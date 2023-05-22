 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Lord, give me a sign   (cbsnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

545 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2023 at 10:25 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You know the rest. Some of you, anyway...
 
NDFarkdude
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here's one of the best signs you could ever get

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NDFarkdude: Here's one of the best signs you could ever get

[Fark user image image 527x473]


>sigh< I ask subby's mom that question every night.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Signs - The Five Man Electrical Band 1971
Youtube c9lh7lqZojc
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Signs Signs, Everywhere a Sign
Youtube qLm3HMG8IhM
 
Bob Down
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Woah, that could have opened up your mind
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If it had a partner, would that one be the cosign?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Woah, that could have opened up your mind


life is demanding, without understanding
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you can dodge a sign, you can dodge a ball.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: If you can dodge a sign, you can dodge a ball.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lady J: WTF is a Drexel: If you can dodge a sign, you can dodge a ball.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


I'm a Mac... Owwww! Gawd dammit!
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
infosecrockstar.comView Full Size
infosecrockstar.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Lady J: WTF is a Drexel: If you can dodge a sign, you can dodge a ball.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I'm a Mac... Owwww! Gawd dammit!


cool film

well... not bad film
 
Monac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkcKQmr7kRc

("The Man with Two Brains", 42 second clip.)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Questions

20 by 20 what?

How fast were they going?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.