(Click Orlando)   Florida Man yells at kids playing in street, then chases them with his car onto sidewalk because he wanted to "speak to their parents about them being in the roadway"   (clickorlando.com) divider line
bannerrefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Got off my....

Whatever you damn kids.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Look, if you've got slow children at play, keep them out of the road.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Being Florida and all, I imagine he could have just shot the kids and called it a self defense filled kind of day...
 
Rent Party
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill

Seems to me that if I have a deadly weapon, and assault you with it, "intent" is kind of rolled up in the charge.

In other news, this choad looks exactly like you'd expect.  We need a new name for the douche-stash cut.

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trumper.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He must be a huge Albert Belle fan.

https://apnews.com/article/7dc6aeba6b5c201b1c31863c9a76d00f

/We used to yell out "Trick or treat!" at Belle when he was in town to play against the Mariners.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: He must be a huge Albert Belle fan.

https://apnews.com/article/7dc6aeba6b5c201b1c31863c9a76d00f

/We used to yell out "Trick or treat!" at Belle when he was in town to play against the Mariners.


Belle was one of only two players I have ever booed at any MLB park.  Cheating cheater that cheats *and* an unrepentant asshole?  Go fark yourself, Albert.

/ Pay-Rod being the other.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We need to arm children so they can stand their ground.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rent Party: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill

Seems to me that if I have a deadly weapon, and assault you with it, "intent" is kind of rolled up in the charge.

In other news, this choad looks exactly like you'd expect.  We need a new name for the douche-stash cut.

[res.cloudinary.com image 850x477]


You're missing the "without" part. He just wanted their attention, well, or to speak to their parents. Maybe their parents will show up in the court for a chat.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Rent Party: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill

Seems to me that if I have a deadly weapon, and assault you with it, "intent" is kind of rolled up in the charge.

In other news, this choad looks exactly like you'd expect.  We need a new name for the douche-stash cut.

[res.cloudinary.com image 850x477]

You're missing the "without" part.



I'm actually focusing on that.   If I assault you with a deadly weapon, it seems that my intent, inherently, is to kill you.   It's like the whole reason we add the adjective "deadly" to "weapon" in the first place.


He just wanted their attention, well, or to speak to their parents. Maybe their parents will show up in the court for a chat.

One would hope.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mario Andretti woulda' sure been proud....
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man, they made him take off his Oakleys for that mug shot.  I hope he gets them back so we can see him in the cab of his car making a Tik Tok about how right he is about everything.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm going to bet the children were black or brown.
Takers?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All these Florida articles has me starting to think we need to build a padded border wall at the Florida state border.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA: "And he got out of the car and shot the parent with his fully legal concealed carry."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ok, well at least he didn't start shooting...

Small victories, and all.
 
