(Yahoo)   The "world's most dangerous volcano" Mexico's Popocatepetl which has 100 million people living in a 60-mile radius of it, has just had it's eruption warning level raised to "yellow phase three" after that comes red, and of course brown, alert   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Come on, subby.  It's in the article that you linked, "The volcano, located in central Mexico, is considered one of the most dangerous in the world because some 25 million people live within a 100-kilometer (60-mile) radius. "
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Popocatepetl? I love that guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TFA says 25 million people within 100 kilometers (60 miles).

Bad subby. No donut.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Popocatepetl? I love that guy.

[Fark user image image 600x770]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neaorin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Come on, subby.  It's in the article that you linked, "The volcano, located in central Mexico, is considered one of the most dangerous in the world because some 25 million people live within a 100-kilometer (60-mile) radius. "


This is FARK. Not even subby reads TFA and that's the way we like it.
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When the Popo shows up, you're gonna have a bad time.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TIL (despite being a cartophile and general lover of geography) that the country of Mexico has a state called "Mexico"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Come on, subby.  It's in the article that you linked, "The volcano, located in central Mexico, is considered one of the most dangerous in the world because some 25 million people live within a 100-kilometer (60-mile) radius. "


It's one hundred million celsius.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
time to sacrifice some virgins. 100 total farker to mexico city, stat!
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are they sure that many Mexicans live that close to the volcano?
With the open borders, figured they were all ready in the USA.  ;)
 
Kar98
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: TIL (despite being a cartophile and general lover of geography) that the country of Mexico has a state called "Mexico"


Better yet, it even has a CITY called Mexico!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
eloquentscience.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kar98: BigNumber12: TIL (despite being a cartophile and general lover of geography) that the country of Mexico has a state called "Mexico"

Better yet, it even has a CITY called Mexico!


Address...123 ln mexico, mexico in mexico state.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hots_Kebabs: stevenboof: Come on, subby.  It's in the article that you linked, "The volcano, located in central Mexico, is considered one of the most dangerous in the world because some 25 million people live within a 100-kilometer (60-mile) radius. "

It's one hundred million celsius.


No, no. 25 million liters live within a 50-millimeter diameter. That's the actual length of King Henry I's thumb, which is why it's called a "foot" today.
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My dad's attempted to summit Popo twice, the first time his attempt got cut short saving the life of an Austrian climber who slid down the glacier (guy had a compound fracture of the skull despite wearing a helmet, thing got ripped off and his head spent about 2,000' bouncing on ice. He amazingly survived and wrote a letter to my dad's climbing guide thanking them for saving him.). The second time he had to climb another nearby peak because between booking the trip and traveling down there Popo started erupting and so was closed to climbers, they had to wear masks because there was enough ash in the air even at like 20 miles that it wasn't safe to be doing strenuous activity without one on.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is fine?
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Subby.
 
