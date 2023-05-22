 Skip to content
(Guardian) English couple win 25,000 after suddenly, buffaloes in the pool (theguardian.com)
22
22 Comments
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seventy thousand pounds for a pool? I expected something a little more upscale.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25,000 buffalos in that pool?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so unlike water buffalo to go into water.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the Smiths not have their own secure fence around their yard or pool? Something like that is normally a requirement. Maybe they were relying on a decorative insubstantial fence.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If these folks have gone from jumping through tables to jumping into pools, I'm not sure it'd be worth 25,000 Yen to me to be around.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Do the Smiths not have their own secure fence around their yard or pool? Something like that is normally a requirement. Maybe they were relying on a decorative insubstantial fence.


Sounds to me like they are awful neighbors.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, the End Times are here.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: That's so unlike water buffalo to go into water.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Can I borrow your towel?"
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: nytmare: Do the Smiths not have their own secure fence around their yard or pool? Something like that is normally a requirement. Maybe they were relying on a decorative insubstantial fence.

Sounds to me like they are awful neighbors.


I take that back. It seems they were trying to be reasonable and it's the insurance company that was jerking them around.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Seventy thousand pounds for a pool? I expected something a little more upscale.

[Fark user image 700x420]


This. What are the Brits putting in those pools? I mean, besides water buffalo...
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adding in some surprise water buffaloes makes any event more exciting. Bar Mitzvah? Gender reveal party? Presidential inauguration? That's why us here at Water Buffaloes Party Central are absolutely committed to spice up your events at the most inopportune time.at the possible danger of many of those attending
Fark user imageView Full Size
Trust old Frank here, he's tame and just likes to party
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Adding in some surprise water buffaloes makes any event more exciting. Bar Mitzvah? Gender reveal party? Presidential inauguration? That's why us here at Water Buffaloes Party Central are absolutely committed to spice up your events at the most inopportune time.at the possible danger of many of those attending
[Fark user image image 192x190] Trust old Frank here, he's tame and just likes to party


They would be the perfect accompaniment for the final Tupperware  party.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I would be buffaloed by buffaloes in a pool.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo
 
patrick767
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Buffalox.
 
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Everybody wants a water buffalo
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Seventy thousand pounds for a pool? I expected something a little more upscale.

[Fark user image image 700x420]


They're British everything smaller. Houses pools penises
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The previous afternoon, we had had hosted a pool party for our young grandchildren and their friends. If the invasion had happened hours earlier, it could have been very serious."

*clutches pearls*
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Schmerd1948: Seventy thousand pounds for a pool? I expected something a little more upscale.

[Fark user image image 700x420]

They're British everything smaller. Houses pools penises


pics or stfu
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lady J: Nintenfreak: Schmerd1948: Seventy thousand pounds for a pool? I expected something a little more upscale.

[Fark user image image 700x420]

They're British everything smaller. Houses pools penises

pics or stfu


Of course I had to look up British male porn star. Now I have to buy a Lamborghini to compensate. Sigh.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Lady J: Nintenfreak: Schmerd1948: Seventy thousand pounds for a pool? I expected something a little more upscale.

[Fark user image image 700x420]

They're British everything smaller. Houses pools penises

pics or stfu

Of course I had to look up British male porn star. Now I have to buy a Lamborghini to compensate. Sigh.


lulz

a Lamborghini's better than nothing, mind
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Schmerd1948: Seventy thousand pounds for a pool? I expected something a little more upscale.

[Fark user image image 700x420]

They're British everything smaller. Houses pools penises


Excuse me? My house is farking enormous.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

