(Patch)   Organization urges boaters to be safe this holiday weekend. So, watch the weather, remember your lifejackets, use common sense, avoid alcohol. And, oh yeah, learn how to swim   (patch.com) divider line
16
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Advice given from a public agency.

professorbuzzkill.comView Full Size

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


The consequences.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
when i was a boy in NoNJ USA there was a swimming 'resort' down the highway from us. people were bussed in from Paterson and Newark. few knew how to swim. there was a death there almost every week during the summer season. lots of kids died too because their families ignored them and they would drown.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well that doesn't sound like fun. I'll stay on land and simulate a boat trip by drinking until the ground starts rocking.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...learn how to swim drunk, without the lifejacket you didn't bother to wear.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One year we tried to book Memorial Day weekend with our go-to fishing guide.

His response was, "do you have a death wish?"
 
tasteme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: ...learn how to swim drunk, without the lifejacket you didn't bother to wear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Every year we seem determined to honor the veterans of world wars by imitating the Russian Navy. It's a strange tradition, true, but it seems inevitable.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Advice given from a public agency.

[professorbuzzkill.com image 850x458]
[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x566]

The consequences.


And nothing of value was lost
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It still amazes me that there are people who can't swim.

Yeah, yeah, blah blah blah.

It also amazes me that people will go ON THE WATER without being able to swim. Like, okay, maybe some people never learned or never had the chance, whatever...but if you're going to go out on a lake or out on the ocean don't you think MAYBE NOW'S THE TIME?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Boat crash Harlem Shake
Youtube j6-f8m__cp0
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Oblig:

[YouTube video: Boat crash Harlem Shake]


Then I had to watch the Family Guy version.

So thanks for that.
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A gang of us used to camp at Lake Berryessa every Memorial weekend. It was pandemonium every day, but when you're young, you like pandemonium every day. The typical injury was drunk guys jumping off the Putah creek bridge when the water was too low. Still plenty deep, but enough distance so that drunk guy rarely entered the water feet first, arms on the side. Lots of belly flops and face plants.  More than once, we pulled woosy guys onto the boat and handed them a cold beer, once their head cleared. We were entertained.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"They're all gonna die"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is there any good instruction on how to avoid large ships?
 
