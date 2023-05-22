 Skip to content
(BBC-US) Hero The BBC will fight the AI information hellscape about to descend on a gullible world   (bbc.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spikescape
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grumpycatgood.jpg
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article is fake.  It was generated by an AI.
 
Diminished First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fake video"
Get used to this excuse throughout the campaign next year. TFG no longer needs to dance around past "grab their pu$$y" type comments.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article is purportedly written by Deborah Turness, BBC News CEO but I'm pretty sure that she's not even a real person.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: That article is purportedly written by Deborah Turness, BBC News CEO but I'm pretty sure that she's not even a real person.

[Fark user image 683x384]


It took me a second. Very well done.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah good luck with that.
The money is out there.  It can't be bargained with.  It can't be reasoned with.  It doesn't feel pity, remorse, or fear.  And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are brain-dead.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, it's really unfortunate that you're no longer going to be able to rely on things you read on the internet.
 
ITIL Prince [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They'll be fact-checking, verifying video, countering disinformation, analysing data and - crucially - explaining complex stories in the pursuit of truth.
This is a different way of doing our journalism."

Holy Crap! What were they doing before? Apparently they just admitted they were making it up before. That, and the practice we've also seen of just reprinting what various corporate media heads sent over for publication without any kind of vetting whatsoever.

I congratulate them on doing the job we all thought they were doing this whole time, and wish them the best at it. Meanwhile, I don't trust them one damn bit anymore.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile students are failing assignments already because the teacher went to chatGPT to ask if it created the turned-in assignment, and chatGPT, being generally pretty agreeable, confidently declares that it did. Despite not having done so.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet the first wildly popular AI movie/tv series will be a cheesy romcom.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
AI and the BBC working together:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Man, it's really unfortunate that you're no longer going to be able to rely on things you read on the internet.


the internet is shallow and fake

It's All FAKE | The Dead Internet Theory
Youtube mlR9fCXfWyM
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've long known that none of you is real.
 
gyorg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diminished First: "Fake video"
Get used to this excuse throughout the campaign next year. TFG no longer needs to dance around past "grab their pu$$y" type comments.


Naa, his base wants that.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ITIL Prince: "They'll be fact-checking, verifying video, countering disinformation, analysing data and - crucially - explaining complex stories in the pursuit of truth.
This is a different way of doing our journalism."

Holy Crap! What were they doing before? Apparently they just admitted they were making it up before. That, and the practice we've also seen of just reprinting what various corporate media heads sent over for publication without any kind of vetting whatsoever.

I congratulate them on doing the job we all thought they were doing this whole time, and wish them the best at it. Meanwhile, I don't trust them one damn bit anymore.


Pretty much this?

Look, the big problem with AI is going to be the same problem that outsourcing "blogging" and "content producing" has always been: any fool can copypasta from the first three Google hits and rearrange them into a "new" article. I do that every day. What makes me different from some word jockey in Dakar or ChatGPT is the amount of time it takes me to double-check my sources, check for broken links and paywalled sources, and verify grammatical and homophonic errors.

If it takes this to make "news media" back into journalists again, oh goody. That's good, but if they'd been doing their jobs the last 30 years, this never would have been a thing in the first place.
 
