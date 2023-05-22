 Skip to content
(WESA Pittsburgh)   It just so happens that the Ivory-billed woodpecker might be only MOSTLY extinct. Ha-ha-ha HAAA ha   (wesa.fm) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Two references to Love in the Ruins in the same day.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The stupid sparrows have been devouring the suet I put out for woodpeckers. Nonetheless, a woodpecker swooped in to eat while I happened to be watching today.

/ CSB
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jesus are those pictures from the study site woodpeckers or Sasquatches??
 
Artist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It could be there....lotta woods for it to hang out in. As well as the region being economically depressed, may keep the area from being exploited as far as cutting down trees, draining swampy habitat.
Because the birding was so good in Cape May New Jersey, that saved the region. A lot of cutesy Victorian houses have been restored. Lots of tourism. Birding trails are really nice and it's an overall win-win for Cape May.
I'm a casual birder-life list of about 210.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Artist: I'm a casual birder


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bannerrefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What the Wood Peckers probably sound like.
Woody Woodpecker Song by Gloria Wood & Kay Kyser's Orchestra on 1948 Columbia 78.
Youtube Jc0Uytp0R3c
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Jesus are those pictures from the study site woodpeckers or Sasquatches??


Heh - read a high tech near future story where they had electronics you could strap on that would blur your appearance to any camera that was recording you within quite a distance.  The system was actually called Sasquatch.  Overall it was mediocre, but I had to give the author points for that one
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*thud*
 
all_I_have_is_Fark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Woody woodpecker laugh
Youtube t3XaPVpm6eo
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x262]


You rang?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every time they think they find one, it turns out to be a pileated woodpecker or something. I won't hold my breath just yet, any more than I believe there are still thylacines.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image image 417x600]


Came to post this. I have a woodpecker tapping on my cabin every morning and evening.

New movie idea:
There's no paper or pen and all I have is my cabin walls to carve my opus on, but the woodpecker erases my work at a maddening pace.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby sounds like a troublemaker.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Badafuco: nytmare: [Fark user image image 417x600]

Came to post this. I have a woodpecker tapping on my cabin every morning and evening.

New movie idea:
There's no paper or pen and all I have is my cabin walls to carve my opus on, but the woodpecker erases my work at a maddening pace.


So a ... Still Life with Woodpecker?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: [Fark user image image 417x600]


Dammit
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Badafuco: nytmare: [Fark user image image 417x600]

Came to post this. I have a woodpecker tapping on my cabin every morning and evening.

New movie idea:
There's no paper or pen and all I have is my cabin walls to carve my opus on, but the woodpecker erases my work at a maddening pace.

So a ... Still Life with Woodpecker?


If it lasts for more than four hours, consult your physician.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's nice but I am still cheering for the extinction of the orange haired mega pecker.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cool. More woodpeckers and less peckerwoods, please.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: johnny_vegas: Jesus are those pictures from the study site woodpeckers or Sasquatches??

Heh - read a high tech near future story where they had electronics you could strap on that would blur your appearance to any camera that was recording you within quite a distance.  The system was actually called Sasquatch.  Overall it was mediocre, but I had to give the author points for that one


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
