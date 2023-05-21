 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Apparently more New Yorkers are having sex stoned, rock hard stoned   (nypost.com) divider line
benelane
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's rare for me to get high and in the mood at the same time. Did not apply to some ex's, seemed pretty common for them to get randy after a bowl. Cocaine, on the other hand, well I don't do that anymore.
 
spleef420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aphrodisiacs and cannabis...a surefire way to give your dick a case of Forest Whitaker eye.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll say it. As a stoner, there's nothing like having sex when you're (and your partner  are stoned)

then the fun bit is after the orgasms, running to the fridge for munchies.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 minute ago  

benelane: It's rare for me to get high and in the mood at the same time. Did not apply to some ex's, seemed pretty common for them to get randy after a bowl. Cocaine, on the other hand, well I don't do that anymore.


I'm the exact opposite. Sex on cannabis is fantastic. Coke, on the other hand, takes my rocket completely offline.
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: I'll say it. As a stoner, there's nothing like having sex when you're (and your partner  are stoned)

then the fun bit is after the orgasms, running to the fridge for munchies.


You wash your hands, right?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ less than a minute ago  
THC makes me frigid and unable to get down. I'm curious what's wrong with my chemistry that it doesn't work for me.

Also, article is hilarious to me as I am currently moonlighting as a customer service agent with a company that sells herbal aphrodisiacs and one has CBD but regulations strangled it's sale so we're sitting on a pile. (I mean I told them but even with a business degree and many many years of experience with alcohol and cannabis/hemp regulations why would anyone listen to the customer service manager, am I right?)
 
