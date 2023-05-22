 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Chinese livestreamer known for outrageous acts performed on China's version of TikTok dies in the most Fark-worthy way possible   (bbc.com) divider line
46
    More: Dumbass, Newspaper, Chinese alcoholic beverages, Distilled beverage, People's Daily newspaper, emergency treatment, last name, local media, Mr Zhao  
•       •       •

1839 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2023 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died as he lived....drunk and stupid.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixing the cable?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bottles could mean anything.  Thus, means nothing.  Jfc.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He died doing what he loved."
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having sex with subby's mom?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smothered while trying to motorboat a squirrel?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he anesthetized himself
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games...
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
obesity and loneliness?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: he anesthetized himself


More like embalmed.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a friend of mine died the same in china, at a wedding. he was a big fat bastard.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
User Brother Three Thousand drank at least seven bottles of baijiu spirits during a livestream last Tuesday.
He was found dead 12 hours after his broadcast, Chinese media reported.


Baijiu spirits? Well there's the problem. Personally I drink only the finest Kaiju spirits when acting like a drunken fratboy on livestream

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 bottles? 120 proof?  The bottles wouldn't have to be very big to do this.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing butt stuff?
 
brewskeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drowned in the toilet?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He told you he was hardcore.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excessive masturbation?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharp knees?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slatted chairs?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
By a streetlight?
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought tiktok was the Chinese tiktok
 
ayrlander [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TIL the "Chinese version of TikTok" isn't actually TikTok.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iToad: 7 bottles? 120 proof?  The bottles wouldn't have to be very big to do this.


? They wasn't drinking 151.

/
Wow. EverClear is really strong here in Texas.  Apparently 🤷‍♂
 
ayrlander [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: I thought tiktok was the Chinese tiktok


*shakes fist*
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
obviously, Chinese can't hold their liquor like Farkers can
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't the guy who popularized the tornado beer style.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: obviously, Chinese can't hold their liquor like Farkers can


When you're like 120lbs soaking wet...It's not like it takes a lot to pickle you...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baijiu

^after reading this ......again.... this article is telling me little.

They was drinking what amounts to moonshine.
That could be any poof. But at a minimum 60% alcohol.  Which isn't 151.
And might have been EverClear but on the low end.
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"On 16 May, he had participated in four one-on-one battles, where influencers compete with each other to to earn the most amount of gifts from fans in a short window of time. He lost three of the rounds, after which he had to drink bottles of baiju as punishment."

This is such a remarkably bad idea. You compete to drink alcohol where the punishment is to drink alcohol. Asinine.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What frat was he rushing?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On a side note, BBC News: I love ya, but stop asking me if I want to create an account every time I try to read one of your articles. I don't want an account, I am never going to want an account no matter how many times you ask, and your stupid f*cking popover ad hawking your useless f*cking accounts doesn't want to close half the time when I try to click the X. So knock it the f*ck off already.

/end rant
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mr. Saucypants: A Terse Internet Bildingsroman

Chapter One: Influencer

Chapter Two: Under-the-influencer

Chapter Three: Six-feet-under-the-influencer
 
Psylence
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Chinese version of TikTok? I thought that was farking TikTok.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: iToad: 7 bottles? 120 proof?  The bottles wouldn't have to be very big to do this.

? They wasn't drinking 151.

/
Wow. EverClear is really strong here in Texas.  Apparently 🤷‍♂


Everclear  is 190 proof in Nevada.

CSB time:

At work we used 200 proof USP-grade absolute ethanol as a solvent. It had no water in it, because it had been made in a chemical plant. It was so pure that it could be used in pharmaceuticals. Of course I tasted it. One thing about alcohol at this level of purity, it absorbs water any way that it can, including absorbing it from the cells on the surface of your tongue. That really hurts...

Also, it is illegal to use this kind of ethanol in beverages, no matter how pure it is, because it was made in a chemical plant from petroleum feedstocks instead of being distilled from fermented grains. The ATF can tell the difference. They check for Carbon-14 in the alcohol. Distilled alcohol will have it, alcohol made from petroleum will not because it has all decayed away.
 
almejita
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iToad: waxbeans: iToad: 7 bottles? 120 proof?  The bottles wouldn't have to be very big to do this.

? They wasn't drinking 151.

/
Wow. EverClear is really strong here in Texas.  Apparently 🤷‍♂

Everclear  is 190 proof in Nevada.

CSB time:

At work we used 200 proof USP-grade absolute ethanol as a solvent. It had no water in it, because it had been made in a chemical plant. It was so pure that it could be used in pharmaceuticals. Of course I tasted it. One thing about alcohol at this level of purity, it absorbs water any way that it can, including absorbing it from the cells on the surface of your tongue. That really hurts...

Also, it is illegal to use this kind of ethanol in beverages, no matter how pure it is, because it was made in a chemical plant from petroleum feedstocks instead of being distilled from fermented grains. The ATF can tell the difference. They check for Carbon-14 in the alcohol. Distilled alcohol will have it, alcohol made from petroleum will not because it has all decayed away.


So, you're saying that if I come across this stuff, I should chug as much as possible?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iToad: waxbeans: iToad: 7 bottles? 120 proof?  The bottles wouldn't have to be very big to do this.

? They wasn't drinking 151.

/
Wow. EverClear is really strong here in Texas.  Apparently 🤷‍♂

Everclear  is 190 proof in Nevada.

CSB time:

At work we used 200 proof USP-grade absolute ethanol as a solvent. It had no water in it, because it had been made in a chemical plant. It was so pure that it could be used in pharmaceuticals. Of course I tasted it. One thing about alcohol at this level of purity, it absorbs water any way that it can, including absorbing it from the cells on the surface of your tongue. That really hurts...

Also, it is illegal to use this kind of ethanol in beverages, no matter how pure it is, because it was made in a chemical plant from petroleum feedstocks instead of being distilled from fermented grains. The ATF can tell the difference. They check for Carbon-14 in the alcohol. Distilled alcohol will have it, alcohol made from petroleum will not because it has all decayed away.


Wow. Interesting.

Here in Texas it's 195.
I used to use it for cleaning water pipes.  And making extracts.
On the frist San Antonio Metallica show, when buying the tickets at soundWarehouse, there was a liquor store.
Me and some rado from line. Decided to buy a liter of EC. We dark it with just enough OJ to make it cloudy. Epic.

10 years ago I was drinking left over EC in swings, because it taste like grapes. And Vodka taste awful.
🤷‍♂
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: He died as he lived....drunk and stupid.


Thanks for the narrative, Paul.
 
entangl3d
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now I was told during the Congressional tiktiok hearings that Chinese TiktTok was all educational videos. Was I lied to?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iToad: 7 bottles? 120 proof?  The bottles wouldn't have to be very big to do this.


Surprised he did not pass out and/or throw up long before making it to 7.

/the answer was clearly that he got the COVID vaccination
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have drunk that stuff in Guangzhou.

Worst hangover EVAR.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Fixing the cable?


He fuxx0rd t3h c@bel?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA "The 34-year old, whose last name was revealed as Wang."
What a dick.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iToad: waxbeans: iToad: 7 bottles? 120 proof?  The bottles wouldn't have to be very big to do this.

? They wasn't drinking 151.

/
Wow. EverClear is really strong here in Texas.  Apparently 🤷‍♂

Everclear  is 190 proof in Nevada.

CSB time:

At work we used 200 proof USP-grade absolute ethanol as a solvent. It had no water in it, because it had been made in a chemical plant. It was so pure that it could be used in pharmaceuticals. Of course I tasted it. One thing about alcohol at this level of purity, it absorbs water any way that it can, including absorbing it from the cells on the surface of your tongue. That really hurts...

Also, it is illegal to use this kind of ethanol in beverages, no matter how pure it is, because it was made in a chemical plant from petroleum feedstocks instead of being distilled from fermented grains. The ATF can tell the difference. They check for Carbon-14 in the alcohol. Distilled alcohol will have it, alcohol made from petroleum will not because it has all decayed away.


It's illegal mostly because it hasn't been taxed like drinking alcohol.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  
resident dystopian:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At his funeral service, I hop they play Linda Ronstad's Blue Baiju
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.