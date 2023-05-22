 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 453 of WW3: Russian ambassador to the US says that giving F-16s shows the US "has never been interested in peace...continues to fan the flames of conflict." Funny, all I hear is "Will all great Neptune's ocean wash this blood clean from my hand?"   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, European Union, Russia, United Nations, Netherlands, Air force, Ukraine, United States, Nuclear power plant  
242 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 May 2023 at 8:13 AM



65 Comments
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for May 13 through May 19 (Days 444 to 450) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia says Zelensky heads 'Nazi regime' with 'blood ties to Israel'

Moscow's embassy in Egypt posts tweet in response to Ukrainian president's visit to Arab League summit, later deletes and reposts it without Israel reference
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobSeace: Russia says Zelensky heads 'Nazi regime' with 'blood ties to Israel'

Moscow's embassy in Egypt posts tweet in response to Ukrainian president's visit to Arab League summit, later deletes and reposts it without Israel reference


As you wish, Mr Ambassador - I'm sure Ukraine could make use of some Iron Dome systems.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Russia says Zelensky heads 'Nazi regime' with 'blood ties to Israel'

Moscow's embassy in Egypt posts tweet in response to Ukrainian president's visit to Arab League summit, later deletes and reposts it without Israel reference


Oh look, more support for my terrible literary reference in the headline. The propaganda for this war goes so far beyond their typical Soviet whataboutism and Turblossom-esque "make their strength a weakness" that I'm struggling to understand who it's for and who even believes it. At least on anything more than an intellectual level. I realize a lot of this is for the domestic market or to provide cover to their allies abroad.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Again, may I suggest that for future archival/search/tracking/research purposes, that these threads adhere to a common syntax?

"Day [###] of WW3:" [daily message] "It's your [DAY] Ukraine war discussion."
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The heart-cockles stir greatly seeing these continued arty numbers.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The US didn't invade it's neighbor for a looting spree of women, children, appliances, and raccoons unlike some Russian Ambassador's nation did. Just because said Russian Ambassadors tanks are considered a delicacy by Ukrainian farm tractors doesn't mean they get to complain when we send something less dangerous and more practical then a farm tractor to Ukraine.

Won't someone think of the poor innocent farm tractors?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sean Penn Joins Ukrainian War Film (Exclusive)

The Oscar-winning actor will play a sound engineer who inadvertently becomes a witness to the outbreak of the war in the new anthology film 'War Through the Eyes of Animals.'

Anthology Film "War through the eyes of Animals" trailer
Youtube MYSnDm3DLzE
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x747]
[Fark user image image 774x1500]
[Fark user image image 850x260]


Seems the casualty count is up.  Maybe the offensive has begun?

TY for your chart.  I know it's draining.  You're doing a fantastic job with it.

Keeping kicking ass Ukraine!!!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You'll probably read the same thing on Fox News and then later on Fark.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We won't give them anymore weapons if you withdraw today... from every inch of Ukrainian territory including the Crimea. You pull back and do NOT bobby trap or lay any mines as you withdraw. You set up an account with the World Bank to devote 25% of all your oil sales to the Ukrainian govt until such time as Ukraine has been rebuilt and is fully functional again.

Until then, go f*ck yourselves.
 
danvon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Au contraire. We are very much interested in peace in Ukraine. We just realize that peace in Ukraine means Russia GTFO of Ukraine.  Whether or not they're removed under their own power, or removed by ordinance is a decision entirely up to them.
 
Pearlmania500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What happened in Belogorod?

I'm seeing something about a checkpoint being blown up by a tank.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Clearing a trench. I'm not sure how recent this is.


Стріляти по наших дронах - смертельно небезпечно
Youtube 8rUUq38W-bU
 
loki021376
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Arty Party Continues!
IYKYK

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

danvon: ordinance


Or ordnance.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pearlmania500: What happened in Belogorod?

I'm seeing something about a checkpoint being blown up by a tank.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ipsedixitism
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
BREAKING: Ukraine's military intelligence agency says that the "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the "Legion of Freedom of Russia" has launched an operation in Belgorod region to "liberate territories

Some potentially wild shiat happening in Belgorod
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It will take several months to properly train the pilots.  You know, Vladdy, you could just leave and never have to deal with them.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reposting from yesterday

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I am thinking that Russia has so few functioning helicopters that they're unwilling to fly them within 100 miles of Ukraine.  We'll just have to accept that the number of destroy helicopters with remain frustratingly close to 300.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Belgorod Region, Russia Invaded: By Other Russians! Russian Volunteer Corps Invade Border Checkpoint
Youtube s83Fhqq7l6E
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Reposting from yesterday

[Fark user image 594x1195]


I love Dark Brandon.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine could use some AWACS as well.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harlee: Again, may I suggest that for future archival/search/tracking/research purposes, that these threads adhere to a common syntax?

"Day [###] of WW3:" [daily message] "It's your [DAY] Ukraine war discussion."


Sorry, I didn't have space to add the last bit otherwise I would have. Nothing was greened yet when I got on close to 8, and I couldn't think of a better headline.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ukraine's eastern front lines shifting ahead of major offensive

Russia said it controlled Bakhmut, a claim disputed by Ukrainian officials.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ipsedixitism: BREAKING: Ukraine's military intelligence agency says that the "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the "Legion of Freedom of Russia" has launched an operation in Belgorod region to "liberate territories

Some potentially wild shiat happening in Belgorod


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Another blackout at the ZNPP

"As a result of a senseless terrorist shelling with rockets on the night of May 22, at 5:26 a.m., the last Dniprovsk 750kV high-voltage transmission line, from which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP was powered for its own needs, was disconnected," Energoatom reported .

This is the seventh time since the beginning of the occupation by the Russians that the Ukrainian nuclear power plant has been in blackout mode.

After the loss of external power, which is vitally necessary to ensure the operation of the pumps for cooling the nuclear material of the power units, all diesel generators of the nuclear power plant were switched on automatically, and the fuel supply is enough for ten days.

"- noted in Energoatom.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gooch: Ukraine could use some AWACS as well.


We can do a lot of that for them from the other side of a line that Russia does not dare cross.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At night, the Russian army attacked an emergency and rescue unit in the Dnipro River.

"At night, the enemy insidiously fired at an emergency and rescue unit. 3 buildings were destroyed, more than 20 pieces of equipment were destroyed. One rescuer was injured," Serhii Kruk, head of the State Emergency Service, said.

He noted that destroying units of the National Security Service is a gross violation of the norms of the Geneva Convention, a violation of all norms of international law and ordinary human morality.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ukraine says it advances on Bakhmut's flanks to entrap Russians
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The SBU detained a traitor who was coordinating attacks on the Mykolaiv region with "Shakhed" and Russian phosphorous projectiles.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the suspect went around the front-line territories of the region and secretly recorded the locations of personnel and equipment of Ukrainian defenders. He also tried to identify warehouses with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces, including those of foreign production.

In addition, the attacker transmitted information to the occupiers about the consequences of their air attacks using phosphorous munitions, Grad rocket launchers and Iranian Shahed drones.

The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh boy.  Anyone wonder if these Freedom of Russia troops in Belgorod are going to spur other such groups to take up arms within Russia proper?  Civil War 2: Moscow Midget & You.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So this probably means they've been training for 3 months already?

Ukrainian soldiers have already started training on Western F-16 aircraft,

EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced this before the start of the meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

"It was a good idea and good words coming from the G7. They finally decided to prepare the groundwork to provide Ukraine with the combat aircraft it needs. Pilot training has already started, that's the first thing that should have been done. I hope that soon we can to provide Ukraine with weapons of this kind , " he said.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fasahd: At night, the Russian army attacked an emergency and rescue unit in the Dnipro River.

"At night, the enemy insidiously fired at an emergency and rescue unit. 3 buildings were destroyed, more than 20 pieces of equipment were destroyed. One rescuer was injured," Serhii Kruk, head of the State Emergency Service, said.

He noted that destroying units of the National Security Service is a gross violation of the norms of the Geneva Convention, a violation of all norms of international law and ordinary human morality.[Fark user image 437x437]


Add it to the list.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Forwarded from

Zelenskiy / Official
It is our historic task to bring justice to all our people, to guarantee freedom for our entire country without any exceptions. The task of all those who defend the state, all those who chose Ukraine and, therefore, will win.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Oh boy.  Anyone wonder if these Freedom of Russia troops in Belgorod are going to spur other such groups to take up arms within Russia proper?  Civil War 2: Moscow Midget & You.


NAFO snark aside, I'm leery about this. Insignia-less little green men are a FSB/Putin specialty. They could be trying to engage the public, or it could be manufactured justification for some upcoming action against Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the Russian occupiers shelled Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region again

. The head of the OVA reported that 2 women - 76 and 53 years old - were injured. They are hospitalized in moderate condition.

Private residential buildings, commercial buildings and civil infrastructure were damaged in the city.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another blackout at the ZNPP "As a result of a senseless terrorist shelling with rockets on the night of May 22,
at 5:26 a.m., the last Dniprovsk 750kV high-voltage transmission line, from which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP was supplied with power for its own needs, was disconnected," - reported...
ZNPP returned to power supply from the Ukrainian power system
Ukrenergo reported that specialists repaired the power transmission line damaged by Russian shelling, from which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP supplies its own needs.
 
Emmexx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Possible russian unit defection.

Belgorod possible russian unit defection
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Russian army killed a man in Stanislav, Kherson Oblast.

The head of the OVA reported that a 45-year-old man received life-threatening injuries due to enemy strikes on Stanislav. During the shelling, he was repairing the roof of a previously damaged house.

Four residential buildings were also damaged due to shelling of the village.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Russia is restless. What is happening in the Belgorod region:

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) (volunteer formations of Russians who fight on the side of Ukraine and seek to overthrow the Putin regime) recorded a video and reported about the raid in the Russian border territories. The fighters promise not to touch civilians and call for a fight against Putin's regime.

Information about shelling and a video of the destruction of a border post in the Belgorod region is spreading online.

Today, the fighters reported the liberation of the border village of Kozinka in the Belgorod region.

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the situation.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ipsedixitism: BREAKING: Ukraine's military intelligence agency says that the "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the "Legion of Freedom of Russia" has launched an operation in Belgorod region to "liberate territories

Some potentially wild shiat happening in Belgorod


Warm fuzzy feeling not found.

The russian citizens engaging in this action are unlikely to succeed on their own, and Ukraine is unlikely to openly support them. This sort of action is highly likely to get turned to russia's propaganda benefit- both for their captive internal audience and for the countries which support neither russia or Ukraine.

The 'Russian Volunteer Corps' appear to be a bunch of neo-nazis and use the symbols from a WW2 nazi-collaborationist group. The 'Freedom of Russia Legion' appears to be mostly a bunch of russian military defectors and non-miitary russian ex-pats fighting alongside UAF against russia. Note the two groups reportedly do not get along due to philosophical incompatibility.

This unlikely to end well for anyone.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here's today's Russian Dude update for those who want to click it but haven't subscribed : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6G2gUk3GtU

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See devastating impact of Ukraine's 'secret weapons'
Youtube 9FTszWE97hw
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The operation on the territory of the Belgorod region is being conducted to protect Ukrainian civilians,

Andriy Yusov, the spokesman of the State Administration of Ukraine, said in a comment to Suspilno.

The Legion "Freedom of Russia" and "RDK" are conducting an operation on the territory of the Belgorod region to create a "security strip" to protect Ukrainian civilians.

He also informed that the operation is carried out exclusively by citizens of Russia.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Once again Russia's message people SUCK.  Going on about F16s as if we were sending even last gen fighters just makes people point and laugh at their air capability.  It's like someone claiming they have a mighty modern tank force but pissing their pants when they hear the enemy has T34s.  Russia has an amazingly consistent historically inevitability of shooting their own dicks right the fark off every time they try to be clever - you'd think they'd stop doing that eventually?  So far... nope
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
DING, DING, DING!

In Donetsk region, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter.

This was reported by the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo.

"Today, the forces and means of the royal brigade eliminated the enemy attack helicopter Mi-24. The enemy's "Crocodile" tried to destroy the village of New York, in Donetsk region, when it was stopped by an anti-aircraft gunner of the 24th Anti-aircraft Missile Artillery Division of the King Danylo OMBr with a well-hit shot from the "Igla" MANPADS system," the message reads .
 
