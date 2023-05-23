 Skip to content
(KVOA Tucson)   Here in Dry Florida, it takes days to figure out why a man who was shot to death by the Border Patrol actually died   (kvoa.com) divider line
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials said Mattia called Tohono O'odham police to report migrants trespassing on his property.
T.O. police then called border patrol for back-up

So he didn't call Border Patrol himself like the previous article said?

His own tribal police called them and got him killed?

Brutal.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trespassing in murica = capital offense. Seems about right.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna guess it was the bullets that killed him but I'll be damned if I'm clicking an article to find out.  Which leaves the very real possibility on the table that he was killed by a hoard of miniature Jim Acostas who picked his bones clean like piranhas.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Official cause of death: Suicide.
 
synithium
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah...the article actually says 3 1/2 weeks for the results, but....

My guess is this guy read an article about fentanyl  and died of an OD before the bullets hiat him.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That article looks like it was written by a 6 year old.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've got my money on lead allergy.
 
Alebak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Ah fark, do an autopsy, maybe he was high and we can dehumanize him."
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Enough time to plant some marijuana at his house and "accidentally" leak his school disciplinary records.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Official cause of death: Suicide.


"Suicide by Border Crossing" might be a thing. I believe it was in Berlin at least.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not sure a sovereign nation wants to be called dry Florida especially when there are three or more national jurisdictions are involved - Tohono O'odham, US, Mexico, and whatever nationality the migrants were.
 
