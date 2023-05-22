 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Will you be our mommy for ten bucks? Once we're inside, we'll never bother you again   (ktvu.com) divider line
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't have an issue with this at all
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Clearly...phrasing has not, is not and will never be a thing.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Antioch can be a little rough sometimes. They should make any kids caught fighting at the fair work work weekends cleaning up at the fair until it is over.

A little community service never hurt anyone.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How come there were no good guys with guns available to keep everybody polite? 400 million guns in America, but apparently their owners never enter the public sphere. 🧐
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Antioch can be a little rough sometimes. They should make any kids caught fighting at the fair work work weekends cleaning up at the fair until it is over.

A little community service never hurt anyone.


Yeah...based on the video, "a little rough" seems like an understatement.
 
