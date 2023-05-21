 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The takeaway here is the Saudi armed forces really suck   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No kidding.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AirForceVet: No kidding.


If they sucked they would be good for something
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonesaws notwithstanding.
 
RandomInternetComment [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

anuran: AirForceVet: No kidding.

If they sucked they would be good for something


Sooo...good?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: anuran: AirForceVet: No kidding.

If they sucked they would be good for something

Sooo...good?


So good! So good!

*bah bah baaaaa*
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Saudi Arabia's government is basically just a bubble held up by massive oil revenues. If not for the oil money, they'd collapse overnight from internal revolution and external invaders. No one really likes them (not even their allies) and they're assholes.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sadly for Ukraine, the poor performance of many of our so-called allies in the Middle East has been a major reason for the belief that the Ukrainians shouldn't receive advanced weapons, "because they might no be sophisticated enough to handle them."

Schwarzkopf did a pretty good job of explaining several of the unique problems Middle Eastern countries had in adapting technology.  Namely, that since they tend to be royalist cultures, with small pockets of social elites, with large populations of uneducated peasants, you have this imbalance where the everyone with a decent education wants to be a pilot, or a tank commander, but all the support roles get filled either by uneducated peasants who don't have the ability to learn the more technical aspects of their jobs, or else by foreign contractors, who no matter the money, will not place themselves into harms way, in order to support operations.

It is the same reason why all the big technology industries tend to settle and stay in Blue states, but scorn Red States.  Religious monarchies don't promote education for the masses, because that is a threat to the small ruling class.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It was literally Allah who saved Saudi Arabia from doing such a stupid thing and buying these missile systems from the Russians, and not completely ruining the reputation of the American Patriot," the expert said.

Wouldn't something like that have made for a pretty major news story?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Religious monarchies don't promote education for the masses, because that is a threat to the small ruling class.


Give the people the power to think things through and they'll question decisions. In an open, free society where people work together to make things good for everyone else, that's a good thing. In a society with a small ruling class where they just want to hoard all the nice things for themselves, that's a problem.

There's a lesson to be learned here. And we wonder why people on the right are generally anti-education and pro-religion.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We've learned that the real reason that the Soviet military was so terrifying during the Cold War is that Ukrainians were in it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Two of them left earth today.
 
