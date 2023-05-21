 Skip to content
(AP News)   Border Patrol puts another notch in its belt. A small notch   (apnews.com) divider line
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Hang 'em so farking high the crows get nosebleeds pecking out their eyes
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So here's the thing. Even if she were lying or there was paperwork or there was HR or there was escape risk or whatever... It shouldn't matter; let them go unless they're violent or clearly lying, and you'll catch them eventually if they run, then undeniably you'll be able to say, "well, they ran last time." Err on the side of caution and no worries.

Obviously, the cruelty is the point, the people responsible should be fired, imprisoned, sued, etc....
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks, Momma, for bringing me on this swell trip.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Medically fragile? She must've been Italian.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

anuran: Hang 'em so farking high the crows get nosebleeds pecking out their eyes



Technically that would be "beak bleeds".

Otherwise I agree entirely.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Border patrol murdering or abusing children is the point.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Medically fragile? She must've been Italian.


That was funny. You should win a major award.
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
someone roll his ass into Town Lake
 
chasd00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
that picture in TFA says it all, they need to put more border enforcement power in the hands of the states. Border states are ready and willing to do more but the feds handicap them because it's a political hot button issue. It would be so much more humanitarian if there were more resources available. w(ho)tf pushes, what looks like a couple 5 year olds, through razor wire?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chasd00: that picture in TFA says it all, they need to put more border enforcement power in the hands of the states. Border states are ready and willing to do more but the feds handicap them because it's a political hot button issue. It would be so much more humanitarian if there were more resources available. w(ho)tf pushes, what looks like a couple 5 year olds, through razor wire?


I wouldn't trust Texas to do that, they'd just shoot all people at the border (or drag those people behind pickups).
 
Felgraf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
jesus fark.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The parents should be charged for her death. She was in no condition to travel and they forced her anyway.
 
