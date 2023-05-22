 Skip to content
(CBS News)   "When he actually got a hold of my leg, I was like, wow, like it happened, I got bit"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro Tip: Stay out of the ocean.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, ow man.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What are you ging to do, stab bite me?"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Pro Tip: Stay out of the ocean.


For real. Our ancestors evolved lungs and legs for a reason.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
70 feet of water?

Yeah, that's not wading in off the beach. You're in the shark's territory at that point
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Waits - Missing My Son - Orphans (bastards).
Youtube 682_q3ES02s
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: 70 feet of water?

Yeah, that's not wading in off the beach. You're in the shark's territory at that point


Most Bull Shark bites happen to people on the beach wading/swimming in less than 3' of water.

Bull Shark bites are pretty rare in open clear water. Of course these guys were freediving/spearfishing so they attracted the shark, most likely after they hit a fish or two.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The folks that reacted in that story were very cool, calm, collected and saved that dude.  Not very Florida.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big mean and cranky.....
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, dude. Bull sharks do that. Did you mistake it for a cuck shark?
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mynd you, shark bites kan be pretti nasti.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shark bites spearfisher.

Yeah biatch! Nature fights back.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Shark bites spearfisher.

Yeah biatch! Nature fights back.


Vegan, are we?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shark wasn't my first or second guess... I was between gator and meth head when I clicked. Gator on meth was also a strong contender.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Pro Tip: Stay out of the ocean.

For real. Our ancestors evolved lungs and legs for a reason.


40% of the US population lives in the 10% of the land bordering the ocean. Must have some appeal besides drowning, dehydration and being devoured alive.
Now let's talk about Australia
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: 40% of the US population lives in the 10% of the land bordering the ocean. Must have some appeal besides drowning, dehydration and being devoured alive.


Well, for starters, if you're by the ocean you're probably not in Ohio, so I kind of get it...

Never looked at it that way before, thanks!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why is this not in the Politics Tab----?

*clicks article*

Oh, an actual shark. Carry on.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Pro Tip: Stay out of the ocean.

For real. Our ancestors evolved lungs and legs for a reason.

40% of the US population lives in the 10% of the land bordering the ocean. Must have some appeal besides drowning, dehydration and being devoured alive.
Now let's talk about Australia



And most of the Canadian population lives near the US border but you don't see them dipping their toes in too deep.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: FarkaDark: 40% of the US population lives in the 10% of the land bordering the ocean. Must have some appeal besides drowning, dehydration and being devoured alive.

Well, for starters, if you're by the ocean you're probably not in Ohio, so I kind of get it...

Never looked at it that way before, thanks!


Only on the left coast

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Doctors say the bite was just inches away from a major artery.

Unless his leg was several feet in diameter this is hardly newsworthy.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: FarkaDark: 40% of the US population lives in the 10% of the land bordering the ocean. Must have some appeal besides drowning, dehydration and being devoured alive.

Well, for starters, if you're by the ocean you're probably not in Ohio, so I kind of get it...

Never looked at it that way before, thanks!


I'm not in Ohio anymore so I share the sentiment. But I do so miss Amish country.
Also tried to hyperlink my source material but fark told me to suck it.
Not really sure why the appeal to be near the  water, but as a species we are drawn there. I remember reading the book Salt. IIRC early human commerce/industry involved capturing ocean salt and selling it far and wide.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Worst drunk oral-sex ever, Subby?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Pro Tip: Stay out of the ocean.

For real. Our ancestors evolved lungs and legs for a reason.

40% of the US population lives in the 10% of the land bordering the ocean. Must have some appeal besides drowning, dehydration and being devoured alive.
Now let's talk about Australia


The cool part about living near the ocean is that you have a convenient place to make dead bodies disappear.

What?

What're you all looking at me like that for?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The real question is how they got a bull to fark a shark.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: FarkaDark: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Pro Tip: Stay out of the ocean.

For real. Our ancestors evolved lungs and legs for a reason.

40% of the US population lives in the 10% of the land bordering the ocean. Must have some appeal besides drowning, dehydration and being devoured alive.
Now let's talk about Australia

The cool part about living near the ocean is that you have a convenient place to make dead bodies disappear.

What?

What're you all looking at me like that for?


Nothing, just a little surprised that it seemed like you were only now figuring this out.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: FarkaDark: 40% of the US population lives in the 10% of the land bordering the ocean. Must have some appeal besides drowning, dehydration and being devoured alive.

Well, for starters, if you're by the ocean you're probably not in Ohio, so I kind of get it...

Never looked at it that way before, thanks!

I'm not in Ohio anymore so I share the sentiment. But I do so miss Amish country.
Also tried to hyperlink my source material but fark told me to suck it.
Not really sure why the appeal to be near the  water, but as a species we are drawn there. I remember reading the book Salt. IIRC early human commerce/industry involved capturing ocean salt and selling it far and wide.


There was one theory that the last step to Homo Sapiens were groups hanging around coastal areas to pick up seasonal shellfish.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Kalyco Jack: FarkaDark: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Pro Tip: Stay out of the ocean.

For real. Our ancestors evolved lungs and legs for a reason.

40% of the US population lives in the 10% of the land bordering the ocean. Must have some appeal besides drowning, dehydration and being devoured alive.
Now let's talk about Australia

The cool part about living near the ocean is that you have a convenient place to make dead bodies disappear.

What?

What're you all looking at me like that for?

Nothing, just a little surprised that it seemed like you were only now figuring this out.


Well on the other side of me there's a desert. It's getting full though.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So I was swimming in shark infested waters and wudda think happened? Geez.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
nbatitlechase.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's cute, ain't he? Only problem is, he's got a little bit of Mississippi leg trout in him. If the mood catches him right, he'll grab your leg, and just go to town. You don't want him around if you're wearing short pants if you know what I mean. A word of warning though: If he does lay into you, it's best to just let him finish.
 
patowen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait - the pictures show him free-diving.  So he was holding his breath at 70' when he was attacked, and had to ascend?  That's a nightmare!  He had to hold that scream in for at least 10 seconds...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

efefvoC: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: FarkaDark: 40% of the US population lives in the 10% of the land bordering the ocean. Must have some appeal besides drowning, dehydration and being devoured alive.

Well, for starters, if you're by the ocean you're probably not in Ohio, so I kind of get it...

Never looked at it that way before, thanks!

Only on the left coast

[i.kym-cdn.com image 599x373]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was like, wow, like it happened
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

