(KEZI Eugene) Hero S2ow   (kezi.com) divider line
16
    More: Hero, area of North Park Avenue, Want, Neighbourhood, Aaron Faltersak, colorful sign, Speed limit, Time, morning of May  
phalamir
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I always hate those Slow: We Love Our Children signs.  I don't love the little anklebiters, so vroom vroom motherfarkers!
 
delysid25
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Stussy S let's me know millennials are now entering the "Get Off My Lawn" phase of life
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phalamir: I always hate those Slow: We Love Our Children signs.  I don't love the little anklebiters, so vroom vroom motherfarkers!


Heh, we've been saying that for years!
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*thump*  Hmm, was trying to read the road, wonder what that thump was?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Eugene Police Department has not yet responded to a request for comment about the legality of painting a sign like the one on North Park Avenue, or if the person who painted the sign may face a citation.

Or why a legitimate safety issue went unaddressed in the first place.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On my street the speed limit is 25 mph.  It's reduced from 45mph just a few hundred yards in one direction, and has an intersection connecting to the highway in the other direction.  There's a daycare directly across the street from my house, there's a church just down the road as well as a number of other houses and a nursing home.

People speed down my road constantly, it just never stops, and this is with the police parking here frequently and pulling people over for it all the time.  There's plenty of signs, people just don't care.   You know how some people act extra awful on the internet, because of anonymity? Driving seems to have a similar effect.  People just don't care.
 
benelane
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I live on a side road that's paved for about 6 miles then goes onto a pretty extensive back road system. I live about a mile up. The family at the top of the run are zipping past my house at 60+ on a regular basis (speed limit 40).

These people had the audacity to plaster slow and kids at play signs all over their property, even though it's very low traffic that far up because it's all poorly maintained for roads after the pavement ends.

But they show no signs of changing. I'm tempted to just go burning up and down by their house a few times to get a response, but I tend to avoid conflict when possible, and I'm sure as hell not calling the cops.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: [th.bing.com image 276x219]


Like my daddy always said "slow children shouldn't be allowed to play in the streets"
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll never forget about 15 years ago my local comic shop owner's kid was in middle school, and he was crossing the road at a cross walk, and got hit by a speeding car. Broke his leg. The cop that responded to the scene was apparently friends with the driver, so he cited the kid! Cited him with unsafe crossing or something stupid. So not only did he have hospital bills to contend with, he had to pay for the damage to the drivers car! A lot of outrage was had. The father tried to get a lawyer but was told it wasn't worth it, just pay and move on. So the kid dedicated his life to becoming a politician so he could change things. He went on to get a law degree and currently he is a staffer out our statehouse. Only problem? He went the wrong way. He's MAGA. So you see, when you don't heed street signs and you hit kids, they turn out to be GOP. SO WATCH OUT FOR KIDS!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: The Eugene Police Department has not yet responded to a request for comment about the legality of painting a sign like the one on North Park Avenue, or if the person who painted the sign may face a citation.

Or why a legitimate safety issue went unaddressed in the first place.


When the police address speeding people get pissy.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Eugene? You gotta be kidding me."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll keep it in the 0-5 mph range, you teach your children to look both ways before crossing.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Painting more easily readable letters might be more effective. As it is, some drivers might ignore it, and some might spend too much time looking down at the road
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: [th.bing.com image 276x219]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's Eugene.

Just give out free bong hits at either end of the road.

Problem solved.
 
