even Heather Locklear in their bedrooms or lockers, or even Marilyn Monroe with a blowsey skirt or doing some exercise in a bikini top.

The kids are on schedule for this. It's not like we didn't, and the generation before us didn't push the envelope however we could. Even in the 50s, and even the 40s, there was toeing up to the line, and dipping a foot right across. Veronica Lake scandalized a whole different generation, while their sons were sticking cheesecake photos that were readily available.

Let the kids be kids. It's a nipple or two, and some leg and thigh. Oh, the scandal that folks haven't been wrasslin' with since the Victorian era shapely exposed ankle and the Edwardian move towards slim and unbuttressed and even bold uncorseted lines, and oddly enough, diaphanous sessiness happening was very much the rage when folks thought they could get away with it. Cripes, lookit the hubub that Portrait of Madam X invoked. And THAT was 1884. It's not like the dress or the socialite style came from nowhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Lookit that immodesty! And for the day, it was very much so. To the point, where the backlash forced Sargent to move to England from Paris.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that Fark bans certain publications.
Why is the New York Post not one of them?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: So they're wearing minimal clothing while partying at night?  Where's the shocking change to social expectations that the headline provided?  None of those photographs were taken during working hours at workplaces.


Yeah, it's not all that different from what I would sometimes wear clubbing in my mid-20s.

Also to concerts and music festivals.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "I love Kendall Jenner"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say we start a moral panic over male nipples.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the late 80s in the NYC metal scene, the women started wearing lingerie, mostly a bustier or Teddy, under an open short jacket with miniskirts or spandex pants.

/It was awesome
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure it's fine for them.  But when I go out in just my underwear, I'm called a "pervert", get arrested, and I'm not allowed to go into Wal-Mart anymore.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was an ad.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: You can say that about any choice of fashion.  Or architecture.  Or lawn care.


Yup, pretty much!

Lawn care. I don't know. See, I think the point here is to have a normal looking lawn. Just enough so the HOA doesn't violate you for having a dandelion on your property. Personally for me, I keep mine just average so that I don't draw attention to my house.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  Nipples are awesome!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: I know that Fark bans certain publications.
Why is the New York Post not one of them?


Because every once in a while they have something like the video about 'designer nipples' that was playing when I clicked in to RTFA.

/Fark is not your personal...
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Veronica Lake scandalized a whole different generation...


nypost.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Oh sure, but if my ball sack happens to pop out of my jean shorts while shopping at Walmart, suddenly the police are involved and I'm on some sort of list.


What? I thought that's how one was supposed to dress when going to Walmart. I mean look, even the greeter wears appropriate outfit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: FTFA:

"For me, naked fashion is about owning the desire to turn heads," the 19-year-old told The Post.

Attention whoring, 101.

Move along nothing to see here...


Yes, The Post is a giant attention whore.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: The facial hardware makes you look like an idiot.


When they get older, and need medical care, it will take them an hour to remove all that stuff before taking any MRI's too.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, so many of you fall for this shiat every single time. Goddamn boomers.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: hubiestubert: Veronica Lake scandalized a whole different generation...

[nypost.com image 850x566]


Whistle
Youtube ZMo6RN_Z43I
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: Yes, The Post is a giant attention whore.


Funny, I saw the link to The Post and asked myself; "Do I really want to click on this?"

and sadly....I did.

Ugh.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Oh sure, but if my ball sack happens to pop out of my jean shorts while shopping at Walmart, suddenly the police are involved and I'm on some sort of list.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Designer nipples is the name of my 80's new wave cover band
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Farking Clown Shoes: [i.kym-cdn.com image 141x163]

Every hot fashion becomes coopted by the obese, and the elderly.
Careful what you wish for.


Mrs Englaja has worn in corsets and bustieres as outerwear since time immemorial.

I'm not complaining because boobies.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [i.kym-cdn.com image 141x163]


Done in one get the lights
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Farking Clown Shoes: [i.kym-cdn.com image 141x163]

Every hot fashion becomes coopted by the obese, and the elderly.
Careful what you wish for.


you take the good, you take the bad, You take them both and there you have the facts of life
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darinwil: Designer nipples is the name of my 80's new wave cover band


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: The clothes don't phase me.  The facial hardware makes you look like an idiot.  The ear gauges will look great when you're 40.


That definitely sounds like old speak
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Facebook and Instagram no longer give me the attention I crave"
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like some "journalist" decided to use his fetish to write an "article".
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
 A couple of years ago, I was at Lenox Mall in Atlanta and there were multiple women wearing bikini tops as shirts.  I almost walked into a pole I was staring so long.

Fark user imageView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean, just to remind folks, the kids are often mining OUR closets for their fashion statements.

somethingpositive.netView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who cares.  Let them flaunt what they've got.  Don't want to see it, don't look.

We've become a nation of prudes.
 
