(KTLA Los Angeles)   Dodgers uninvite nuns, so the Angels invite nuns. Dodgers decide to reinvite the nuns. Nuns, so hot right now   (ktla.com) divider line
51
648 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 23 May 2023 at 8:30 AM



51 Comments     (+0 »)
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user image


/what a strange timeline this is
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
F*ck's sake, Doggers...

At least you did the right thing F*CKING FINALLY.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: F*ck's sake, Doggers...

At least you did the right thing F*CKING FINALLY.


Well, they heard they could get to second base
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities"

Translation: After much outrage from the entire country that we dun goofed
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look scary like ghosts or like they could be in the band Ghost.
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm always up for anything that mocks The Church.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.tvtropes.org
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
adj_m
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: "After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities"

Translation: After much outrage from the entire country that we dun goofed


Corporations: Hmmm, support diverse groups that have money and buy things, or support bigoted backwater dipshiats that tend to be broke due to said dipshiattery. Hmmmmm...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
images.gofundme.com

Meanwhile Netflix cancels bisexual nuns.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm now imaging a mashup between the Sisters of Battle and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and I only wish I had the skills to make that happen.


\ Nuns with Guns + Harlequins?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So cultural appropriation is cool now?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

adj_m: Walker: "After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities"

Translation: After much outrage from the entire country that we dun goofed

Corporations: Hmmm, support diverse groups that have money and buy things, or support bigoted backwater dipshiats that tend to be broke due to said dipshiattery. Hmmmmm...


Yup; the diverse community consisted of their PR department and their accounting department.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Sister of Perpetual Indulgence is a non-profit whose decades of service in the community have been well-documented, and many viewed the Dodgers' decision as caving to right-wing fundamentalists.

It was viewed as caving to right-wing nutjobs because it was caving to right-wing nutjobs.  Pretty farking simple, really.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So cultural appropriation is cool now?


Anything that pisses off the Catholic church is immediately ok.

And the fact that these people do good work to go along with it is just a nice bonus
 
ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a step in the right direction.

Now go and sin some more.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did somebody say Hot Nuns?

Fark user image
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How about nunchucks?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.gifer.com
 
odinsposse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So cultural appropriation is cool now?


They're very clearly doing parody.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Going by the pics in the article, they worship the god of clowns.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't pander to the angry, right-wing mobs. They're loud and angry at first, but ignore them and they'll be outraged by something else in the next 72 hours
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So cultural appropriation is cool now?


Cultural appropriation is to take something from a minority culture, sell it to the majority culture in usually racist terms, and profit with nothing going to the minority culture.

Catholics are not in any way, shape, or form minorities.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Resident Muslim: So cultural appropriation is cool now?

Anything that pisses off the Catholic church is immediately ok.

And the fact that these people do good work to go along with it is just a nice bonus


You're talking to a guy who once said STDs were god's punishment for having premarital sex. He doesn't understand religious satire or parody.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So cultural appropriation is cool now?


It's always been both cool and profitable.
The loss of privilege feels like oppression.
 
Bobby_and_The_Gorilla
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

puffy999: F*ck's sake, Doggers...

At least you did the right thing F*CKING FINALLY.


Sometimes all of us need a gentle reminder that we cannot back down from what is the right thing, just because some mouth-breathing idiot wearing a red hat clears their throat.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: Resident Muslim: So cultural appropriation is cool now?

Cultural appropriation is to take something from a minority culture, sell it to the majority culture in usually racist terms, and profit with nothing going to the minority culture.

Catholics are not in any way, shape, or form minorities.


Cultural appropriation doesn't exist. It's something people made up in a foolish attempt to "own" ideas that are open to everyone.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"My anaconda don't want nuns if they got nuts, hun."
-Dodgers
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jso2897: Resident Muslim: So cultural appropriation is cool now?

It's always been both cool and profitable.
The loss of privilege feels like oppression.


How is people dressing up like clown nuns causing "loss of privilege" for the Catholic Church?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Going by the pics in the article, they worship the god of clowns.


You must be new to performance drag.  It's always over the top.

CSB:  Whenever I went to a Pride march event, I always called it "going to the circus."

End csb.

/still had fun
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xanadian: Tyrone Slothrop: Going by the pics in the article, they worship the god of clowns.

You must be new to performance drag.  It's always over the top.

CSB:  Whenever I went to a Pride march event, I always called it "going to the circus."

End csb.

/still had fun


Nah, I've seen drag shows. Some people have good taste in fashion, and some don't, and make up for it by being as gauche as possible.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: jso2897: Resident Muslim: So cultural appropriation is cool now?

It's always been both cool and profitable.
The loss of privilege feels like oppression.

How is people dressing up like clown nuns causing "loss of privilege" for the Catholic Church?


In reality? Not at all.
In some paranoid minds?
Apparently.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How about nunchucks?


How many nuns could a nunchuck chuck if a nunchuck could chuck nuns?

/the answer, of course, is "none."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: How about nunchucks?


How many nuns could a nunchuck chuck if a nunchuck could chuck nuns?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It'sMorphin'Time: Resident Muslim: So cultural appropriation is cool now?

Cultural appropriation is to take something from a minority culture, sell it to the majority culture in usually racist terms, and profit with nothing going to the minority culture.

Catholics are not in any way, shape, or form minorities.

Cultural appropriation doesn't exist. It's something people made up in a foolish attempt to "own" ideas that are open to everyone.


It's more something people made up so that have something to shame other people while making themselves feel superior.
pbs.twimg.com

/I hereby invite everyone to dance an Irish jig, drink a lot, and get into a fight.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

xanadian: Tyrone Slothrop: Going by the pics in the article, they worship the god of clowns.

You must be new to performance drag.  It's always over the top.

CSB:  Whenever I went to a Pride march event, I always called it "going to the circus."

End csb.

/still had fun


Life is a cabaret, old chum.
 
ColSanders
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a hot nun may look like.

Fark user image
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Angels need to invite Papa Emeritus IV.

Ghost - Papa IV throws out first pitch (Chicago, Illinois)
Youtube ufJFTs9fVoM
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xanadian: Rapmaster2000: How about nunchucks?

How many nuns could a nunchuck chuck if a nunchuck could chuck nuns?

/the answer, of course, is "none."


preview.redd.it
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Don't pander to the angry, right-wing mobs. They're loud and angry at first, but ignore them and they'll be outraged by something else in the next 72 hours


Ignore only within particular context, like when they stomp and gnash over something they have zero control over.

Otherwise fight back, hopefully using words, protest, tubas, or other means that don't require actual violence, because countering them, bursting their bubbles of echo-chambers, is essential to diminishing their further influence.  Make them look as outmoded and obsolete as their attitudes really are.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xanadian: Rapmaster2000: How about nunchucks?

How many nuns could a nunchuck chuck if a nunchuck could chuck nuns?

/the answer, of course, is "none."


D'OH!!!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Angels need to invite Papa Emeritus IV.

[YouTube video: Ghost - Papa IV throws out first pitch (Chicago, Illinois)]


he throws like a pope
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that time Madonna did that thing
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Tyrone Slothrop: It'sMorphin'Time: Resident Muslim: So cultural appropriation is cool now?

Cultural appropriation is to take something from a minority culture, sell it to the majority culture in usually racist terms, and profit with nothing going to the minority culture.

Catholics are not in any way, shape, or form minorities.

Cultural appropriation doesn't exist. It's something people made up in a foolish attempt to "own" ideas that are open to everyone.

It's more something people made up so that have something to shame other people while making themselves feel superior.
pbs.twimg.com image 720x982
/I hereby invite everyone to dance an Irish jig, drink a lot, and get into a fight.


I'm not allowed to celebrate the moon?
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Reminds me of that time Madonna did that thing


I thought that was Sinead O'Connor?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnny queso: WoodyHayes: Angels need to invite Papa Emeritus IV.

[YouTube video: Ghost - Papa IV throws out first pitch (Chicago, Illinois)]

he throws like a pope


Papa Emeritus IV throws like a Pope, no idea if Tobias Forge does.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
MythDragon:

/I hereby invite everyone to dance an Irish jig, drink a lot, and get into a fight.

frinkiac.com
 
