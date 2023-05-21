 Skip to content
(BBC)   How to encourage 1.4 billion people to use birth control? Condom jokes, ringtones   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    Condom, Family planning, Public health, India, Wedding, Broadcasting, Health, Birth control  
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Done in one
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't understand why so many men are shy about buying condoms. They say 'I am having sex. And I am mature and responsible about it.' That's a good thing.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The US is doomed in 20 years.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What about
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Show people this commercial?

Funny condom commercial
Youtube Es_uivijpek
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I don't understand why so many men are shy about buying condoms


Same.

Slap them on the counter like a boss.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I don't understand why so many men are shy about buying condoms. They say 'I am having sex. And I am mature and responsible about it.' That's a good thing.


But taping a box of Trojans to my forehead isn't going to get me laid .


/
On a side note they are too tight. The need to put blue pill in the inside and make the for old dudes with foreskin .
🤷‍♂
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Gordon Bennett: I don't understand why so many men are shy about buying condoms

Same.

Slap them on the counter like a boss.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When you think about life here in the US, and think about some of the other huge population centers, YIKES
boredpanda.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good thing they're reusable
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Gordon Bennett: I don't understand why so many men are shy about buying condoms

Same.

Slap them on the counter like a boss.


I have always wanted to go up to the checkout line at Costco and say something like "do you think this is enough?, we had better get another box, it's a long weekend.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Done in one


Sorry, but I'm too POOR to understand your point. Could you kindly explain the joke to those of us who are too INFERIOR to understand your "done in one" post?

I apologize for being inferior, oh great one.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Religion.

A spectacular number of people are part of one of the many religions that say "thou shalt make more people".

Condoms interfere with that.

The solution is education. The world over, any place that increases education decreases birth rate. Might be a matter of educated people realising the church is full of shiat...

So tell the church to fark off, and build schools. the condoms will take care of themselves.
 
