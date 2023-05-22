 Skip to content
(Denton Record-Chronicle)   Texas police department shows elementary school the type of weapons that will be left sitting outside their school the next time there is a shooting. Later claims no weapons were shown to kids   (dentonrc.com) divider line
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh the horrors. Fetch me my pearls to clutch.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Battering rams, grenade launchers, helmets? What the actual fark.

These are things the overwhelmingly vast majority of police officers will never touch in the line of duty.

This was supposed to be a career day, not a "show off your SWAT toys" day. These people are terrible ambassadors for their profession, but sadly not atypical for it.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It is deeply weird that on career day, police can roll in and go ISNT IT COOL THAT WE'RE DROWING IN WEAPONS, Republican politicians can have those LOOK AT ALL OUR GUNS photo ops, but also if an elementary school kid even says the "g word" he or she could be suspended.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's no big deal that we showed these items

Also, we didn't show these items!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I found a lot of interesting images for 'flower mound', and I agree that this may not be a topic suitable for elementary-school kids.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Well, it's not REALLY a weapon per se..."
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm the only one in this room professional enough
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Oh the horrors. Fetch me my pearls to clutch.


If only kids would just shoot up schools with tear gas launchers, that would be kind of a hilarious way to get out of a test.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You think that's bad, wait till the fire department pulls out the water CANNON.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe they can show all the urinated underwear from the Uvalde Police Department waiting for the school shooting to stop before they acted.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You'll get over it.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: It's no big deal that we showed these items

Also, we didn't show these items!


Yeah I don't get it either. Is it some sort of "Just a prank bruh" type thing?
 
hammettman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only a few select students got to see the shoulder-launched Javelin missile system, the mobile high-capacity donut dispenser...
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: LarryDan43: It's no big deal that we showed these items

Also, we didn't show these items!

Yeah I don't get it either. Is it some sort of "Just a prank bruh" type thing?


I think they're claiming that since the only showed "less lethal", uh, items, that no "weapons" were shown.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kids: "That's nothin'.  My daddy's got all them at home, a couple of each of 'em.  My uncle calls him the "Gun-Shunner" "
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Not a weapon"

Tear gas launcher = baton launcher = 40mm grenade launcher = *Not A Weapon*

Smooth.
 
Thingster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*yawn*

If the weapons were under control of someone in a professional capacity, who gives a shiat?

Line up the grenade launchers, the belt fed, the DM rifles - that's the stuff the kids want to see; not you G17 or P320 that looks just like what their dad has.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: It's no big deal that we showed these items

Also, we didn't show these items!


Right? Not only are the cops idiots for bringing their SWAT team equipment to the school on Career Day, they then attempt to GASLIGHT the community with their response.

That is MAJOR. FARKED. UP. BEHAVIOR.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's alright. They were showing off all the less lethal options. Hell, they even rolled up in a Herkimer Battle Jitney.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
were they showcasing all the things they're not gonna use if there's a live shooter in the school?
 
Machiavelli70
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To all of the "no big deal" people: Do I care that kids held a tear gas launcher?  Not so much.
Do I care that all forms of authority present are either unaware or intentionally violating their own directives, then lying about it?  Yes.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
JFC, what the hell are these cops thinking?? It's career day--you're SUPPOSED to be cops. You're supposed to be telling them why they should want to become cops or why they should go to cops when they need help, not to normalize military weaponry!  farking dumbasses.  Kids getting shot up in schools all over the country and some brain-dead asshole says, "Hey, we should show them MOAR GUNS!"
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
