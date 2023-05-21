 Skip to content
(CNN)   Berlin police investigating possible poisoning of Russian exiles who attended conference held by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky in German capital   (cnn.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like those police warrant roundups where they promise free trips to the Bahamas for showing up, but this one has polonium tea!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has faced pretty middling consequences for assassination attempts in foreign lands before, so what substantively have we done to get them to stop?
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder who the culprit possibly could be.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Berlin?  Were the victims RIDING ON THE METRO-O-O ?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Russia has faced pretty middling consequences for assassination attempts in foreign lands before, so what substantively have we done to get them to stop?


Russia had a good alibi, it was in Eastern Europe/Asia at the time of the (attempted) murder.

Now, if you could capture the actual murderers and they confess to being Russian spies, with proof, AND they don't munch on a cyanide tooth or something, then yeah, go all out against Russia. Otherwise Russia will just claim victimhood and being targeted for something they weren't (supposedly) involved in.

/weird thought of the day: if those cyanide teeth things are real, how nervously do those people eat?? Can they have popcorn?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Russia has faced pretty middling consequences for assassination attempts in foreign lands before, so what substantively have we done to get them to stop?


They mostly seem to kill their own people..So it's kinda...meh....A-holes killing a-holes..No losers there..
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: It's like those police warrant roundups where they promise free trips to the Bahamas for showing up, but this one has polonium tea!


My thoughts, as well. Beware the overtly public and fearless critic...who lives a comfortable and long life.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why has Biden FAILED to contain the Russian menace?!
 
