(Business Insider)   Bakhmut: Before and After   (businessinsider.com) divider line
5
bitroaster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sometimes I think this stupid war was initiated to level the whole place and to build ukraine new afterwards and make billions in the process on taxpayers backs.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bitroaster: Sometimes I think this stupid war was initiated to level the whole place and to build ukraine new afterwards and make billions in the process on taxpayers backs.


Um, who initiated, which taxpayers, and whaaaat?
If Russia, no intention initially to level.
If Ukraine, no intention to level.
If US, no intention to level.
If anyone, no intention to level.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stringbad: bitroaster: Sometimes I think this stupid war was initiated to level the whole place and to build ukraine new afterwards and make billions in the process on taxpayers backs.

Um, who initiated, which taxpayers, and whaaaat?
If Russia, no intention initially to level.
If Ukraine, no intention to level.
If US, no intention to level.
If anyone, no intention to level.


This is basically the ew Russian talking point for their propogandist.  It is essentially just them telling them that Ukraine will raise their taxes and likes gay people and minorities, because the Russians know that Republicans hate taxes, gays, and minorities and that is their entire platform.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stringbad: bitroaster: Sometimes I think this stupid war was initiated to level the whole place and to build ukraine new afterwards and make billions in the process on taxpayers backs.

Um, who initiated, which taxpayers, and whaaaat?
If Russia, no intention initially to level.
If Ukraine, no intention to level.
If US, no intention to level.
If anyone, no intention to level.


The US, because it was planned during Trump's tenure and he promised Putin they'd rebuild after it was done. But, Putin's war boner was too hard for him to resist himself and he went and did it anyway after his puppet was kicked out of office?

(/s, obvious nonsense but it still makes more sense than the people who claim the invasion was Ukraine's fault)
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bitroaster: Sometimes I think this stupid war was initiated to level the whole place and to build ukraine new afterwards and make billions in the process on taxpayers backs.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
