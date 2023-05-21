 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WINK Fort Myers)   Private school officials have no comment why they hired convicted felon as head of school security, required him to openly carry firearms on the job   (winknews.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Law, WINK News, Felony, Firearm, Weapon, listed board of trustees, board members WINK News, Wyatt Henderson  
•       •       •

325 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2023 at 10:05 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eddie Sherman?

Elaine Promotes A Man She's Too Intimidated To Fire | The Fatigues | Seinfeld
Youtube CokZuaVx7jo


/dnrtfa
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there hasn't been any response about a private school hiring a convicted felon to run school security.

And they don't have to, lol. You'll literally have to sue them to get it out of them, whereas public records and accountability are things public schools would have to comply with.

Enjoy private schools, Florida and the rest of the farking country.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
even odds it's because they could trust him to keep his mouth shut about the child molesting.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dv-ous: even odds it's because they could trust him to keep his mouth shut about the child molesting.


Don't be ridiculous

/odds are way better than even
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lemme guess. His resume included the phrase "first-hand experience with law enforcement".
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From a related article here https://winknews.com/2023/05/19/convicted-felon-hired-to-protect-students-at-canterbury-school/

"Henderson spent time in prison for pistol-whipping a child, breaking his jaw. "
 
ongbok
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let me guess, it is going to turn out that he is related to a board member or a major donor. We all have an idiot cousin or brother-in-law that needs a job.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hold on. Just because someone was a felon doesn't mean they shouldn't get a chance to turn their life around. If you don't let felons work, they have no choice but to return to crime.

> Henderson spent time in prison for pistol-whipping a child, breaking his jaw.

But maybe not employ this particular felon in this particular job.
 
Valter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Private schools have no obligation to do anything. That's what makes them private. And a magnet for horrible people.

"Only one told WINK News they can't talk about it because they "Signed a waiver not to talk about it.""

In almost every case an NDA is unenforceable because you can't sign away your first amendment rights. Even if you agree to sign away your first amendment rights you still have them. That's kind of why the first amendment exists.

Offer not allowed to people with knowledge of state secrets when discussing those specific secrets.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They don't have to talk. Until they're in court. Have a good time.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's called CYA.
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: From a related article here https://winknews.com/2023/05/19/convicted-felon-hired-to-protect-students-at-canterbury-school/

"Henderson spent time in prison for pistol-whipping a child, breaking his jaw. "


So, a Good Guy with a gun?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: From a related article here https://winknews.com/2023/05/19/convicted-felon-hired-to-protect-students-at-canterbury-school/

"Henderson spent time in prison for pistol-whipping a child, breaking his jaw. "


This one said it was a teenager lest we think he's stomping 6 year olds all over the place:
https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/news/2003/12/09/sending-money-for-ex-deputys-defense-doesnt-mean-it-will-get-there/28778611007/
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
well, last I heard a (white) male can carry a gun even if he's a convicted felon, at least in Florida.   If they didn't hire (white) felons, they wouldn't be able to hire anybody.    Maybe he will be demoted to "school bus stop guard" and issued an AR-15-style rifle.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.