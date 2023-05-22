 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Alligator amputation is the name of my ________   (wfla.com) divider line
44
    More: Florida, Alligator, Human, Bar, Pond, Eating, Customer, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 10-foot alligator  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2023 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Izod clad death metal band.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rippy the gator fan club

Rippy The Gator by The Arrogant Worms
Youtube d0Eqwjfnoos
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
new Surgical Procedure.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10-foot alligator? Most only have four.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Zydeco Cannibal Corpse tribute band.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chubbs Peterson Memorial Golf and Hockey Camp
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mom's vaginia."
 -subby
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toadies / Def Leppard cover band?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peter Pan villain newsletter.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrestling finishing move.
 
2headedboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Alligator Amputation Clinic. You'd be surprised how many alligators need an amputation.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step mom's penis?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry Reed tribute band is the only correct answer.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New vasectomy technique
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Book of pictures of actual amputations for only $19.95 plus shipping and handling, don't forget how important handling is, AND, if you act now, receive three  REAL alligator teeth that you can show your friends!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read another article saying he was swimming in the pond....in the dark....in Florida.
Don't swim in any fresh body of water in Florida. Just assume they all have alligators in them.
And definitely don't do it at night.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida man disarmed? Constitutional crisis!
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greenlit headline.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTF is a Drexel: Florida man disarmed? Constitutional crisis!


Also maybe a Dexterity crisis.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Bond Incidental music...
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
abstract alliterative aphorism accumulator
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of victim :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fashion line of crocs and cutoffs
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see which arm in TFA. I need to know whether he's going to be all right or not.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This actually got greened?

Huh. Wasn't expected that when I submitted it
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I didn't see which arm in TFA. I need to know whether he's going to be all right or not.


We already know he is dumb, and now you want to make sure he goes blind. 😂
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The alligator is no longer armless.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: This actually got greened?

Huh. Wasn't expected that when I submitted it


You knew the article was dangerous when ya submitted it...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Finishing move.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The alligator is no longer armless.


so now it is both dangerous and armed?
 
nony2klerch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
New Russian Drug (Upgrade to Krokodil)..
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...the name of my side gig.
Need an alligator amputated? I'm your man!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Castration emporium.
 
db2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Condition?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Alien Ant Farm cover band
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My pitch for a new Goop weight loss program and a line of designer prosthetics.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Picture of victim :

[Fark user image image 213x225]


Tick-tock
Tick-tock
Tick-tock....
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And the moral of this story?  When an alligator asks you to lend them a hand, always say no.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My blue grass death metal band?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Feeding alligators is illegal, as it can cause the alligator to lose their fear of people and associate them with food."

Um, you don't need to feed them for alligators to associate people with food, just stand/sit on the bank of a body of water where they live and they'll associate you with a snack.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA: "At least 20 years, the big one I know of if it's the same one, he's been there 20 years." customer David Lowe told WBBH.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
