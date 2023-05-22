 Skip to content
(Task and Purpose)   Finn Captain fin   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
    Commanding officer, Destroyer, United States Navy, Leadership, Navy  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You just know fox news will blame it on her plumbing
 
knbwhite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You just know fox news will blame it on her plumbing


Let us know when you see that.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Loss of confidence" is a nice way of saying "you were in over your head, and we'd like to reassign you".

There's no shame in that. You swung and you missed. But at least you tried.

Very few people are cut out for leadership in the first place.
 
suid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a lot of stuff being mentioned in this thread on reddit:  https://www.reddit.com/r/navy/comments/13off4s/uss_john_finn_commanding_officer_relieved_of/

Looks like morale is shredded in the Navy, and her ship was probably caught up in the drama.  Hard to say who's to blame, or responsible for, the fiasco.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She was an academy grad and was at sea for a good chunk of her career. Guessing sex scandal or a spectacular screw up on her ship during the recent joint maneuvers with Korea.
 
