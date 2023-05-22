 Skip to content
(Malaysia New Straits Times)   We do not yet have a photo of the hubcap that closed down Taoyuan Airport, diverting Cathay Pacific's CX488 and Xiamen Airlines' MF887 flights.We do, however, have a 'hubcap airport closure' trifecta in play   (nst.com.my) divider line
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Taiwan had an airforce to investigate stuff like this.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the hubcap try to smuggle in a bottle of liquid over 2oz?  That son of a biatch
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The galactic council ordered takeout.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has been a dramatic increase of odd sightings over the North Atlantic lately.

They will 'be here' sooner than people will be comfortable with. It might be years, or months, or sooner. It won't be decades.

To quote Hans, or maybe it was Franz,.... Hear me now and believe me later.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I blame the hubcap-ejecting Charger.
How Many Hubcaps Does The Charger Lose In "Bullitt"? (1968)
Youtube HEzQI4R-88I
 
Katerchen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Found the footage:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
