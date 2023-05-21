 Skip to content
(NPR)   Murderer admits he feels no shame, would kill again
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dude, you strangled a man to death. You're not helping your case, especially if you're convicted and awaiting sentencing.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Also remorseless regarding that time he took Dirk Dighler to that drug dealer's house.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
☆☆☆☆☆
would kill again!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Dude, you strangled a man to death. You're not helping your case, especially if you're convicted and awaiting sentencing.


He's been charged and hasn't had a trial, but yeah -- listen to your lawyer and shut up.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think Daniel Penny woke up that data and planned to kill someone, but boy oh boy, that sure is what happened.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was actually planning a road trip through Africa before this happened."

Translation:
- I have at least 1 black friend

- I was planning to do the privileged white thing and get chauffeured around in a safari and kill animals while paying no attention to the culture around me

/fark this guy
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is an old 24.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't a "FOLLOWUP" it is just the same NYPost story from the other day but quoted by NPR. There is no analysis nor commentary or further revelations. So why the tag since isn't a follow-up and since it isn't a follow-up why the post?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The neat thing about crucifying this guy as a racist even if this event had nothing to do with race is that it feels like we are doing something as a culture, so we can ignore the 35 cops that killed unarmed minorities for the hell of it during the media cycles that this guys trial is distracting everyone.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can tell you that the threats, the menacing, the terror that Jordan Neely introduced to that train has already been well documented," Penny told the Post."

Sure seems like something would have been done before you went rogue. Clearly the victim made you kill him.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Marine Daniel Penny insisted that the confrontation between the two "had nothing to do with race," and he was "not a white supremacist."

Has anyone accused him of racism? just some guy who went from 0 to murder because he saw someone else being yelled at in a confined space. End of the day, his military training functioned as designed.

We love beating the "personal responsibility" drum in this society. Maybe in a world where our society was built around an obligation of government and society to the people and each other this might be treated as a tragedy on all sides. Of course, in that same world, the military wouldn't produce broken human weapons it lets loose on society with little to no support, and the person having a breakdown on the train wouldn't be homeless and lacking access to treatment and support, so there is that.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everybody who's ever met me can tell you, I love all people, I love all cultures," Penny told the New York Post. "I was actually planning a road trip through Africa before this happened."

Obviously, no cruel white supremacists would ever take road trips through Africa.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Okay maybe sometimes!
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: The neat thing about crucifying this guy as a racist even if this event had nothing to do with race is that it feels like we are doing something as a culture, so we can ignore the 35 cops that killed unarmed minorities for the hell of it during the media cycles that this guys trial is distracting everyone.


It has nothing to do with race except it's another incident in a long list of incidents where the cops wanted to let the white murderer of a black man go free.  It's not about him specifically it's about the system man
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A perm and comb over? That's some bold styling there.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: Has anyone accused him of racism? just some guy who went from 0 to murder because he saw someone else being yelled at in a confined space. End of the day, his military training functioned as designed.


Are you new to Fark or something?
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: "I can tell you that the threats, the menacing, the terror that Jordan Neely introduced to that train has already been well documented," Penny told the Post."

Sure seems like something would have been done before you went rogue. Clearly the victim made you kill him.


Was he still causing terror and menacing people for the two minutes you continued to choke his unconscious and limp body?

Even if for the sake of argument you say he was right to knock this person unconscious, there's no justification to continue choking a limp unconscious person to death. Once they lose consciousness they aren't a threat and you can't use violence
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Monocultured: Has anyone accused him of racism? just some guy who went from 0 to murder because he saw someone else being yelled at in a confined space. End of the day, his military training functioned as designed.

Are you new to Fark or something?


I'm quoting the article's invocation and asking about the general public dialog around the event, what does that have to do with fark?
 
thebadmitton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if I killed like Jeffrey dahmer I think I'd still feel something about taking someone's life.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude needs a haircut, that's for sure.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His hair looks like birthday present ribbons....
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I don't think Daniel Penny woke up that data and planned to kill someone, but boy oh boy, that sure is what happened.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is interesting.

This dude honestly thinks killing the other dude was the answer.
But. Then again so do lots of cops and many civilians.

Which is disagree with.


But. What really annoys me is the hypocrisy of people who agee with using violence.

See, I disagree with it the vast majority of the time if not always.  Seriously I think violence is wrong 99.99999999999999999999999999% of the time.


This dude, cops, and others love violence and are also the frist people to cry about something like 9/11. And also be mad at Bill Maher for his comment on hijackers having guts.


May point is, if you want less death. Stop thinking it's occasionally the farking answer you farking blood lust farks.
Jfc. 🤷‍♂
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mike seems interesting in this story

Especially with the can beat down

Ouch
 
NobleHam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Has anyone accused him of racism? just some guy who went from 0 to murder because he saw someone else being yelled at in a confined space. End of the day, his military training functioned as designed.


He has probably been accused of racism. I don't think, from what I've seen, he's a conscious racist, but I would be surprised if his reaction would have been exactly the same to a white guy behaving the same way.

It doesn't really matter, though. He murdered someone. The fact that the guy was black matters more to the conservatives who are clamoring to defend him than anyone else, they're desperate to paint anyone who thinks black people shouldn't be killed as woke. And the fact that people are defending him has a lot to do with his victim being black.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

freakingmoron: This isn't a "FOLLOWUP" it is just the same NYPost story from the other day but quoted by NPR. There is no analysis nor commentary or further revelations. So why the tag since isn't a follow-up and since it isn't a follow-up why the post?


I think most farkers would rather give their clicks to NPR than to NYPost.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wish I had video of this guy showing up to Marine boot camp with that hair...

Probably the only time you'd get video evidence that a drill sergeant can smile and laugh.
 
calufrax
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Righteous never do...
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Penny went on to say that he felt no shame. When asked if he would do it again, he nodded and said, "I would - if there was a threat and danger in the present."

What an odd way of stating how you feel about killing someone. I feel no... shame. Is that what you would say after having killed someone? Most people might say, I regret this. Not necessarily remorse... because that means you intended something wrong and feel bad about it. No. Regret. I wish things had gone differently. BUT THAT'S NOT WHAT HE SAYS. I feel no shame. Of course, he might be a meathead, and not have the wherewithal to be more nuanced in his word choice. Because we advocate people feel no shame for being who they are, and doing things that are perfectly natural. In this case, he feels no shame for being who he is and what comes perfectly natural... killing scary people on the subway.

And as he states, he'd do it again. No nuance. No, maybe next time, I'd try something different, like just holding him until the cops arrive. Because, this was a life or death, evidently.

It points to Penny's frame of mind.
1. He made up his mind to kill Neely.
2. He utilizes common "stand your ground" reasoning/excuse... "life or death" and he had to act immediately.
3. It's black and white. All or nothing. There's no degrees or middle ground. Neely was deadly dangerous. Neely was set to kill. Penny uses deadly force to kill. Can't incapacitate, must kill. It's stand your ground, so it's justified. Stand your ground laws, the way they're written are some of the most heinous laws on the books. They're nothing but cover for in-group members to kill out-group members. They only protect in one direction.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is interesting.

This dude honestly thinks killing the other dude was the answer.
But. Then again so do lots of cops and many civilians.

Which is disagree with.


But. What really annoys me is the hypocrisy of people who agee with using violence.

See, I disagree with it the vast majority of the time if not always.  Seriously I think violence is wrong 99.99999999999999999999999999% of the time.


This dude, cops, and others love violence and are also the frist people to cry about something like 9/11. And also be mad at Bill Maher for his comment on hijackers having guts.


May point is, if you want less death. Stop thinking it's occasionally the farking answer you farking blood lust farks.
Jfc. 🤷‍♂


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Peter von Nostrand: "I can tell you that the threats, the menacing, the terror that Jordan Neely introduced to that train has already been well documented," Penny told the Post."

Sure seems like something would have been done before you went rogue. Clearly the victim made you kill him.

Was he still causing terror and menacing people for the two minutes you continued to choke his unconscious and limp body?

Even if for the sake of argument you say he was right to knock this person unconscious, there's no justification to continue choking a limp unconscious person to death. Once they lose consciousness they aren't a threat and you can't use violence


The onlookers saying "He's puking up blood, crapping himself, and went limp minutes ago" should have been a signal to reevaluate and y'know let up
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I'm not a racist murderer, I was planning on driving through another country" is a weird farking defense. 
This guy brought all the hair product in his shiatty time machine.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, have fun on the inside, psychopath.
 
Kuta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is interesting.

This dude honestly thinks killing the other dude was the answer.
But. Then again so do lots of cops and many civilians.

Which is disagree with.


But. What really annoys me is the hypocrisy of people who agee with using violence.

See, I disagree with it the vast majority of the time if not always.  Seriously I think violence is wrong 99.99999999999999999999999999% of the time.


This dude, cops, and others love violence and are also the frist people to cry about something like 9/11. And also be mad at Bill Maher for his comment on hijackers having guts.


May point is, if you want less death. Stop thinking it's occasionally the farking answer you farking blood lust farks.
Jfc. 🤷‍♂


If you want to see violence porn addicts, go check out the daily Ukraine threads.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kuta: waxbeans: This is interesting.

This dude honestly thinks killing the other dude was the answer.
But. Then again so do lots of cops and many civilians.

Which is disagree with.


But. What really annoys me is the hypocrisy of people who agee with using violence.

See, I disagree with it the vast majority of the time if not always.  Seriously I think violence is wrong 99.99999999999999999999999999% of the time.


This dude, cops, and others love violence and are also the frist people to cry about something like 9/11. And also be mad at Bill Maher for his comment on hijackers having guts.


May point is, if you want less death. Stop thinking it's occasionally the farking answer you farking blood lust farks.
Jfc. 🤷‍♂

If you want to see violence porn addicts, go check out the daily Ukraine threads.


My point is, I don't understand society.  🇺🇸 society is really violent.  Not a single person said Kid Rock's reaction was violently over the top. It's like the daily mass shooting has made Kid's reaction meek.
And I'm trying to reconcile THAT with people who get mad someone punched their face. Or what not.
If, like here in Texas, if you make it clear we can shoot people for trying to steal a car.
Well. That isn't going to make crime less violent?
And being callous isn't going to make criminals all hugs and kisses?

This all goes along with why I support social programs and why I'm against the death penalty.  Because I want a different out come.
I believe cheering awful doesn't have an upside.
🤷‍♂
 
Insurgent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
this guy is racist af and omg that hair. your hair isn't curly. deal with it. that's hair appropriation
 
Insurgent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i love africa. i have a mustache and a perm. not racist
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every time in see a picture of him I wonder why Danny Rand decided to kill someone.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Neely's funeralservice took place on Friday at Harlem's Mount Neboh Baptist Church. The Rev. Al Sharpton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado were among those who attended.

not excusing Penny, but where were these fine folks while Neely was alive?  i honestly don't know what two of them do all day.  you could tell me that AOC is working for long term structural change that will help the future and i would believe you; still, attaching oneself to a dead stranger as if you had been friends during his short unhappy life, for political points, is just gross.
some days i feel like BSAB(asically only out for their own careers, but one side is a death cult so it's important to support the other side). it's not pithy or an optimistic thing to say- i can only claim outrage fatigue.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: Neely's funeralservice took place on Friday at Harlem's Mount Neboh Baptist Church. The Rev. Al Sharpton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado were among those who attended.

not excusing Penny, but where were these fine folks while Neely was alive?  i honestly don't know what two of them do all day.  you could tell me that AOC is working for long term structural change that will help the future and i would believe you; still, attaching oneself to a dead stranger as if you had been friends during his short unhappy life, for political points, is just gross.
some days i feel like BSAB(asically only out for their own careers, but one side is a death cult so it's important to support the other side). it's not pithy or an optimistic thing to say- i can only claim outrage fatigue.


What? That's like saying I can't comment.
As to where I was before? Right here. Saying we need UBI.

That is not nothing.

We do need UBI.

We've priced people out of simply not dying.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Monocultured: "Marine Daniel Penny insisted that the confrontation between the two "had nothing to do with race," and he was "not a white supremacist."

Has anyone accused him of racism? just some guy who went from 0 to murder because he saw someone else being yelled at in a confined space. End of the day, his military training functioned as designed.

We love beating the "personal responsibility" drum in this society. Maybe in a world where our society was built around an obligation of government and society to the people and each other this might be treated as a tragedy on all sides. Of course, in that same world, the military wouldn't produce broken human weapons it lets loose on society with little to no support, and the person having a breakdown on the train wouldn't be homeless and lacking access to treatment and support, so there is that.


Plenty of people online have.

There's a lot of people who can't see anything happen involving someone of different shades, and not find racism in it somehow or other.

A white man killed a black man.  I don't think from this act alone, it's possible to determine what was in his heart at the time.  Everything in this whole situation sounds like a really Bad Situation.  This guy probably didn't intend on getting on the subway and killing someone.  He probably didn't intend to get on the subway and subdue someone.  He is probably quite likely guilty of something along the lines of manslaughter, though I don't know if he will be found guilty as such.  I do not know what the self-defense types of laws in New York would allow for.

He may have felt there was legitimate danger.  He did not need to kill that man.  But he did.

This could have all ended very differently.  But it ended like this.  And it will be up to the law and a jury to hold him accountable for it.

I know to some people I sound like I'm defending him in this killing, but I'm not.  I'm saying on the information that I have, which I think is the same information everyone else has, that it's really not possible to pin it on racism, and I have serious doubts that he would be charged and convicted of intentional murder.  I think at the very least he should be charged with whatever NY's laws regarding unintentional killing would be.  And I don't know if NY has laws that would allow for him to mount a defense to that based on self-defense or defense-of-others.

And I believe in my heart, that Daniel Penny should have made different choices, that lead to a better outcome.  And that he should be held accountable for the outcome here.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rainbowbutter: Neely's funeralservice took place on Friday at Harlem's Mount Neboh Baptist Church. The Rev. Al Sharpton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado were among those who attended.

not excusing Penny, but where were these fine folks while Neely was alive?  i honestly don't know what two of them do all day.  you could tell me that AOC is working for long term structural change that will help the future and i would believe you; still, attaching oneself to a dead stranger as if you had been friends during his short unhappy life, for political points, is just gross.
some days i feel like BSAB(asically only out for their own careers, but one side is a death cult so it's important to support the other side). it's not pithy or an optimistic thing to say- i can only claim outrage fatigue.


I'm going to venture to say they were out campaigning for change but didn't feel the need to send you their itinerary every single day. And even if they did, you'd probably not read it or dismiss it as faux outrage (oh, those people are always stirring things up, trying to be outraged).
 
