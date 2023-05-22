 Skip to content
(AP News)   Man attacked by an alligator behind a bar, should have tipped it more   (apnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This guy goes into a bar and sits down and orders a beer.
Sees the guy next to him missing an arm. Watching a game on TV
"Vet?" He asks.
No.
"Machinist?"
No.
"Farmer?"
No, the guy says increasingly irritated each time.
"Just curious, you know. You don't see a guy missing an arm everyday" he says.

So the one armed guy says "Look, Jack. If I tell you how I lost my arm, will you stop bugging me?"
"Sure" the guy says.
Armless guy says, "I am dead serious. I'll tell you how I lost it but if you ask me one more question after I tell you, so help me, I will pound you into a puddle of piss and snot and you will never walk right again. I mean it. I will rain pain upon you and people will ask you how you got to be such a mangled freak of nature, and you won't be able to enjoy a quiet beer. Alright?"

"OK" says the guy.
Armless guy leans over and looks him square in the eyes, and says, "It was bit off" then goes back to his beer in front if him. Staring at the game on TV.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell declared Florida fit for human habitation? And I say that as an Australian.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A nuisance alligator trapper removed the 10.5-foot (3.2 meters) alligator from the property, according to wildlife officials.

That was rude. Someone gets rid of your alligator and you call them a nuisance?
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gator news trifecta complete?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What in the HELL is going on with the alligators this week? Is it the Crocodilian Apocalypse and nobody told me?
 
jman144
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
PSA: if you're near any body of water in FL, just assume there's a gator in there.

They may not bother with you most of the time, but mating season? At night? 10-1/5ft'er? 'Dudes lucky he lived.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What in the HELL is going on with the alligators this week? Is it the Crocodilian Apocalypse and nobody told me?


Could be mating season
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Didn't this just get greenlit about 15 links ago?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Didn't this just get greenlit about 15 links ago?


Affirmative
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Didn't this just get greenlit about 15 links ago?


It's such a disarming story, they figured it was worth greening twice.
 
