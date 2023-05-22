 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive) Hero Rest in Peace, Team Hoyt   (masslive.com) divider line
14
    More: Hero, Marathon, Boston Marathon, Boston Athletic Association, Respiratory system, Cerebral palsy, Associated Press, Education, Boston Marathon icon Rick Hoyt  
•       •       •

1108 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 22 May 2023 at 5:35 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not crying you're crying
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Aww... well, I had thought he would join his father soon
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Awww... man, those guys were a huge source of inspiration for me (and many others.)
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rick Hoyt died Monday after respiratory system complications

I feel he should be cremated because it would be disrespectful to have coughin' at his funeral.
 
tennyson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I saw them back in the 90s. I had gone to watch a friend run it. They were a solid hour ahead of my (pretty fast) friend at mile 20. I had no idea who they were, and was stunned.

Some years later I read that he could have won prize money if he just ran it. His reply: "I don't run without my son."

I'm not sobbing. You're sobbing. Shut up.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow, he was 61?

Damn, I feel old sometimes
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The charity run in honor of his father is this weekend, dunno if it's been postponed or not yet

/Sister is a runner so she keeps us all up to date with this stuff
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope they don't suspend the run. It might be a cathartic thing for all involved.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bachman Turner Overdrive - Roll On Down The Highway
Youtube PBZqmJjIDPw

Roll
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I watched the marathon this year, like I do every year, but the only channel I could watch it on was WBZ(CBS affiliate).  They only showed the front runners this year for some reason, and almost no coverage of the mob that runs after them.  It's a shame, because I always liked seeing this father/son team run it and finish.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Okay, so this weirds me out a little. I just received a text earlier today that my Uncle Ray, who was also a noted Boston and Ocean State Marathon runner, has passed at 75. I don't know what it means, but apparently, marathon runners are running off to Heaven.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anyone read that as Tom Hoyt?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is exactly why I don't run. Every single person that runs, without exception, is going to die.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.