(Guardian)   It's getting to be more challenging for New Zealanders to find a sex partner   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube P9_mH82hBdc
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby's mom left New Zealand?

*click*

Oh... sheep shortage. That was my second guess.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also makes it harder to fall asleep
 
Gleeman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [YouTube video: Thanks, Smokey!]


Done in one.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Somewhere in Scotland, there's a guy reading this story and immediately booking tickets to NZ.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now that summer is coming maybe they should head to the northern hemisphere? Always plenty of kiwis at my supermarket this time of year.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What do you expect when they closed adult sheep finder.com?
 
mononymous
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Google 'confirms' All New Zealanders are sheep shaggers

The victims' faces have been obscured for their protection:

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: What do you expect when they closed adult sheep finder.com?


Don't grab a kid.
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Subby's mom left New Zealand?

*click*

Oh... sheep shortage. That was my second guess.


And without reading TFA I was going to suggest that there are always flocks of sheep available.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
/opens article


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Somewhere in Scotland, there's a guy reading this story and immediately booking tickets to NZ.


How does a Scotsman find sheep in tall grass?


Very satisfying.
 
berylman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's just weird they obsess of a sheep/human ratio like it's a barometer of economic fitness.  We here in berylmandia have a perfect 0 in Aye-ayes to human ratio and don't brag about it.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Scottish bridge builders inconsolable.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The problem today is nobody will fark the sheep until after they've been shorn.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [YouTube video: Thanks, Smokey!]


Have the sheep at 0:57 bathed and brought to my room.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They should use that new website for finding love: OnlyFlocks
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a calambity.
 
