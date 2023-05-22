 Skip to content
(WLKY Louisville)   Roommate gets a hot pocket for eating last Hot Pocket   (wlky.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looking forward to the next appearance of Gaffigan at the Improv!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If it was Torino's Pizza Rolls, I could see it, but you don't shoot a man over Hot Pockets. They're just not that good,
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LOL, yep.  Exactly what I expected.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MrBallou: If it was Torino's Pizza Rolls, I could see it, but you don't shoot a man over Hot Pockets. They're just not that good,


Just go buy some more Hot Pockets, nuke one, and throw it at their face.  Bonus points for shouting "I AM THE LAW!"

/hand protection reccomended prior to throwing napalm device
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This hick's smirky face is right out of the film Deliverance.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He got shot in the buttocks.  They say that's a million dollar wound.
 
tasteme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Loucifer: [Fark user image image 300x168]


"Hey I have an idea.
How bout we fill a poptart with nasty meat?
We could cook it in a sleeve thing.
You'll taste rubber for a month."
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What flavor was the hot pocket. The state of journalism these days is just despicable, leaving out the most relevant details.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He has that 'Yep, and I'd do it again' look
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

