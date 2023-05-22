 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   Google search data shows that Narnia is located somewhere in Utah   (abc4.com) divider line
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wherever there's a lot of religion, there's a lot of closeted homosexuality.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There is a closet joke in there somewhere and i'm just going to go ahead and report myself.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I knew Mr. Tumnus was on the down-low.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So deep in the closet they're finding presents from the original Christmas.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But the wardrobe is fabulous!
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Lions, the Witches, and the Audacity of Some biatches
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So I'm thinking this article was intended to convince the religious nutjobs of the reality that people there are normally LGBTQ, but the cynic in me wonders if it may have the effect of just encouraging the nutjobs to be more repressive.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why can't red hats boycott Google
 
Malenfant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Saw the headline, thought "that is where the deepest closets are," clicked, and found that that is what the article is about.
 
Valter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: So I'm thinking this article was intended to convince the religious nutjobs of the reality that people there are normally LGBTQ, but the cynic in me wonders if it may have the effect of just encouraging the nutjobs to be more repressive.


Hopefully the former.

What's the harm in just letting people be people?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not nearly as interesting as when PornHub releases their yearly data that shows that the top results in red state shiatholes are always like black, trans, gay, or family, type porn.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Am I gay Google?
I would think they'd have figured that out on their own.
Should be asking about how to handle the fallout when your upstanding holier than thou community rejects you.
Sure they knew you as one of them for years but now things are different. You didn't change though. They did.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Second search: Greyhound ticket to Las Vegas.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Not nearly as interesting as when PornHub releases their yearly data that shows that the top results in red state shiatholes are always like black, trans, gay, or family, type porn.


Well. To be completely fair minorities can't leave red states so probably end up over represented?🤷‍♂

/😆
 
Monocultured
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: Wherever there's a lot of religion, there's a lot of closeted homosexuality.


Yep. More hate, more hypocrisy.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
God wants you to be miserable, and He'll use any and all methods at His disposal to do it.

fark that Guy
 
rfenster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What about Bedknobs and Broomsticks?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What, "Am I stupid," isn't at the top of the chart?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Valter: cyberspacedout: So I'm thinking this article was intended to convince the religious nutjobs of the reality that people there are normally LGBTQ, but the cynic in me wonders if it may have the effect of just encouraging the nutjobs to be more repressive.

Hopefully the former.

What's the harm in just letting people be people?


The way some people interpret that admonishment. Some people want to be bad people.
I'm opposed to letting bad people be who they want to be.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: So I'm thinking this article was intended to convince the religious nutjobs of the reality that people there are normally LGBTQ, but the cynic in me wonders if it may have the effect of just encouraging the nutjobs to be more repressive.


Absolutely the latter. Now they know there are tools that can help them hunt down and destroy "the others."
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Monocultured: jso2897: Wherever there's a lot of religion, there's a lot of closeted homosexuality.

Yep. More hate, more hypocrisy.


Religious people have a type of condescending, cloying "love" that's worse than their hate.
I'd much rather be the object of the latter.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do gay Mormons soak?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes, but what does ChatLGBTQIA+'s AI engine say?
 
