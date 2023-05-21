 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   US Border Patrol called to remove migrants from the Tohono O'odham reservation in Arizona. They arrive and promptly shoot dead the most not-migrant person there they could possibly find   (azfamily.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said the incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility.

We have investigated ourselves, etc. etc.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: They said the incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility.

We have investigated ourselves, etc. etc.


Yes but in this case, so is the FBI.

...oh...okay.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucson TV station KVOA reported that Mattia had called Border Patrol because there were multiple migrants who had trespassed into his yard, and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property.

Don't ever call the "cops".
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
had called Border Patrol because there were multiple migrants who had trespassed into his yard, and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property.

I can't help but think, ironically, this tribal member watched a little too much Fox News, got a little too racist, and had a bit too many guns + attitude himself.  Like, seriously, who the fark calls Border Patrol when they see brown people in their yard? You call the cops for trespassers, not farking Border Patrol.

/obviously I could be wrong.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Airline -- Food
Military -- Intelligence
Police Force -- Office of Professional Responsibility.
 
Tchvori [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

koder: had called Border Patrol because there were multiple migrants who had trespassed into his yard, and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property.

I can't help but think, ironically, this tribal member watched a little too much Fox News, got a little too racist, and had a bit too many guns + attitude himself.  Like, seriously, who the fark calls Border Patrol when they see brown people in their yard? You call the cops for trespassers, not farking Border Patrol.

/obviously I could be wrong.


If he called tribal police first, they may have said "not an emergency. We'll get to it when we get to it."  It wouldn't surprise me to learn they have a tiny number of officers to cover something 4x the size of Rhode Island.
 
Kittypie070
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
no loss
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah i google mapped it. Tiny tiny place of only a few dozen homes or so. Looks like an hour or so SW oh Tucson. Nothing between the two.

Yes never call the cops unless absolutely necessary.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Yeah i google mapped it. Tiny tiny place of only a few dozen homes or so. Looks like an hour or so SW oh Tucson. Nothing between the two.

Yes never call the cops unless absolutely necessary.


...At which point you might as well not call them anyway, because odds are good they won't show up until their presence is pointless.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure some bigot somewhere will claim a never-retracted presidential directive from the 1870's legalized the shooting.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To add insult to injury, the bullet was coated with Small Pox.
 
Dryad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you have a problem and you call the cops, you now have two problems.
-
/or like this guy. no more problems, ever
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: no loss


Please explain.
 
WyDave
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's ok. They still shot the brown guy.
/sarcasm.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

koder: had called Border Patrol because there were multiple migrants who had trespassed into his yard, and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property.

I can't help but think, ironically, this tribal member watched a little too much Fox News, got a little too racist, and had a bit too many guns + attitude himself.  Like, seriously, who the fark calls Border Patrol when they see brown people in their yard? You call the cops for trespassers, not farking Border Patrol.

/obviously I could be wrong.


Or maybe he didn't want people camping on his property.
 
Dryad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Kittypie070: no loss

Please explain.


They shot a brown guy either way. She isn't picky.
/ apparently neither were they.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
freitasm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: no loss


JFC. Much?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
northernsun.comView Full Size
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They separate kids from their parents and put them in cages to prevent a misdemeanor so why is any one surprised? The Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Secret need to go away.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
* Homeland Security
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ACAB.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://www.kvoa.com/news/local/tohono-oodham-man-shot-and-killed-by-border-patrol/article_a09cb84e-f6a8-11ed-a078-63d5074703ec.html

They shot him 38 times.

Holy shiat.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is the 39th officer-involved shooting in the state in 2023.

That's almost 2 per week.  Are they on a quota?
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: no loss


"He was an artist, a ceremony person, a traditional hunter, he's a traditional singer. He's was always kind to his family and taking care of them however he could."
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: To add insult to injury, the bullet was coated with Small Pox.


Too soon.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I'm sure some bigot somewhere will claim a never-retracted presidential directive from the 1870's legalized the shooting.


What's worse, that's how the Border Patrol is going to get away w/ it.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: no loss


I have you in green.  WTF happened?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Could maybe something, just this once, happen?
 
Dryad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: https://www.kvoa.com/news/local/tohono-oodham-man-shot-and-killed-by-border-patrol/article_a09cb84e-f6a8-11ed-a078-63d5074703ec.html

They shot him 38 times.

Holy shiat.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's an Indian reservation, so they should all be sent back to India.  Duh.
 
